Medicube Is The K-Beauty Brand On Everyone's Lips—These Are The Products That Truly Deliver
MC-approved
K-Beauty has been an important influence on the skincare industry for years. Some of the industry's most interesting and clever innovations—from ingredients to formulas—have come from South Korea. And a brand that showcases so much of what his country has to offer is Medicube. A brand, which, if you haven't heard of, you will have most certainly seen on your social feeds.
Medicube first launched in Korea in 2014, and it did what few brands did at the time—delivered clinical-grade skincare solutions at home. Something that the Asian markets, in particular China and Japan, were increasingly demanding. Fast forward to 2025, and the brand hit the US market and became Amazon's number one bestselling skincare brand. It was also fortuitous that the celebrities were equally obsessed. Hailey Bieber, Kylie and Kendall Jenner endorsed the brand on their own social channels, which meant its fate was sealed.
The products, which are developed by dermatologists and go through stringent clinical testing, use the latest innovative ingredients and formulations. Suitable for all skin types, here's our roundup of the best Medicube products worth knowing about.
PDRN serums have surged in popularity over the past six months. Medicube’s Pink Peptide Serum stands out with a powerhouse ingredient list: niacinamide and turmeric root extract to brighten and smooth, plus hyaluronic acid and coenzyme Q10 to hydrate and strengthen the moisture barrier. The real heroes, though, are salmon-derived PDRN, collagen, and peptides, which boost elasticity, firm skin, and even tone. The silky pink formula absorbs effortlessly—without stickiness—and leaves skin instantly brighter.
These are, without a doubt, the brand's bestselling products, with over 10 million units sold globally and around five units sold every minute. Each pad is soaked in an AHA- and BHA-powered solution to buff away dead skin, refine pores and tackle rough texture. The pads are dual-sided—slightly textured on one side for gentle physical exfoliation and smooth on the other for comforting stressed skin and restoring hydration. There's a milder version of the pads if you have sensitive skin.
If you are looking to invest in a beauty tool this year, this would be a wise choice. The multi-tasking wand boasts four modes—Booster, Microcurrent, Derma Shot and Air Shot. Booster enhances the absorption of your skincare; Microcurrent, as you might have guessed, uses microcurrent to stimulate collagen production; Derma Shot uses electric muscle stimulation (a.k.a. EMS) to firm and tighten; and Air Shot gently exfoliates dead skin cells (and peach fuzz). It's expensive, yes, but you are effectively getting four tools in one sleek device.
This day cream is quite unlike anything you've tried. In the jar, the gel-cream resembles strawberry jelly, with a super-lightweight, refreshing texture that's fast-absorbing. Medicube created its Jelly Cream to help improve elasticity and radiance, which they say is key to achieving the coveted glass skin. It suits most skin types, though those with dry skin might need something richer.
Like many of the brand's products, this overnight gel mask went viral on TikTok for its peel-off formula and visible results. Applied to the entire face (avoiding eyebrows and hairline), the sticky gel sets within minutes into a flexible, even layer that won't transfer onto your pillow. It was designed this way to help prevent skin from sagging while you sleep. In the morning, you peel off the mask to reveal skin that's glowy and plump.
Another impressive innovation to come out of South Korea is topical liquid microneedling, which you'll find inside a bottle of Medicube One Day Exosome Shot. This is the serum that brought microspicule skincare to the mainstream. If you're looking for a brighter, smoother and more refined complexion (and let's be honest, aren't we all?), consider this your fast track. Exosome-coated microspicules create tiny channels in the skin, allowing the AHAs, PHAs and BHAs to penetrate deeper and deliver them effectively to where they're needed. They get to work targeting uneven tone, rough texture and the appearance of enlarged pores with impressive efficiency. A quick heads up: it tingles when you apply (that's the spicules getting to work), but the sensation wears off within minutes. The payoff? Clearer, glowier skin.
Katie Thomas is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over 10 years of experience on women's luxury lifestyle titles, she covers everything from the best beauty looks from the red carpet and stand out trends from the catwalk, to colonic irrigation and to the best mascaras on the market.