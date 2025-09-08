Jennifer Aniston Just Soft Launched Her New Relationship on Instagram

Jennifer Aniston's rumoured new relationship with hypnotist Jim Curtis continues to dominate the headlines, with the A-list pair being front and centre this summer.

Aniston, 56, and Curtis, 49, have reportedly been dating since July this year. And from viral photographs of the couple spotted holidaying in Spain, to friends and former partners praising the good match, they have been all anyone can talk about.

While the rumoured couple has not yet spoken publicly about their courtship, Aniston did appear to confirm speculation this week, soft launching their relationship on Instagram.

"Thank you Summer," the actress captioned a carousel of pictures on her social media account, featuring photographs with A-list pals Courteney Cox, Sandra Bullock, Adam Sandler and Jason Bateman.

Also among the holiday snaps was a photograph of the back of a man's head, believed to be Curtis, looking out to sea. And with the post raking in 1.5 million likes, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice the tribute.

"You think we wouldn't notice photo number 17????," commented one follower, while another posted: "Oh hello 17 pic".

"You deserve to be happy, Jenn," read a separate fan's comment, and another stated: "We all have been waiting for this post".

This exciting update comes after sources close to the couple officially weighed in, describing the relationship as "really positive".

"Jim's great - her close friends love him [and] he's amazing to be around," an inside source reported to PEOPLE earlier this month. "He has this really calm and secure energy - Jen loves it."

"Jen is so happy right now, and Jim is part of the reason," a separate source reported to Us Weekly. "He’s like a breath of fresh air, and all her close friends are 1,000 percent loving them together."

Well, this is lovely.

We will continue to update this story.