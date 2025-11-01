Sources Weigh In on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Private Relationship Rule

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are undoubtedly the most talked-about couple in the world, with the A-listers dating since 2023. And as of this summer, the record-breaking singer and NFL star are officially engaged, making the exciting news public in August.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨," read their joint statement on social media, alongside a series of photographs of the proposal, with the post raking in over 35 million likes.

And with both Swift, 35, and Kelce, 36, speaking publicly about their wedding planning in the months since, details around their engagement and upcoming nuptials have been making non-stop headlines.

It was a rumoured relationship rule that got the world talking about Swift and Kelce this week, with the A-list couple leading extremely busy lives. And given their conflicting work schedules, with Swift releasing twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, and Kelce gearing up for NFL season, they are having to purposefully make time for each other.

This, according to insiders via Us Weekly, involves several private rituals, including taking coffee together each morning and carving out quality time to be with each other throughout the day.

In fact, the sources even alleged that the A-listers often have a 'no phones' rule when they're together in order to fully focus and prioritise their time together.

"They love to turn their phones off [and have] no distractions [when they're together]," a source explained to the publication.

"Taylor puts a lot of thought into creating a welcoming atmosphere, from curating the playlist to setting a beautiful table and cooking herself," another source added. "They're about connection, laughter, and slowing down."

Well, this is lovely.

An official date for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding has not yet been confirmed, but we will continue to update this story.