We're just five days into the new year, and awards season has already begun. Last night, the biggest names in film and TV gathered at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, for the Critics Choice Awards 2026 - and what a night it was. On the red carpet, Hacks stars Megan Stalter and Paul W. Downs went viral for recreating one of the best fashion moments of 2025, donning a bright orange tribute to Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet. And in a moment that made an even bigger splash on social media, the Marty Supreme star's Best Actor acceptance speech included a sweet nod to his makeup mogul girlfriend.

But who else went home with one of the coveted statuettes from the Critics Choice Awards 2026? Jacob Elordi triumphed in the Best Supporting Actor category for his performance in Frankenstein, while Hamnet's Jessie Buckley accepted the accolade for Best Actress. Sarah Snook also went home with an award, winning Best Actress in a Limited Series for her role in All Her Fault, while one of the biggest Netflix hits of last year, Adolescence, won the Best Limited Series. And, for any parents who spent the majority of 2025 listening to the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack, the film won Best Animated Feature.

Here's the full list of winners from the Critics Choice Awards 2026.

Critics Choice Awards 2026 - Full List of Winners

Critics Choice Awards 2026 - Film/TV Category Winners

Best Picture: One Battle After Another

Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Best Drama Series: The Pitt

Best Comedy Series: The Studio

Best Talk Show: Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Best Limited Series: Adolescence

Best Foreign Language Film: The Secret Agent

Critics Choice Awards 2026 - Acting Category Winners

Best Actor: Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Best Actress: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Best Actress in a Drama Series: Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Best Actor in a Drama Series: Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Best Supporting Actress: Amy Madigan, Weapons

Best Supporting Actor: Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Tramell Tillman, Severance

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Best Young Actor / Actress: Miles Caton, Sinners

Critics Choice Awards 2026 - Animated/Music Category Winners

Best Animated Feature: KPop Demon Hunters

Best Animated Series: South Park

Best Adapted Screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Best Foreign Language Series: Squid Game

Best Original Screenplay Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Best Movie Made for Television: Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Best Song: “Golden,” Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24 and Teddy, KPop Demon Hunters

Best Score: Ludwig Göransson, Sinners

Best Casting and Ensemble: Francine Maisler, Sinners