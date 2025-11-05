Stranger Things is set to return to Netflix later this month after more than three and a half years. That's right - the fourth instalment landed on the streaming platform back in 2022, and with the end of the show now in sight fans are buzzing about the fifth and final season. However, it's not just the fan theories and finale predictions that have the internet ablaze - the cast is also making headlines for their lives off-screen, too.

In the wake of his ex-wife Lily Allen's new album, which has dominated streaming charts since its release, David Harbour - who plays Jim Hopper in the series - turned off his Instagram comments and did not comment on the accusations seemingly levelled against him in her songs. Then, this week, it was then reported that the actor was accused of 'harassment and bullying' by his Stranger Things co-star, Millie Bobby Brown.

According to a report in The Mail On Sunday, Millie, who plays Eleven in the show, filed claims against David 'before they started shooting the last season' and there 'were pages and pages of accusations'. At the time of writing, neither David nor Millie has confirmed or denied the allegations within the report. Netflix has not commented publicly either.

Now, a 2024 interview with Millie has resurfaced. In the clip, Millie talks to MTV about the show, as well as her wedding to Jake Bongiovi. The pair married in May last year, with this segment released just months before their big day. When the host jokes that the ceremony will be 'Stranger Things themed', Millie laughs that it will be 'black and red themed' and that she'll shave her head as a nod to Eleven.

As the interviewer quips, "David Harbour is officiating", Millie slowly says 'yes' before looking a little unsure, then adding: "Yes... I don't know how I feel. Sure." She quickly adds: "Matthew Modine, I think."

Millie Bobby Brown on “Damsel,” Taylor Swift, and Filming the Final Season of “Stranger Things” - YouTube Watch On

Matthew Modine, who plays Dr. Martin Brenner, did actually officiate Millie's wedding, and her co-star Noah Schnapp - who plays Will Byers - also attended. It's unclear if any of the other Stranger Things cast were invited.

While Millie's reaction in this clip is gaining retrospective attention, other interviews have also resurfaced this week. In 2018, she told the audience during a Stranger Things panel (per Refinery29): "We went through so many different emotions... we get angry at each other, we are like father and daughter. We got angry at each other, we would express our feelings on and off the set, and... those scenes were so raw and real that the reward is the scenes."

Later, in 2019, she told Entertainment Weekly that he was 'one of the greatest men' and added "I think something I admire about David is he respects girls and women so much." David also discussed their working relationship in a 2017 interview with GQ, where he stated he was 'protective' of the then-13 year old actress.