Jennifer Aniston’s Boyfriend Jim Curtis Opens Up About Their ‘Amazing’ 2025

Jennifer Aniston's relationship with hypnotist Jim Curtis continues to make headlines, with the A-list couple dating since July 2025.

And since going public with their romance late last year, Aniston, 56, and Curtis, 50, are said to have become even more serious, with sources reporting that the couple even spent Christmas together.

"Jen loves this time of year," a source reported to PEOPLE. "The holidays are when she slows down, truly enjoys her house and spends time with the people she loves. She's very happy to be spending it with Jim this year."

And with reports that the couple even had "a trip to the snow planned and a sunny trip for new years", the A-listers' romance has been all anyone can talk about.

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) A photo posted by on

This is particularly true since the couple became Instagram official, with both Aniston and Curtis sharing photographs of each other to social media over the holidays.

And in a sweet post to mark their "amazing" 2025, Curtis shared a rare carousel of personal snaps to his Instagram feed, many of which featured the Friends star.

A post shared by Jim Curtis (@jimcurtis1) A photo posted by on

"Some amazing things happened this year but it’s always the people who make it," posted Curtis, alongside the photographs. "Can’t wait to see what 2026 has in store… got a few surprises cooking…"

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And raking in over 25,000 likes, Curtis' surprise post went viral, with fans commenting well wishes to the new couple in their hundreds.

"Seeing you two happy makes my heart melt," posted one fan, while another wrote: "Love looks so good on you both."

"Awwww you and Jen!," commented a separate follower. "So happy for you both! Happy 2026 sweetest couple."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"She's been glowing," a source has previously explained to PEOPLE about Aniston's relationship with Curtis, with multiple sources praising their good match. "Everything in her life has come together and she's excited about it.

"Jim's the best," the source continued. "Her friends love him. He's calm, very warm and incredibly supportive. He's brought a really steady and positive energy into her life."

The Woman in Me: Britney Spears £12.10 at Amazon UK In Britney Spears' record-breaking autobiography, The Woman In Me, the popstar opens up about life behind the scenes - sharing her personal stories, in her own words, for the first time.

"He’s quite extraordinary, and helps many, many people," Aniston has added of her new partner in a recent interview for the ELLE Women in Hollywood 2025 special. "He’s very special, very normal, and very kind, and wants to help people heal, move through their trauma and stagnation into clarity. It’s a beautiful thing to commit your life to."

Well, this is lovely.