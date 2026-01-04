Viewers Are Convinced That There’s an IRL Couple in The Traitors

The Traitors is undoubtedly the most talked-about series of the moment, with the BBC reality show officially back for season four.

And from Claudia Winkleman's iconic knitwear to behind the scenes details around the Traitors castle, the popular game show has been making non-stop headlines.

The show sees 25 contestants go head to head, with the two secret teams ('Faithfuls' and 'Traitors') working against each other to eliminate players for the £120,000 prize pot. And with a new plot twist this year seeing a 'Secret Traitor' added to the mix, season four is already delivering the drama.

It is the 2026 contestants that have been getting the world talking the most, with season four's line-up featuring a former police detective, a barrister and a secret mother and daughter.

However, fans have become convinced of another hidden connection, with a theory going viral that two contestants are actually dating.

The contestants in question? Psychologist Ellie, 33, and sales executive Ross, 37 - both from London, with online sleuths looking into the pair's social media activity.

According to their online digging, viewers are convinced that Ellie and Ross went on holiday together, with the contestants posting from the same destination at the same time. And fans later saw that Ross had liked Ellie's job promotion on LinkedIn.

"Even if they are a secret couple or they've been hanging out, what we do not know is if they met on the show or if we're about to see a romance unfold on The Traitors," explained Indigo Stafford, sharing the theory on her popular @indigoreports platform. "I believe that would be the first time we've ever seen that.

"And it's funny because last night when I was watching The Traitors, I said, isn't there a weird chemistry between these two?," she added. "I know a lot of people were saying the same thing, that when Ellie and Ross sat down and met for the first time on the train, it felt like there was this spark or chemistry between them."

"[They are] secretly already a couple!" agreed one viewer. "It was odd when they ‘met’ and both said they lived in London but neither asked any further questions." Another agreed: "I thought the same thing."

Only time will tell if the theory is accurate, but we will continue to update this story.

New episodes of The Traitors air each week, on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, to BBC.