Cynthia Nixon Admits There’s One Thing She ‘Hated’ About Sex and the City

Cynthia Nixon isn't afraid to call out Sex and the City for some of the things it got wrong. The actress and politician has been reflecting on the show as And Just Like That prepares to return to the small screen for a third season. While fans of the show have often acknowledged that there are parts of SATC that have not aged well, now Cynthia - who plays Miranda Hobbes - has addressed it in a new interview.

During a chat with Grazia, Cynthia opened up about her personal thoughts on the cult TV series. She explained that she rewatched the whole thing ahead of filming And Just Like That, and found that 90 percent of it was "still pretty great." However, she said, "certain things have really not aged well."

Cynthia elaborated: "It was always very difficult being on a show that was so white. I always hated that. When we would raise it, we were told: this is Candace Bushnell’s world and it’s a very white world. I’m like, OK…" The actress continued: "Some of the trans stuff, some of the gay stuff, was a little cringy to look at."

The actor is a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community herself, and a prolific liberal political activist. But despite her reservations about the original Sex and the City, the star said that it's "a feminist show — it’s always been a feminist show."

To support that statement, Cynthia pointed to the show's central message, which was incredibly forward-thinking in the late '90s: "You can be a woman, you can have a lot of sex with a lot of different people. It didn’t make you a slut and it didn’t mean you were using sex to get something. You were having sex — because you enjoyed having sex!"

And Just Like That premiered in 2021, 17 years after Sex and the City ended. The series' third season will premiere on 29th May 2025, with Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon reprising their roles for the sequel. While Kim Cattrall made a surprise cameo in season 2, her decision not to join the show has been widely reported on.