One Emily in Paris Actor Has Given a Major Update on Season Five's Main Romance

It's officially time to dust off our berets, with Emily in Paris season five set for release in a matter of weeks.

The highly-anticipated fifth instalment will see Emily Cooper continue her new life across Rome and Paris, with S5 introducing new locations and some A-list cast members.

And with the recent video trailer teasing upcoming storylines, details around season five are going viral.

It is of course Emily Cooper's love life that is generating the most intrigue, with her two love interests Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini) returning for season five.

However, viewers are convinced that a romance between Emily and a different EIP cast member could be on the cards, with Lucien Laviscount making a few telling remarks.

The 33-year-old stars in the Netflix series as Emily's ex boyfriend Alfie. And while the couple split at the beginning of season four, he has warned viewers not to write them off in a new interview.

"You know, I just want to tell you! I’m holding back. It’s crazy," Laviscount recently explained to PEOPLE, before weighing in on whether Alfie and Emily might rekindle their romance.

"I think anything's possible, of course," he explained. "It's like in real relationships in real life. You kind of look back, and you can either romanticize past relationships or you can just call them the devil and be done with it. But I think there’s always a kind of scope in the Emily in Paris universe for anything to happen. I wouldn't write them off."

"I don’t want to give away too much, but one thing I will say is … when I got episode 1 emailed over with their high-tech security, it took me about two or three days to kind of process," Laviscount has previously explained in an interview with Us Weekly. "So much happens in the first episode that sets up the rest of the season. And it was definitely a curveball for me and for Alfie."

"I can’t say anything," Laviscount continued. "But there’s love in the cards for Alfie."

Emily in Paris season five is set to air on Netflix on 18 December 2025.