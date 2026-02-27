K-Beauty has been an important influence on the skincare industry for years. Some of the industry's most interesting and clever innovations—from ingredients to formulas—have come from South Korea. And a brand that showcases so much of what his country has to offer is Medicube. A brand, which, if you haven't heard of, you will have most certainly seen on your social feeds.

Medicube first launched in Korea in 2014, and it did what few brands did at the time—delivered clinical-grade skincare solutions at home. Something that the Asian markets, in particular China and Japan, were increasingly demanding. Fast forward to 2025, and the brand hit the US market and became Amazon's number one bestselling skincare brand. It was also fortuitous that the celebrities were equally obsessed. Hailey Bieber, Kylie and Kendall Jenner endorsed the brand on their own social channels, which meant its fate was sealed.

The products, which are developed by dermatologists and go through stringent clinical testing, use the latest innovative ingredients and formulations. Suitable for all skin types, here's our roundup of the best Medicube products worth knowing about.