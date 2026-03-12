Bella Hadid on Rebellious Beauty, Daily Lymph Drainage, and her 3-Minute Make-Up Essentials

Every decade or so, a new "it girl" arrives and rewrites the rules of modern femininity. Bella Hadid, who has arguably become the defining supermodel of the 2020s, has earned her accolades: there's her much-documented beauty and sartorial stylings, but what looms large is her fierce activism and vulnerability.

I spoke with Hadid ahead of her appointment as Prada Beauty's new ambassador. It had been a whirlwind few weeks for the 29-year-old: deep in Fashion Week preparations, she would go on to walk for Saint Laurent and make her Prada runway debut, wearing not one but four looks.

She arrived a little late to our interview, though you wouldn't know the little of it: she was profusely apologetic and as enthusiastic and disarmingly sweet as her reputation had led me to believe. But of course, we were there to speak about beauty, and Hadid is a bona fide expert. Below, we dig into her early make-up memories, grounding rituals, and her hair as a form of armour.

On her evolving approach to beauty

Nessa Humayun: What's the very first beauty memory you have?

Bella Hadid: Oh, I think it was wearing black liner. I was 14, and my best friends taught me. We'd sneak into our parents' bathroom and find whatever black shades we could get our hands on. I felt very fabulous.

NH: How long did that more grunge-y phase last? Your approach to beauty has really changed from the start of your career.

BH: Honestly, it probably started when I dyed my hair dark as a rebellious 12 or 13-year-old. Then, when I was 19, I worked with the make-up artist Peter Phillips. He really taught me a lot about contouring, how to place concealer, and how to use things around you that aren't necessarily make-up, but more like creative techniques. He taught me lots of little things... Like how eyebrows are sisters, not twins; it's just all those little tips you pick up over the years.

Peter was definitely a huge influence early on, but now, 10 years into my career, I've picked up other tips that have made my style different. Simplicity is key. I love using creamy textures that blend naturally and create a look that feels true to me. I've taken steps from Peter and from other make-up artists, and it's become a collaborative process... Learning, experimenting, and seeing what's new and fun.

(Image credit: Prada Beauty)

On her beauty essentials

NH: What products have really stood the test of time for you?

BH: Skincare is huge! It's the foundation of any beauty routine. And then having a "second skin" product is essential. I say "second skin" a lot, but I truly believe it. Another essential for me is blush, a creamy one that adds a little colour and makes you feel alive. We all work so hard, so it's important to have something that gives you confidence, even if you're not doing a full face of make-up. Sometimes I have to run around like Mary Poppins—everyone calls me that because I carry everything in my bag—but I always have the [upcoming] Prada Touch blush on me. It sounds like I'm placing these words in my answers, but I truly believe what I'm saying.

NH: To say you travel a lot would be an understatement. What are the three steps you never skip if you need to feel ready?

BH: Definitely a face ice plunge, because my lymph doesn't really drain naturally. In the mornings, I do a lot of jumping, which is weird. My best friend Yasmin and I used to joke about doing interpretive dance in the mornings... We'd make funny moves and jump around, and I actually started feeling better after that. So now I jump around every morning. My dog gets excited like, "What are we doing?" and I'm like, "Mama's just trying to drain a lymph system over here."

I also like to start the day by writing, so letting go of anything from yesterday. And then I'll hydrate my skin to feel really juicy and moisturised, or as Hailey [Bieber] says [like a] "glazed doughnut".

If I have a bit more time, I'll do tinted moisturiser, a little concealer if needed, and a blush. I love Dahlia from the Prada Touch range. When I was on set, I stole this, and they all think I'm a kleptomaniac now or something, but I needed it in my purse. It's dark, almost like a contour, but when you massage it into your skin, it becomes soft and blends into the most beautiful, sun-kissed glow. I like to put it on my cheeks, on my eyes, and in the middle of my lips. It's a one-stop product.

On her signature hair

NH: Your super sleek bun has become iconic. Is it practical or more of a confidence boost?

BH: Honestly, for a really long time, I was very sick, and I was working a lot. I mean, I never said no to a job, so I was always on the road. So, there was something about a tight, snatched ponytail or bun that made me look awake... It now makes people think that I've had 25 facelifts! My friend Jawara [Wauchope] is an incredible hairstylist. He laughs at me because I used to come to shows and be like "tighter, tighter" because I'd be so tired and it would snatch my face up so much. At that point, it was more practical.

It's changed for me over the years, though. I've loved a big blowout, I've gone straight, and now I'm loving the side part. As human beings, we're multifaceted, and we can do what we want. I mean, thank goodness I don't dye my hair so much now, or my agent Joseph would kill me, but sometimes I am like... "Red?"

On her collaboration with Prada

NH: You've just walked the Prada runway for the first time, and now you're the new face of their beauty arm. How does it feel?

BH: Honestly, it's a dream. It once felt unattainable, but working with Prada is an honour; they're authentic, innovative and forward-thinking. Being honest about the products I love is important. I have a genuine connection with the Prada product team—we’re all excited, and I would never promote something I don’t genuinely believe in. Mrs Prada herself is the pinnacle of fashion, femininity, and strength.

NH: Thanks so much, Bella, and for all your activism too!

BH: Thank you, it means so much to me. I really appreciate it.