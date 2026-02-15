Brooklyn Beckham has unfollowed Gordon Ramsay on Instagram after the star chef urged him to "remember where he came from" in the midst of the ongoing feud with his parents.

Gordon had his say on the "very difficult situation" between David and Victoria and their eldest son, which recently saw the 26-year-old hit out at his parents in a lengthy Instagram statement.

In the shock post, Brooklyn claimed that Victoria had cancelled making wife Nicola Peltz's wedding dress at the "eleventh hour" and danced "inappropriately" on him at his wedding.

He also claimed that his parents tried to bribe him into "signing away the rights" to the Beckham name before he married Nicola, saying he had felt "controlled" his entire life.

While Brooklyn recently removed his tattoo tributes to his family and says he has no desire to reconcile with his parents, Gordon, who has long been a close friend of the Beckhams, has weighed in.

"It's a very difficult situation. Victoria is upset, and I know 24/7, seven days a week, just how much David loves Brooklyn," he told The Sun, revealing that he has been in contact with Brooklyn amid the drama.

(Image credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for HUGO BOSS)

"Brooklyn and I have messaged a little bit. Our relationship is solid. I love him. His heart is incredible. But it's hard, isn't it, when you're infatuated? Love is blind. It's easy to get up on that rollercoaster and get carried away. But it will come back."

Gordon, whose daughter Holly married Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty in the presence of Victoria, David, and Brooklyn's siblings back in December 2025, went on to urge him to remember the importance of his relationship with his parents.

"I've seen first-hand just how good parents they are. David, as a dad, is just incredible. I think it's going to be a matter of time before Brooklyn takes a good look at himself and understands just what his parents mean to him.

"He's desperate to forge his own way, and I respect that from him. It's such a good thing to do. But remember where you came from," he added.

"Honestly, one day you're not going to have your mum and dad, and you need to understand that. That penny will drop."

Just hours after Gordon's candid plea, Brooklyn appeared to remove him from his Instagram following list - although Gordon is still following Brooklyn's account, suggesting this wasn't a blocking situation.