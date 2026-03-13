The Must-Have Beauty Products Our Editor Is Stockpiling While They’re On Sale
She'd be mad not to
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
It's no secret that as a beauty editor, I am extremely fortunate to receive hundreds of products each week. From the latest K-beauty drops to uplifting fragrances that brighten my mood.
However, over the years, I have found my favourites—the products that I can't live without. The hair serum that delivers unparalleled smoothness, the retinol I benchmark against, and the low-maintenance lip product I recommend to anyone who will listen. I don't wait to see if these will arrive in the beauty cupboard; these are the ones that I repeatedly add to baskets throughout the year.
As there's currently a huge sale happening over on Amazon, I'd be a fool not to take advantage of the discounts. Here's everything I am buying in this week's Amazon Spring Deal Days 2026.
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Katie Thomas is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over 10 years of experience on women's luxury lifestyle titles, she covers everything from the best beauty looks from the red carpet and stand out trends from the catwalk, to colonic irrigation and to the best mascaras on the market.