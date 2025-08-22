Body Language Experts Weigh In on Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s Latest Sighting Amid Break Up Speculation

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's relationship has dominated the headlines this summer, with the A-list couple subjected to break up speculation.

The notoriously private couple has been dating since April 2023. However, after months of not being seen in public together, particularly over Jenner's 28th birthday earlier this month, rumours of their split went viral.

Neither Chalamet not Jenner has commented on the speculation, but a new photograph of the pair did emerge this week, reassuring fans that they were still together.

The unlikely snap was posted by Budapest Baristas, seeing the A-list couple pose for a selfie with staff during their coffee shop date in Budapest, Hungary.

The photograph has since gone viral, raking in over 34k likes, with followers and fans commenting their relief at a recent sighting of the pair.

Body language expert Darren Stanton has also weighed in on the sighting, speaking on behalf of OLBG. And according to the specialist, the couple looks as strong as ever.

"They’re coming over really mischievous," Stanton explained of the new photograph. "They’re demonstrating a great sense of humour. They’re having fun, they’re not taking it all too serious.

"They’re not opposed to showing the world they’re still very tight and very much together," he continued. "They still look comfortable, that’s the vibe I get from the coffee shop photo.

"I haven't seen anything that tells me they’re not still very much in love," he added. "They’ve still got deep rapport."

This comes amid a major update by sources that the couple is reportedly still going strong and working hard to make their long distance relationship work.

"They haven’t seen each other for a few weeks only because Timothée’s been filming Dune in a studio in Budapest, and Kylie’s been working too," a source recently explained to PEOPLE.

"She visited him in July. But even though Kylie has a private jet, the flight is still 12 hours," the insider added. "She’s a mom and she works as well. She has a lot of responsibilities in LA. [While] Timothée’s schedule is grueling, with very little downtime.

"They're making it work though" and "FaceTiming most days," the source insisted, explaining that "they miss each other and are totally fine."

We will continue to update this story.