Tortoiseshell Nails Are Trending, and They’re So Customisable—Here’s All the Inspo You Need for the Salon

Autumn is in full swing, and I can't get enough of the "back to school" energy in the air. And while we're changing up our beauty routines, it's also time to gravitate towards more wintery nails, like rich burgundies, deep browns, and my favourite: the tortoiseshell manicure.

Tortoiseshell-inspired nail art has been around for a long time, and there have been many variations on the style —it's a classic, after all! But recently, it's been trending on social media again, after being worn by the likes of Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa and Kendall Jenner.

“Tortoiseshell nails are making a comeback this autumn because they offer a chic and playful twist on classic seasonal shades," explains Lynn Mason, Mavala UK's resident nail expert. "The rich blend of browns and blacks creates a warm, sophisticated look that’s perfect for fall, while the unique pattern adds a stylish edge to any look.”

She points out that people are getting more experimental with the look, too: "They're swapping out the traditional brown and black for fun, unexpected colours. It’s a great way to personalise the look and make it your own. Another popular twist is using the tortoiseshell design just on the French tips, a subtle yet stylish update that looks effortlessly cool.”

Ahead, all the inspo you need for your next tortoiseshell mani and how you can get the look at home, too.

How to create tortoiseshell nails at home

“To recreate the tortoiseshell look at home, start with a base coat in your lighter shade," explains Mason. "Next, apply a second coat of the same colour, but while it’s still wet, use a small brush to swirl in your darker brown polish until you achieve your desired pattern. Having a small brush for extra precision is extremely important, as is working quickly while the polishes are still wet. Once it’s completely dry, finish with a glossy top coat. Practice makes perfect!"

Best products for creating tortoiseshell nails

Tortoiseshell nail inspo for the salon

I love this mix-and-match approach to tortoiseshell here.

This marbled effect is so chic.

White tortoiseshell is always a good idea.

As is a French tip.

You can go super maximalist.

Or just classic.

I adore this outlining detail.

This set has a bit of everything.