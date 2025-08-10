A busy summer has started to take it's toll on my skin – the combination of hot temperatures, not enough sleep and the general daily stresses of the school holiday work-and-parenting-juggle have left me feeling a little worse for wear and my face is showing all the signs. My eyes look puffy, my complexion is dull and I have a persistent breakout along my jawline. In other words, my summer glow is pretty much non-existent.

I have switched up my skincare to gentle and simpler formulas and tried a calming sheet mask but my complexion is still off kilter, so I've been looking to try something new. As much as I’d love to treat myself to a professional pamper, sadly my budget won’t stretch very far so I started to look into DIY options, and it seems that an at-home lymphatic drainage massage could be the answer to my tired-face woes. The technique seems doable and the benefits sound incredible but can I really make that much of a difference to my complexion while sitting on the sofa? I decided to speak to an expert to find out more.

Michaella Bolder is a celebrity facialist and skincare expert who has worked with the likes of Lily Collins and Naomie Harris, and she is soon to launch ‘The Bolder Movement’ which will be a place where fans can access her online facial tutorials. Bolder is a huge fan of lymphatic drainage massage and has shared her thoughts and advice about trying it at home.

What is a lymphatic drainage massage?

Although the name sounds a little scary, this technique is non-invasive and is actually pretty straight-forward. The method involves massaging particular areas of the face and neck to stimulate the lymphatic system. Not sure what that is? Bolder explains – “Our lymphatic system helps to remove waste and unwanted toxins from within the body. When a full lymphatic massage is performed on the face the benefits are endless. Stimulating the muscle tissue and lymph nodes works to detoxify, enhance circulation, boost collagen productivity, improve the skin texture and tone while encouraging stress and tension relief, as well as relaxation.”

It’s not a new technique either - in fact this type of facial has been used for centuries, but over the last few years it has become hugely popular. A-listers including Jennifer Aniston and Hailey Bieber are amongst many big names to have used this method when they’ve wanted to look a little more ‘snatched’ and dewy before a red carpet event.

Do we need a tool for lymphatic drainage massage?

Unlike many overly complicated treatments and at-home masks, you won't need to invest in a nifty gadget or pricy skincare for this one. Bolder says “Your hands really are your best tools! They can work freely around the face and body with your own pressure and flow that is comfortable for you.”

How To Do a Lymphatic Drainage Facial Massage

I wasn’t sure where to start but Bolder has created a very straight-forward step-by-step on how to de-puff and soothe unsettled skin at home. She advises: “Firstly, always apply a product that allows enough slip to move effortlessly around the face. Your usual serum or facial oil will work well for this - apply a few drops and then follow these simple massage moves."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Steps 1-4 : Armpits and Chest

(Image credit: Michaella Bolder)

Open your upper body lymphatic system by feathering your hands over the each armpit for 8-10 strokes.

Next, stimulate your lymph nodes in and underneath the collarbone by tapping your finger tips inside for 10 seconds, and then underneath the collarbone for 10 seconds.

Sweep your full hand across the chest one side to the other for 20 sweeps to open the chest up.

Using the flats of your finger knuckles and starting beneath the ear lobe, glide down the neck and into the collarbone using both hands at the same time for 8-10 strokes.

Steps 5-6 : Chin and Jawline

(Image credit: Michaella Bolder)

Using your thumbs, slide them underneath the chin following the jaw line to the ear lobes. Lift off and start again 8-10 times with a medium to firm pressure.

Again with your finger knuckles, glide over the jaw with a firm pressure up to the middle of the ears with a slow motion, pausing at the ear for 3 seconds - lift off and repeat 10 times.

Steps 7-10: Cheeks

(Image credit: Michaella bolder)

Working on one side at a time, roll your index finger beside the nose to go up and underneath the cheek muscle to the middle of the ear. Lift off and repeat 3 times on each side.

With a comfortable flow using both index fingers at the same time, sweep down the bridge of the nose and underneath the cheek muscle to the ears, repeating 12-15 times.

Using both your index and middle fingers, apply a light pressure while feathering your finger tips from the bridge of the nose and underneath the eyes for 10 strokes. Follow by repeating this move all the way along under eyes to the temples repeating 8-10 times.

Finally using both your full hands at the same time, sweep from the centre of the face outwards and down the neck into the collarbone 3 times to finish.

How often should we be doing lymphatic drainage massage?

Bolder goes on to say: “Ideally you should perform 5-10 minutes of facial massage and lymphatic awakening every day, twice a day if you can find the time in your daily routine. I find it easier to perform my regime in my morning and with my evening skincare and it has now become a ritual for me.”