This Summer-Ready Manicure Is *Everywhere* Right Now—And I'll Be Getting It At My Next Nail Appointment

Maybe it’s the recent heatwave, maybe it’s because we’re well into summer and holiday season, but there’s a particular themed manicure that I’ve noticed has seen an uptick in the last couple of months: shell nails. Whether it’s little motifs or sculpted creations using 3D gel, finished off with some pearl detailing, these designs are everywhere right now.

Not only am I a beauty editor who keeps a watchful eye on the latest nail trends, but I also happen to love nail art. Few feelings beat having a fresh manicure with a fun, chic or chaotic design that you’re utterly obsessed with. And while a palate-cleansing, barely-there manicure is nice, an all-out design is both a fun accessory and a great conversation starter.

Needless to say, now that I’ve saved a couple of designs for my next manicure appointment, my feeds are flooded with cute shell nail art ideas. If you also fancy a similar seashell-inspired mani moment, here are 11 looks to inspire your next appointment, too. (Don't forget your cuticle oil—it really will keep your nails strong and your manicure long-lasting.)

Essentials to keep your nail art looking tip top

11 shell nail art ideas to inspire your next appointment

1. Scallop

At a glance, these nails look almost identical to a pink-orange ridged scallop shell, thanks to clever sponge and detailer brush work—finished off with a pearl accent, naturally.

2. Turquoise tips

With 3D gel mimicking the structure of a shell, finished off at the base with a pearl-style gem, we love the turquoise French tips here, adding to the overall marine theme of these nails.

3. Star fish and oysters

You can opt for the same shell look on all of your nails, or have a different design on each finger, as seen here—we love the star fish motif and shiny, pearl-inspired nails.

4. Shell accents

At the more minimalistic end of the spectrum you can go for your usual full cover manicure with a couple of shell accents on a feature nail.

5. Neutral marine

Shell nail art and almond nails are a perfect combination, in my opinion. This design is a great way to marry a neutral palette with a nail art design.

6. Tortoise-shell

This combination of a tortoiseshell pattern and sculpted clear gel to create the look of the shell, alongside a cool blue water droplet design, is a real winner.

7. 3D pearls

Another manicure combining shell nail art, pearlescent polish and gem-adorned nails, this is a great mix-and-match design on these shorter length nails.

8. Gold Coast

This ticks all of the beachside holiday-ready nail art boxes—starfish, flowers, pearl details, the works.

9. Shimmery shells

With simple shimmery polish as a base, if you've a steady hand and plenty of time, this simple-yet-chic option is an easier design to recreate from home.

10. Pearlescent shell

Very, very into this little 50/50 pearl nails and sculpted shell nail art manicure moment. No notes.

11. French shell

Proof, if you needed it, that shell nail designs look great alongside a classic French manicure, too—elevated even further here with the addition of a little light-catching chrome powder.