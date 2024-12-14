These cooling face tools have become my favourite quick fix for tired and puffy skin

As a busy mum of two, I rarely get time for some proper self care, so on the rare occasion that I do get a few minutes for a little pamper session, I like to make the most of every moment by using products and tools that genuinely perk up my skin and calm my mood. I recently discovered ice globe rollers and they have made a little DIY facial all the more luxurious, and they have really helped to pep up my tired complexion.

While it is not brand new, the skin icing trend seems to have really taken off over the last couple of years and shows no sign of slowing, with a wide range of brands releasing ice globe tools. As well as feeling relaxing to use, there are plenty of benefits of applying cold temperatures to skin, which including lymphatic drainage, pore-tightening and stimulation of blood flow, and these handy round tools take all the faff out of at-home massage.

I discovered the joy of a freezer-cold globe during a facial treatment over the summer. It was a particularly warm day and I was feeling a little hot and bothered, but the chilly glass orbs had the most amazing cooling effect on my cheeks and they completely switched my mood.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

Since then, I’ve been using the Boots Botanics Ice Facial Rollers pretty regularly. I stash them in an (uber glamorous) Tupperware tub in the back of the fridge and use them whenever I need a moment of calm or for when my skin is looking a little lacklustre. The glass spheres are filled with a polymer water (which stops its from freezing) that gets seriously chilly after an hour or so in the fridge or freezer. I double cleanse my face first, and then apply some of my favourite serum, before gently rolling the globes over my face. The tools helps my serum absorb better and the slippery texture from the skincare helps the sphere move over skin easily which makes the massage all the more smooth. The pack came with very handy instructions, and I will use mine for about five minutes, swiping the chilled orbs along my jawline, over cheekbones and across my forehead.

A few minutes is enough to leave my skin feeling tingly, refreshed and bright. I find that it really helps to de-puff and calm my complexion if I'm feeling particularly tired, and leaves my cheekbones looking much more defined and my complexion dewy. As well as the beauty benefits, I find that the cold temperatures can ease tension, and it can really help to relieve a headache or tired eyes after a long day sat in front of my laptop.

As mentioned I've been using the Boots Botanics Ice Facial Rollers regularly, but there are plenty of other chilly massage tools available. I've rounded up some of the very best to suit any budget below.

Best ice globes

1. Botanics Ice Facial Rollers

(Image credit: Boots)

Botanics Ice Facial Rollers Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £16 at Boots Reasons to buy + Cools quickly + Easy to use + Simple design + Stays cold for ages Reasons to avoid - Glass handles can be a little chilly to hold for a while - Feel delicate so you need to be quite gentle with them

This cute pink duo are a nice size, and don't feel heavy or clunky to hold. They cool down pretty quickly, so I can pop them in the freezer for just ten minutes, and they will feel cold enough to use. I swipe them all over my face without any tugging or discomfort and they leave my complexion feeling fresh and zingy. The only downside is that the handles go as cold as the globes, which can be a little chilly on my hands, but overall, this set has become my go-to for a gentle pick-me-up.

2. StylPro Facial Ice Globes

(Image credit: Stylepro)

StylPro Facial Ice Globes Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £34.99 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Compact size + Comfortable spongy sleeve on handles + Cools quickly Reasons to avoid - Because they're small, they might be trickier to control than those with longer handles

I enjoyed using this purple pair - the slightly shorter length made them feel a little more compact and easy to store, and the removable squidgy sleeves for the handles meant they didn't feel too cold to hold. They glide over skin really well and left my skin feeling renewed. The handy instruction and info leaflet in the pack is helpful for anybody new to facial massage too.

3. Revolution Beauty Pink Glitter Ice Globes

(Image credit: Revolution Beauty)

Revolution Beauty Pink Glitter Ice Globes Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £12 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Affordable + Comes in a storage tin + Great size for eyes Reasons to avoid - Glitter doesn't look as chic as some other tools - Smaller size isn't great for a full face massage

The medium size of these spheres make them great for working along puffy eyes and smaller contours of the face, but it takes a little longer to work over the neck and cheeks than with a bigger sized globe. I really liked that they come in a storage tin as it means they are clean and protected when in the fridge, and although the glittery water design lacked the luxe vibe for me, the sparkles would definitely appeal to younger skincare fans.

4. 111Skin Cryo Sculpting Globes

(Image credit: 111Skin)

111Skin Cryo Sculpting Globes Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £95 at 111Skin Reasons to buy + Metal feels cool without the need for fridge + Comes with handy storage pouch + Clever shapes helps to swipe over contours well Reasons to avoid - The most expensive on the list - The shape can take some getting used to

While they are listed as facial globes, this metal set reminded me more of a golf club as they are slightly fuller at the bottom. The steel shapes stay cold all the time, which is great for a last minute fix, but for an extra cool facial, you can still store them in the fridge. The clever shape worked really well on cheekbones and neck as well as eye sockets and when used with a serum, they swiped over skin easily to leave skin looking and feeling refreshed. They come in a handy storage pouch too.

5. M&S Bloom Accessories Stainless Steel Ice Globes

(Image credit: Bloom Accessories at M&S)

M&S Bloom Accessories Stainless Steel Ice Globes Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £12 at M&S Reasons to buy + Affordable + Comfortable to hold + Stay chilled without a fridge Reasons to avoid - Quite a basic design

This stainless steel set is perfect for anybody looking to upgrade their skincare routine without a big spend. The shiny globes always feel cold, but can be stored in the fridge for extra oomph and work well to perk up a lacklustre complexion in just a few minutes. They helped to reduce redness and irritation as well as feeling lovely and soothing.

What are the benefits of ice rollers on skin?

While it may sound uncomfortable, I find that cool tools are surprisingly relaxing and work wonders to pep up my complexion. There are lots of benefits, and I spoke to Ksenija Selivanova , Botanics' Global Skincare & Wellness Ambassador, about some of the perks of icy facials: "Exposure to the cold boosts the circulation in our skin, revealing that natural glow we are all after. It helps to increase the flow of nutrients to the skin, feeding it from the inside. Using cold tools around the eye area can also help with water retention and drain excess fluid. Make sure to keep each session to once a day and only do it for approximately five minutes to limit your exposure to the cold."

What makes the globe shape so special for facials?

Rather than just rubbing an ice cube over your face, using a specific shaped tool can really help, and Selivanova goes on to explain: "Besides being very easy to use, they glide incredibly well along the skin and fit the contours of your face, which makes them perfect for massage. I think it is also a lovely sensorial experience."

How to use your ice globes

I asked Selivanova about her top tips for the perfect at-home facial massage and she told me: "You want to be working upward and outwards from the centre of the face. So follow the lines of where you would like to lift towards. Upwards from the brows on the forehead will help to open up the eyes and soften forehead wrinkles, as well as release tension. Gently rolling them under the eyes and even over the eyelids will help to de-puff and brighten the area, and you can also stimulate lymph flow by gently gliding them down from the ears towards your collarbones on the sides of the neck."