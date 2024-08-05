Travis Kelce has finally responded to the Taylor Swift engagement rumours

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will be celebrating their one year anniversary this summer, and some fans are convinced that the pair is either secretly engaged - or secretly married. Over the last month, speculation about their marital status has gone into overdrive. In July, concert goers noticed that Taylor was wearing a ring as a sweet tribute to her NFL player boyfriend, a cute Tiffany & Co. ring with two side-by-side T's, and it happened just two weeks after Travis went viral for offering wedding planning advice on his podcast, New Heights.

Then, last week, a photo of Travis' Kansas City Chiefs suite went viral as Swifties noticed that he has decorated one wall with a poster of Taylor from the Eras Tour. It left many convinced that they pair had 'secretly' married, as one fan claimed: "I’m sorry but these two are married. They’ll never announce it and they totally don’t have to. She’ll tell us in TS12 probably but this is some married people shit."

It only fuelled the flames when an insider supposedly close to Travis claimed to Page Six: "The engagement is happening soon."

However, Travis has finally responded to the rumours that he is engaged (or married) to Taylor as the wedding speculation is undeniably ramping up. In the same article, a rep for Travis denied 'any official engagement plans' are in place for the couple.

Back in May, a source also told US Weekly that 'marriage is something' Travis takes seriously, and that the couple has no immediate plans. The source said: "Travis has no plans on proposing to Taylor anytime soon. It’s not even on his radar. Marriage is something he takes very seriously and not something he would ever just jump into without giving it some careful consideration."

So, that's that!