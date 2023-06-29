Kim Cattrall agreed to join And Just Like That on one condition
"I just thought... I gotta push it."
When And Just Like That hit our screens last year, Sex and the City fans had a lot to say about it. Aside from the excitement - and division - over costumes and new characters, many of them couldn't help but wonder: where on earth was Samantha Jones, and could anything persuade Kim Cattrall to reprise her role?
Over the years, she has been fairly vocal about her feelings towards a return, as well as former cast mate Sarah Jessica Parker who she has claimed she was 'never friends' with, calling their relationship 'toxic'.
It is a question that has been put to her again and again, and while she said she 'wasn't asked' to return for the spin-off series, even if she had been it was clear that it wasn't of interest to her at the time as she told Variety: "It's a great wisdom to know when enough is enough. I also didn't want to compromise what the show was to me. The way forward seemed clear."
However, it seems that was only one thing that could convince her to return when HBO came knocking.
Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Samantha Jones does indeed have an upcoming cameo in And Just Like That - and it had fans utterly shooketh. While the extent of her return and the context is yet to be revealed, it hasn't stopped many speculating about what we can expect from Kim's character.
But what was it that finally convinced the Glamorous star to nip back into the world of SATC?
During an appearance on The View, Kim explained that she agreed to come back - on one condition.
She said: "It’s very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO saying, ‘What can we do?’
"And I went, ‘Hmm…' Let me get creative - and one of those things was to get Pat Field back because I just thought that if I’m going to come back I gotta come back with that Samantha style, I gotta push it and we did."
Patricia Field was the costume designer for Sex and the City, and is more recently known for the looks on Emily in Paris.
Sarah Jessica Parker also commented on the iconic character's return, saying: "I was really excited about the idea.
"I thought it was a really good idea and I was thrilled that, you know, we could make it happen and that it worked for her and it's just really nice to see.
"It's really nice. I was really pleased."
Excited? Same.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
