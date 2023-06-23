Lipgloss nails are set to takeover this summer—and they go with everything

It's no secret that Hailey Bieber's glazed donut nails have been one of the biggest nail trends of the year, but there's a new trend in town that is set to take over this summer.

Enter, the lipgloss manicure. We know what you're thinking, not another complicated design to take to your salon. Turns out, it's a lot more low maintenance than you think, and you can easily recreate it at home.

Keep on scrolling for everything you need to know about lipgloss nails, and for more inspiration, don't forget to check out our guides to mermaid nails, chrome nails and neon nails. That's right, we've got you fully covered.

What are lipgloss nails?

We like to think of lipgloss nails as the grown-up version of glazed donut nails, and the clue really is in the name. Just as lipgloss adds a high-shine finish to your lips, this manicure makes your nails look super shiny and healthy.

If you're looking for a more natural, sophisticated nail trend to try out this summer, then this is definitely the one for you. All you need is a sheer pink or milky white colour with a slight shine to it, and you can also add a a high-shine top coat for even more impact.

The best bit about this manicure is that it is so easy to do, so you won't be spending hours of your summer in the salon trying to recreate intricate nail art or brightly-coloured designs.

Lipgloss nail inspiration:

Pearlescent lipgloss nails

A post shared by Iram Shelton (@iramshelton) A photo posted by on

This is easily one of the prettiest manicures we have ever seen.

Chrome lipgloss nails

A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland (@harrietwestmoreland) A photo posted by on

We love this subtle take on chrome nails for a more natural finish.

Natural lipgloss nails

A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools) A photo posted by on

Think your nails, but better.

Milky lipgloss nails

A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools) A photo posted by on

Perfection if you ask us.

Pink lipgloss nails

A post shared by Townhouse (@mytownhouseuk) A photo posted by on

Townhouse can do no wrong.

Nude lipgloss nails

A post shared by OPI UK&I (@opinailsuk) A photo posted by on

A manicure that you can wear with any outfit? Sign us up.

The best nail polishes for lipgloss nails: