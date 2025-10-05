Taylor Swift Has Officially Dropped the Details From Travis Kelce's Proposal

Taylor Swift has been all anyone can talk about this weekend, with her record-breaking 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, officially released on Friday.

And from the rumoured Easter eggs and unexpected travel trend that her album has sparked, to her collaboration with close friend Sabrina Carpenter, Swift's new release is making non-stop headlines.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) A photo posted by on

Swift herself has been in London over the album's release, taking part in a press tour this weekend. And while appearing on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, conversation quickly turned to her recent engagement.

The 'Opalite' singer announced her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce in August, with the A-list couple dating since 2023.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) A photo posted by on

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨," read their joint statement on social media, alongside a series of photographs of the proposal, with the post raking in over 35 million likes.

And while little was known about the actual engagement, Swift officially dropped the details from Travis Kelce's proposal, while talking to Graham Norton.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"He really crushed it when it came to surprising me," Swift explained of the proposal, revealing that it happened after the couple filmed an episode for Kelce's 'New Heights' podcast together.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"We filmed the podcast for about three or four hours," she recalled. "And meanwhile, behind his house, he was having the whole back garden turned into this [floral display]. He went all out. 10 out of 10."

And when asked whether the photographs were from the actual proposal, Swift confirmed that they were, revealing that Kelce had arranged for her tour photographer to hide in a hedge to capture the moment.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) A photo posted by on

Despite the buzz however, Swift is not in wedding planning mode yet, with The Life of a Showgirl dominating her time at present.

"I want to do the album stuff first," she explained. "And the wedding is what happens after in terms of planning. I think it will be fun to plan."

Well, this is lovely.

The Life of a Showgirl is available now.