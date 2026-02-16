Cynthia Erivo Addressed Her Relationship With Ariana Grande Amid ‘Strange Fascination’ From the Public

Cynthia Erivo has spoken out about the "strange fascination" with her relationship with Wicked co-star Ariana Grande in a recent interview.

"At first, I think people didn't understand how it was possible for two women to be friends - close - and not lovers,” Erivo explained to Stylist Magazine.

"People either thought we were putting it on for the cameras or that we were lovers," she continued. "And I think it’s because there’s such little conversation around platonic female friendship that is deep and real."

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande continue to make headlines, with both A-listers nominated this award season for their starring roles in 2025 release, Wicked: For Good.

It is their close relationship however that gets the world talking the most, with the internet fascinated by their deep bond during the press tours for both Wicked films. And from that "holding space" interview moment to the footage of Erivo protecting Grande from an incident at the Singapore Premiere, their friendship has garnered a great deal of interest.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is something that Erivo spoke out about this week, addressing her relationship with Grande amid "strange fascination" from the public.

"I've never really spoken about this but there was this strange fascination with the two of us, where people either thought we were putting it on for the cameras or that we were lovers," she continued. "And I think it’s because there’s such little conversation around platonic female friendship that is deep and real."

"We're not used to seeing it on camera in front of people," she continued. "A relationship where people are connected sometimes just makes people uncomfortable; we aren't taught that those relationships are good for us."

Ariana Grande has also spoken out about their friendship in the past, calling her experience working with Erivo "the greatest privilege of [her] professional life."

"To be able to act with this one and to share a space and to be a scene partner with you was the greatest privilege of my professional life," Grande explained in the interview alongside Erivo. "Let alone sing with her, the greatest singer in the entire world. I’m spoiled for life."

"[We are] like opposite sides of the same coin," Erivo previously added of their bond. "So I think we each have something the other can love and can see themselves."

Well, this is lovely.

We will continue to update this story.