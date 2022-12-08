Despite the fact we're big fans of graphic nail art (opens in new tab), the powder of a great French manicure is not to be played down. The French mani has been around since the 1930s, with the term “French manicure” being coined in the '70s by Orly founder Jeff Pink. Since then, the iconic pearly white-tipped design has fluctuated in and out of fashion.

It really burst back into mainstream salons in 2020 with people falling in love with the old classic but with a softer feel. Since then, there are endless interpretations of the French manicure, including plenty of nail art. In fact, some of our favourite colourful nail trends (opens in new tab) are reimaginings of the traditional design.

The thick white tips have been retired, making way for micro French, angled tips, scalloped edges, and neon hues. And most recently, we’ve been mesmerised by the optical illusion French design.

One of the reasons French manicures have become so popular is that they’re actually super easy to DIY at home (opens in new tab). There are a bunch of 'cheat' ways to achieve it, including the now TikTok famous stamper tool (opens in new tab) and even using your finger as the perfect tool (opens in new tab).

Ahead of your next salon visit or DIY mani, check out some of our favourite French manicure designs…

1. Micro French manicure

Starting with the design most like the original is the micro French, which is exactly as it sounds. It takes everything we know and love from the traditional nail design but using a teeny-tiny line instead. It's super minimalist yet makes one of the most beautiful modern manicures.

It doesn't get any simpler than this but it also doesn't get more minimalist chic than this.

Easily switch up any French mani replacing the white tips for black.

Or, go multi-coloured for a fun, summery vibe.

2. Angled French manicure

Taking that straight line and pulling it over to one side completely transforms the classic design. Don't believe us? Take a look at these beautiful examples.

Add glitter to any angled French to make it extra special.

We love this multi-coloured angled design using 10 different shades.

Go the pastel route, taking inspo from this pretty design.

3. Illusion French manicure

One of the most recent nail trends is the illusion French design. Using two tones of the same shade and creating an ombré effect for both the base and the top to create the optical illusion. This one is likely best left for the salon (unless you're a total nail whiz at home) so take these as inspo to your nail tech.

White and orange together creates this stunning sunset design.

If you can't choose one shade, do one of each on either hand.

To give your manicure a moody feel, add a matte finish top coat.

4. Scalloped French manicure

A simple but effective modern take is the scalloped French manicure, and it's not impossible to recreate at home. Grab yourself a dotting tool (opens in new tab) and carefully add dots to form the scallop edge and join together with a small nail art brush.

For a slightly more relaxed feel, you can try swooped scalloped edges.

This white scallop is a fun take on the classic French tip.

For some extra definition, create a black scallop edge and add a thin white line underneath.

5. Two-toned French manicure

Can't choose just one shade for your next manicure? That's where the two-toned design comes in. This is a super easy way to jazz up any simple French manicure. This can be connected together on the one tip line or one on top of another.

This multi-colour two-toned manicure will brighten up even the gloomy of days.

We can't get enough of this pink and green combo.

If you want to result to be a little subtler, try adding an angled French line underneath your chosen tip shade, as pictured here.

6. Chrome French manicure

Adding a chrome finish to a classic French manicure turns into something truly stunning. There are a couple ways you can do it. Either, you can add a chrome effect to just the tip of the nails, or you can have a French tip and then apply chrome or iridescent powder over the entire nail to give a different effect.

Of course, you can ask for this in your local nail salon, or you can try it at home using a metallic nail polish.

This silver French chrome design looks like it came from outer space and we're in love.

Chrome can be subtle too, adding a very light pink-toned chrome over the top of a sheer tip.

Try chrome all over the nail on top of a pastel tip.

7. Ombré French manicure

The ombré French manicure combines two popular designs to create a new, beautiful one. This can be done with various vibrant colours or in the classic white design. It's actually an ideal manicure to get if you'd like to try out the French manicure but have shorter nails or don't have a prominent free edge to your nails. The blurred edges gives the illusion of longer nails and an overall softer feel.

This design combines two-toned French with ombré.

Put a spin on the classic with this white ombré design.

Take this as your sign to try out glitter ombré nails.

8. Outline French manicure

Who knew doing the outline of a French manicure without filling it in would look so good? But here we are and we're utterly obsessed with it. This design if often done with either neon or vibrant hues to really make the design stand out or a hypnotic glitter that comes to life under a flash.

You can create an outline French whilst still maintaining a minimalist feel.

If you like your mani to make a big impact, choose bright neon hues.

This design uses hypnotic glitter paint to glisten under flashlights.

9. Reverse French manicure

Going completely against tradition with the result being completely beautiful is the reverse French manicure. Just as it sounds, the free edge line hugs the base of the nail following the curve of the cuticle.

Chrome reverse French... that's all.

A timeless classic, flipped.

This tangerine hue looks amazing as a reverse French.