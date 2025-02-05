I’m calling time on brown nails—trust me when I say this expensive-looking shade is the next big trend

Another day, a new nail trend. If you're as obsessed with a fresh set as I am, you're probably enjoying the start of 2025. We've seen everything from the resurgence of chrome nails to the Brazilian manicure.

But if you err towards the understated, you're going to want to know all about soap nails. Soft, milky, and oh-so chic, this bubble-bath-inspired trend is set to take the salons by storm. I'm personally enjoying the look for its versatility—it's clean enough for the office, yet unique and elegant enough to carry you an evening of events.

What are soap nails?

While this trend may bear a resemblance to the milky nails trend or even a French manicure, it is much more soft and sheer in appearance. It doesn't have the same jelly-like finish as the lip-gloss manicure either—think of 'soap nails' as the ultimate clean girl mani; it's so neat that it requires a very precise execution.

"Soap nails are a manicure style that creates a soft, translucent and glossy finish," session and celebrity manicurist Sophia Stylianou tells Marie Claire UK. "This look is achieved by applying a shiny top coat over barely-there nails, often with sheer or milky layers underneath for added depth. Soap nails are very popular right now for their effortless, versatile, and elegant appeal. They create a clean, polished look that’s simple yet super chic. Not to mention that the soft, translucent shades compliment all skin tones and nail shapes."

(Image credit: Sophia Stylianou)

How do you recreate soap nails?

Luckily, this is one nail trend that can be achieved using both salon professional gel polish and nail varnish, so you can tackle it from home.

To achieve this look, the nail tech explains that you begin by applying cuticle softener or soaking your nails in warm water for a few minutes. Then, gently push back your cuticles using a wooden cuticle stick or a steel cuticle pusher. Buff the nail plate for a smooth finish and file your nails to your desired shape and length. "Apply a base coat, and once dry, paint two thin, even layers of your chosen soapy shade, allowing each layer to dry before applying the next. Finish with a high-shine top coat to seal and complete the look."

Stylianou adds that the key to achieving this look relies heavily on the smoothness of your nails. If you have ridged or bumpy nails, she recommends opting for a smoothing base coat to help blur any nail imperfections.

A post shared by Tinas Salon And Day Spa (@gototinas) A photo posted by on

And of course, if you want your manicure to be extra precise, opt for a professional mani. "When asking for 'soap nails' at a salon, request a sheer, milky, or light pastel shade with a soft, natural finish," says Stylianou. "Emphasise the need for a high-gloss top coat to create a wet-look sheen. The goal is a translucent shade that enhances your natural nail colour while delivering a glossy, soap-like appearance."

A post shared by SOPHIA STYLIANOU (@sophiastylianou_) A photo posted by on

What is the difference between soap nails and milky nails?

In the last few years—largely thanks to Hailey Bieber—we have seen a rise in minimalist manis. One of the most popular styles has been 'milky nails'. While at first glance, they may look similar to soap nails, there are differences.

Milky nails tend to use sheer white and neutral colours, as opposed to the nude-y pinks we see with soap nails. The latter is also a lot more glossy than milk nails, as we're representing the slickness of soap and bubbles here.

A post shared by ФЕН DRY BAR (@fendrybar) A photo posted by on