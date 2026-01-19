They May Not Be Shelfie-Worthy, but Dermatologists Rely on These Unsung Skincare Essentials

Lesser-known products delivering clinically impressive results

dermatologist-recommended skincare
Let’s be honest: much of a skincare product's success hinges on how it is presented as much as how it performs. In an increasingly saturated market, visibility is everything—and the sleeker the packaging (and the higher the marketing spend), the more likely a formula is to capture attention, go viral and sell into the millions.

But here's the thing: while brands such as Rhode and Tatcha are great, they can easily be joined on their pedestal by lower-key, less 'sexy' brands and formulations that do the job just as well (if not better). Just because they don't have viral status or look as chic on your bathroom shelf, doesn't mean they aren't some of the best the skincare world has to offer.

With this in mind, I spoke to some of the most respected voices in the industry to uncover the nine so-called ‘unsexy’ skincare staples dermatologists recommend most. From bestselling multi-purpose creams to simple yet effective gentle cleansers, these are the formulas worth investing in—regardless of their packaging or online popularity.

