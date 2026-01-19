They May Not Be Shelfie-Worthy, but Dermatologists Rely on These Unsung Skincare Essentials
Lesser-known products delivering clinically impressive results
Let’s be honest: much of a skincare product's success hinges on how it is presented as much as how it performs. In an increasingly saturated market, visibility is everything—and the sleeker the packaging (and the higher the marketing spend), the more likely a formula is to capture attention, go viral and sell into the millions.
But here's the thing: while brands such as Rhode and Tatcha are great, they can easily be joined on their pedestal by lower-key, less 'sexy' brands and formulations that do the job just as well (if not better). Just because they don't have viral status or look as chic on your bathroom shelf, doesn't mean they aren't some of the best the skincare world has to offer.
With this in mind, I spoke to some of the most respected voices in the industry to uncover the nine so-called ‘unsexy’ skincare staples dermatologists recommend most. From bestselling multi-purpose creams to simple yet effective gentle cleansers, these are the formulas worth investing in—regardless of their packaging or online popularity.
The best dermatologist-recommended skincare
A K-beauty must, Aestura's Atobarrier 365 Cream has long been a bestseller across the world in South Korea's famous Olive Young stores. It's designed to restore the skin barrier without clogging pores or feeling heavy on skin, which, while appealing, admittedly may sound a little 'boring'. The packaging leaves a little to be desired, too—but honestly, when you get past these things and try the product for yourself, you'll realise how incredible it really is.
I'm personally a number one fan, and several derms I spoke with mentioned it by name. "Aestura Atobarrier 365 is a go-to. It replenishes moisture, strengthens the skin barrier, and supports overnight recovery," said Dr Nabil Jetha, Aesthetic Doctor and Skin Expert, while Dr Aliaa Ahmed, Aesthetic Doctor at Harley Street Dermal, added: "When skin is irritated, inflamed or simply overworked, barrier-repair staples like Aestura Atobarrier 365 are often recommended to restore balance and support recovery."
Newsflash: a cleanser doesn't have to be brightly packaged and feature harsh actives like acids to do the job. In fact, most skin experts will agree that the simpler, the better when it comes to face wash. Case in point: La Roche-Posay's Toleriane Dermo-Cleanser Sensitive Skin, which effectively cleans the skin but in a suuuuuper gentle way.
My clinical aesthetician Pamela Marshall (who FYI, is the best facialist in London) recommended I use this when I was suffering from severe acne, and I still to this day reach for it daily both in the morning and as my secondary nighttime cleanser. "It's a milky cleanser that doesn't feel too heavy, but is excellent at not just gently cleaning the skin but also at removing makeup," says Marshall. "Always do a double cleanse at night and always use a flannel to remove your cleanser," she adds.
Environ is one of those brands that doesn't get a lot of hype, but behind the scenes is super hardworking and backed by clever science. One of its bestsellers, this night serum, is a favourite of mine because it really makes a difference when my skin is ultra-tired. As well as battling signs of fatigue, the product offers antioxidant benefits and also uses a Malachite-Neuropeptide Complex to soften and plump fine lines.
For those who are suffering from certain skin conditions, this £3 cream may not seem like a super 'sexy' or 'cool' buy—but it's a necessary one. "You can get this at most pharmacies, and I like the cream over the ointment," says Marshall. "It's brilliant for keratosis pilaris. Some clients even find it helps with their eczema. It doesn't break the bank and is just excellent."
An old classic, you can't beat Cetaphil. It may not be the coolest-looking cleanser to have around your bathroom sink, but it's one that works pretty universally and is beloved by even the most chic celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Julianne Moore (if that doesn't give it gravitas, what does?!).
Derms absolutely love it, too. "This is one of the most reliable cleansers in dermatology," comments Consultant Dermatologist, Dr Sidra Khan. "It’s fragrance-free, non-stripping, and suitable for sensitive or eczema-prone skin. It may not be exciting, but it cleanses without disrupting the skin barrier, which is exactly what you want long-term. Plus, a lot of acne specific treatments can be drying so this is the perfect cleanser."
This may sound like a big statement, but I credit this product as being a big part of my acne recovery journey. Recommended to me by Marshall, Clinisoothe is the best Hypochlorous spray in the 'biz, known for protecting skin from impurities and preventing breakouts. While Marshall notes it's "definitely not sexy," she explains it is "brilliant at calming and soothing inflamed skin." And for how to use it? "A few sprays after removing cleanser both morning and night," she adds. I personally like to apply via a saturated cotton pad, too.
This one really will come as no surprise and really needs little introduction, as a "true dermatology staple," according to Khan. "It’s an occlusive barrier-repair product that protects compromised skin, speeds healing, and locks in moisture." It can be used in a myriad of ways, too; "I use it for everything from cracked lips and cuticles to post-procedure care and severely dry or irritated skin," notes Khan.
For those whose skin is currently 'going through something,' or is post-procedure (think: injectables or microneedling), a product like Vanicream is a must, according to Dr Maria Angelo Khattar of Altaderma Aesthetic Clinic and Training Centre. "Vanicream Moisturizing Cream is widely recommended for sensitive or post-procedure skin because it’s gentle, dependable, and free from unnecessary additives."
Not technically a 'skincare' product per se, but these supplements have been an incredibly important part of my acne healing journey, supporting the efficacy of my topical routine. With vitamins A, C and E and phytonutrients, these are some of the best supplements for acne-prone skin around, and were personally recommended to me by my dermatologist, Dr Alexis Granite. These days, it's hard not to be drawn in by flashy packaging and bold claims with newer supplement brands, but sometimes the more low-key offerings really do do the best things.
Rebecca is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29, The Independent, Grazia, Coveteur, Dazed, Stylist, and Glamour. She is also a brand consultant and has worked with the likes of The Inkey List on campaign messaging and branded copy. She’s obsessed with skincare, nail art and fragrance, and outside of beauty, Rebecca likes to travel, watch true crime docs, pet sausage dogs and drink coffee. Rebecca is also passionate about American politics and mental health awareness.