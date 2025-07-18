Bored of Summer Pastels? Molten Chrome Nails Are the Bold Refresh You Need

Partly because I'm in beauty journalism, and partly because I just love it, I keep on top of current and emerging nail trends. While one of this season’s most popular looks is shell nails, AKA seashell-inspired nail art, another trend that’s growing in popularity is molten chrome nails. And yes, they are as cool as they sound.

Now, if your preferred aesthetic is a milky nail or beige-based nude, à la lip gloss nails or soap nails, this trend may not be for you. This trend is about bold chrome silver and edgier nail art. In a way, it's a kind of anti-summer nail trend. Put aside any ideas of chrome powder nails of the glazed doughnut era and think molten drips, ovals, or anything that showcases melted chrome.

And where are the go-to places to look for nail art inspiration? All together now: Pinterest and Instagram. I took it upon myself to scour both platforms for a range of different molten chrome nail looks so you don’t have to. Here’s all the inspiration you need—but first, don’t forget to replenish your cuticle oil stash if you’re running low.

Molten chrome nail looks to inspire your next manicure

1. Abstract molten chrome nails

The abstract melted gold chrome against a simple nude nail is a great contrast here, a great choice for negative space nail design fans.

2. Minimalistic metallic drip

Add just a hint of molten chrome to a nude nail for a chic, metallic twist on the usual French manicure design.

3. Molten asymmetric ovals

Pairing an abstract molten oval shape over the top of a neutral nude base is a great minimalistic nail art design.

4. Dripping molten chrome nails

If you didn't know this was a static nail art design, you might readily believe they'd been dipped in molten silver that had slowly dripped down each nail.

5. Metal French tips

Here, the design is kept simple with your classic lengthy French tip nails, switching out the usual white or off-white for a shiny silver chrome effect instead.

6. Aura nails with chrome detailing

Aura nails are always a yes from me, but here they've been taken to new heights with the addition of silver chrome detailing—giving an almost "cracked" effect to some of the nails.

7. Wavy French tips

Take bold French tips to a new level with sculpted wavy edges—I'm very into the etched border look of this design.

8. Chrome flames

This combines two of my favourite nail art looks in one: molten silver chrome and flame nail art. To die for, honestly.

9. Molten marbled chrome

Irridescent chrome with marbled silver? Chef's kiss, quite frankly—and a nice way to add a twist to full-cover nails.

10. Chrome borders

Frame your usual neutral nails or a bolder colour with a silver chrome border for an eye-catching point of interest.

11. Stiletto molten chrome nails

Wavy melted French tips on a stiletto shaped nail are a match made in heaven, I'm sure you'll agree.

12. Asymmetric chrome borders

You can choose to keep bordered nails clean and crisp, or go for a more abstract and asymmetric molten approach, as above. Either way, chrome looks great with these looks.

13. Molten chrome with opal nails

As if these opalescent nails couldn't get any better, they were finished off with a molten chrome asymmetric halo. No notes.

14. Half and half molten chrome nails

Showcasing molten chrome nails over the top of a pinkish base with some of the base colour peeking through is a great look, giving the nails an interesting texture.