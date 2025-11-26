The Beckham family 'fallout' has dominated headlines this year, with reports that Victoria and David's eldest son, Brooklyn, has distanced himself from his parents and siblings. Speculation over an alleged family rift started back in May when Brooklyn didn't attend David's 50th birthday celebrations, and in the months that followed Romeo and Cruz appear to have unfollowed their brother. In August, Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola, also renewed their wedding vows, but none of the Beckhams attended.

Although the family has not directly addressed the feud rumours, Victoria did appear to hint at changing family dynamics in a recent interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, telling host Alex Cooper: "I mean, we're such a close family... but they've got to go on their on their journeys themselves." However, the Beckhams are reportedly preparing to reunite for the first time this year at the wedding of Holly Ramsay, daughter of chef Gordon Ramsay, and Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty. The Beckhams and the Ramsays are famously close, and it appears that both Victoria and David, and Brooklyn and Nicola, will attend Holly and Adam's wedding on 27th December.

An insider told Heat magazine: "[Victoria] has been a nervous wreck since Holly dropped her bombshell. She was trying to relax and enjoy the hen weekend, but that all went out the window after Holly told her Brooklyn had RSVP’d yes. It really knocked the wind out of her."

The source claimed that Victoria 'never actually asked Holly if Brooklyn was coming, as she just assumed he wouldn’t, given the current situation', adding: "When Holly told her he had said he’d be there, Vic was stunned. She didn’t see it coming at all."

Brooklyn brushed off the rumours of a family fallout during an appearance at the Ryder Cup in September, telling a Daily Mail reporter: "There's always going to be people saying negative things but I have a very supportive wife. Me and her, we just do our thing. We just keep our heads down and work, and we're happy."

Making his stance clear, he added: "Everyone is always going to say rubbish."