When you buy a gadget or an electrical – anything from the best hair straighteners to the best LED face masks – you want to make sure your investment is worth it. They’re often on the pricey side, so it’s important to know ahead of time that your money is going on something that does what is says it does. Team MC have reviewed some of the best beauty tools and gadgets on the market and we promise you that these are worth it.
Whether you choose one that buzzes, vibrates or smoothes, these high-tech gizmos solve almost any beauty dilemma and give you results akin to a professional treatment.
Some of the best skincare tools include super-smart face masks, microcurrent facial toning devices, and massage tools, that are able to stave off wrinkles and fight acne in the long term. Better still, the latest skincare tools make the products you apply afterwards work harder, says facialist Sarah Chapman.
Our hair care and body care routines can be just as high-tech as a self-driving car, too. Straighteners that prevent damage and IPL devices that make hair removal at home easier than ever.
The initial outlay may seem daunting, but think about how much your last facial cost. A light therapy facial is a good example.
In Harvey Nichols, The Light Salon signature red LED treatment would set you back £45 for 25 minutes.
‘If you use the at-home LED mask three times a week over a four-week period, it delivers the equivalent dose as visiting The Light Salon once a week for the same period,’ says co-founder Laura Ferguson. ‘This means that over two years, the cost per wear is less than £1, making it a really worthwhile investment in your skin health.’
With this in mind, we’ve selected the best beauty tools and gadgets so you can navigate what really works and is worth spending your money on…
NuFACE Trinity Facial Trainer Kit, £315 | CurrentBody.com
Katie Thomas - Senior Beauty Editor
This revolutionary facial trainer by NuFACE has improved my facial contours and skin tone. It also reduces visible wrinkles. It’s ideal for at-home facials. Don’t miss the additional attachment heads (available separately) for more targeted treatments.
Dr Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro, £430 | Cult Beauty
Holly Rains - Editor
For something that looks like it belongs in a Blade Runner remake, this light-therapy mask is surprisingly simple to use for the average human, with the technology within doing all the hard work for you.
I'm 36, and this mask targets my EXACT skin concerns, with a potent combination of anti-acne blue lights (the most powerful blue light allowed in at-home devices) and red lights to help smooth wrinkles and firm up skin in an automatically timed 3-minute cycle, once a day, with no downtime. I'm already seeing clearer skin and I've only been using it a week.
Nurse Jamie Beauty Blade Deep Massaging Tool, £48, | Cult Beauty
Katie Thomas - Senior Beauty Editor
Once you get past the idea that you’re taking a scalpel to your face, you’ll appreciate the circulation-boosting benefits of this tool. Created by the woman who works on the chiselled faces of the Kardashians, use the curved edges and a scraping technique to glide towards your lymph glands and flush out skin-dulling toxins.
Beauty Science GloPro Microneedling Regeneration Tool, £99 | Cult Beauty
Penny Goldstone - Fashion Editor
This may look like a paint roller with needles and, yes, it tackles worry lines by driving teeny holes into the upper layers of your skin. But derma rolling or micro needling is a dermatologist approved way of sending your skin a signal to get extra collagen to the site of the damage. It takes some getting used to, but once you nail it it can help your skincare absorb 200 times more effectively.
Dermaflash Luxe, £180 | Cult Beauty
Grace Lindsay - E-Commerce Writer
This is Sephora's most popular skincare device and it's the at-home answer to derma planing. The stainless steel blade swipes away the oldest layer of dead skin cells and peach fuzz while sonic vibrations reduce friction Trust me, it can get slightly addictive.
Sarah Chapman Pro Pore Refiner, £128 | Space NK
Katie Thomas - Senior Beauty Editor
Can you think of anything more addictive or satisfying than vacuuming your pores? No, me neither. A thermo-therapy plate preps your skin for extraction so that when you apply the 'sucker' any grime and stubborn make-up gets hoovered up.
Panasonic Facial Steamer EH-XS01, £129.99 | Harrods
Grace Lindsay - E-Commerce Writer
The Panasonic Facial Steamer is the closest thing I have found to a real-life spa experience in the comfort of my own home. Not only does it cleanse and help to unclog your pores, but it hydrates your skin too, leaving your complexion looking plump and radiant. My skincare seems to work better too. Since trying out this product, I can't imagine my daily skincare routine without it.
The Light Salon Boost LED Mask, £395 | Selfridges
Grace Lindsay - E-Commerce Writer
Like a high-tech sheet mask, this uses red and near-infrared lights to reduce inflammation, encourage healing and collagen production. I'm obsessed. Co-founder Laura Ferguson says that it also ‘improves blood flow and tissue oxygenation through a process called photobiomodulation – meaning your skin will have improved hydration levels and increased firmness. LED also helps to re-charge the ‘energy’ battery in the skin to repair and rejuvenate damaged cells. A cell that has been charged by light is able to perform 150-200% more efficiently.’
FOREO LUNA 3 Facial Cleansing Brush, £135 | Lookfantastic
Holly Rains - Editor
Think cleansing and toning 2.0. With a bigger brush head and longer touch points than the original, it's easier to deep clean tricky areas around the nose and hairline. You just have to choose the device that corresponds to your skin type, then hit the app and choose from three guided massage programmes - eye, neck or all-over contouring - to target acupressure points.
Philips Lumea Prestige IPL Hair Removal Device, £399 | John Lewis
Penny Goldstone - Fashion Editor
I simply cannot live without my Philips Lumea Prestige IPL Hair Removal Device. I first did IPL in a salon years ago, but six sessions cost me upwards of £700. So I decided it was more cost effective to do it at home. I have been using this on my legs and armpits for five years, simply topping up my sessions every few months, and my skin has never been smoother.
For the uninitiated, IPL stands for ‘intense pulsed light’ and aims to banish unwanted hair by stunting the growth cycle. The machine directs light at the melanin (the pigment that gives skin and hair its colour) in the follicle, damaging the root and breaking the regrowth cycle. This makes for a longer-lasting results than waxing or shaving and is less faff than either of these options, too.
Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar, £185 | Cult Beauty
Katie Thomas - Senior Beauty Editor
Japanese-inspired and gold-plated, this sculpts my skin with a series of vibrations meant to replicate the effects of a professional massage. So sleek you'll want it on your #shelfie.
Braun Silk-epil 9 Flex, £130 | Amazon
Katie Thomas - Senior Beauty Editor
Braun's most advanced epilator to date. The wider-than-usual head grabs and removes even the shortest hairs, while its fully flexible head (the first of its kind FYI) makes it easier to work around the knees and the gentle vibrations reduce any pain. There's also an attachment to turn it into an electric shaver should you desire.
Waterpik Cordless Select Water Flosser, £79.99 | Superdrug
Katie Thomas - Senior Beauty Editor
I've always been rubbish at flossing (I know I'm not alone in that), but this has totally converted me. This gadget does the hard work for you. By squirting a powerful stream of water, it removes bacteria deep between teeth and below the gum line. Plus, it's proven to be 50% more effective for improving gum health than string floss and leaves your mouth feeling squeaky clean.
Katie Thomas - Senior Beauty Editor
These are ghd's most advanced straighteners and they are brilliant. My hair is smoothed in minutes (and I'm, talking under 10). I never have to worry about damaging my hair, because it stays at 185° (the optimum temperature according to the brand) the whole time. There's also this clever thing called Ulta-Zone Technology which can detect how thick your hair is and adjusts its plates accordingly.
Shani Darden Skin Care Facial Sculpting Wand, £345 | Ciult Beauty
Katie Thomas - Senior Beauty Editor
I am obsessed with this tool. I've never had a Shani Darden facial myself (LA is a little too far for a facial every eight weeks) but I feel like I have. Because this tool is meant to emulate Darden's technique. The vibrations boost circulation and encourages a more toned appearance. Love it.
Dyson Airwrap
Holly Rains - Editor
The Dyson Airwrap has transformed my relationship with my fine, meh hair.
Once you've mastered how the Airwrap works (just YouTube a tutorial on it), you will actually come to enjoy hair-drying time, because trust me, you get good results, every time. Make sure to try out all of the accessories that come in the kit, each having their own special skill. If you have fine hair like me, the round volumising heated brush will be your friend, being the only tool that has managed to add lasting lift and body to my hair without the need for product.
Therabody Theragun Elite 4th Generation Percussive Therapy Massage , £375 | John Lewis
Ally Head - Health & Beauty Editor
As a health editor, I get asked about massage guns, and more specifically the raved-about Theragun, a LOT. My answer? They're a great investment, and you'll easily get your money's worth if you're active or can't afford regular massages. Their website says the guns are "scientifically calibrated" to both soothe your muscles and stimulate heat and blood flow and I can confirm first hand having used it regularly that they do, at the switch of a button. Why a Theragun over other models? It has a ridiculously long battery life - I've charged mine a handful of times and I've had it for years now, plus, it's much quieter than other models out there.