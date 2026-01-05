Jacob Elordi and Timothée Chalamet Won Big at the Critics Choice Awards – but Who Else Picked Up an Award Last Night?
Here's the full list of winners from the first award show of 2026
We're just five days into the new year, and awards season has already begun. Last night, the biggest names in film and TV gathered at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, for the Critics Choice Awards 2026 - and what a night it was. On the red carpet, Hacks stars Megan Stalter and Paul W. Downs went viral for recreating one of the best fashion moments of 2025, donning a bright orange tribute to Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet. And in a moment that made an even bigger splash on social media, the Marty Supreme star's Best Actor acceptance speech included a sweet nod to his makeup mogul girlfriend.
But who else went home with one of the coveted statuettes from the Critics Choice Awards 2026? Jacob Elordi triumphed in the Best Supporting Actor category for his performance in Frankenstein, while Hamnet's Jessie Buckley accepted the accolade for Best Actress. Sarah Snook also went home with an award, winning Best Actress in a Limited Series for her role in All Her Fault, while one of the biggest Netflix hits of last year, Adolescence, won the Best Limited Series. And, for any parents who spent the majority of 2025 listening to the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack, the film won Best Animated Feature.
Here's the full list of winners from the Critics Choice Awards 2026.
Critics Choice Awards 2026 - Full List of Winners
Critics Choice Awards 2026 - Film/TV Category Winners
Best Picture: One Battle After Another
Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Best Drama Series: The Pitt
Best Comedy Series: The Studio
Best Talk Show: Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Best Limited Series: Adolescence
Best Foreign Language Film: The Secret Agent
Critics Choice Awards 2026 - Acting Category Winners
Best Actor: Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Best Actress: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Best Actress in a Drama Series: Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Best Actor in a Drama Series: Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Best Supporting Actress: Amy Madigan, Weapons
Best Supporting Actor: Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Tramell Tillman, Severance
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Best Young Actor / Actress: Miles Caton, Sinners
Critics Choice Awards 2026 - Animated/Music Category Winners
Best Animated Feature: KPop Demon Hunters
Best Animated Series: South Park
Best Adapted Screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Best Foreign Language Series: Squid Game
Best Original Screenplay Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Best Movie Made for Television: Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Best Song: “Golden,” Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24 and Teddy, KPop Demon Hunters
Best Score: Ludwig Göransson, Sinners
Best Casting and Ensemble: Francine Maisler, Sinners
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.