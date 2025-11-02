Nail trends come and go, but as far as timeless designs go, nothing quite beats the magic of a classic French manicure. Be it its minimalist nature or the way it enhances the shape of the nails, the look has repeatedly reaffirmed its cult status, and deservedly so.

The only hiccup? It can become quite repetitive, and generally speaking, it's not the best choice if you're looking for something unique. Of course, over the years, we've witnessed quite a few interesting variations of the French—from the famed coloured tips to the reversed halos. The latest trend on the block? Enter: C-French nails, a design that combines the "clean-girl" look of the original French with a special twist. And recently, it was seen on none other than Jennie Kim from BlackPink (painted by A-list celebrity manicurist Zola Ganzorigt).

As the name implies, instead of outlining the tip of the nail, this design involves painting a C-shaped line on the side of the nail. According to A-list Manicurist, and Senior Mylee Ambassador, Tinu Bello, "C French nails are the next evolution of the classic French manicure (the next-gen French if you like)."

"It features a deeper, more defined smile line that follows the natural curve of the nail bed. The result is a sleek, sculpted look that instantly makes your fingers look longer and more elegant. In short, think of it as the elevated, luxury version of the French mani - clean, modern, and refined, but still minimal and wearable."

"They photograph beautifully, they elongate the nail, and they look equally stunning in classic neutral French manicure shades or bold, autumnal colours," she explains.

How to choose the right shade for C French nails

"Choosing the right shade is all about contrast and undertone," says Tinu.

"For your base colour, go for a sheer, milky nude that complements your skin’s undertone (pinky beige if it's cool, peachy nude if it leans warm, and soft ivory or sheer pink if you're more neutral)."

And as far as the tip goes, Tinu shares that there's plenty of ways to experiment. "You can definitely stay classic with white, but modern C French looks incredible with a soft beige, or a latte-like hue (such as the Mylee Ohh La La Gel Polish), or even pastel chrome tips."

"For bolder looks, try a deep burgundy, espresso-esque or navy shades — just keep the curve crisp and intentional," she says. "A good tip is to always match the depth of the curve to the natural nail shape and length (too thick on a short nail may make the fingers look shorter). My advice is to go for a long almond or a coffin shape for an elegant touch.

Best C-French Nail Designs

1. Coloured C-French Nails

Outlined using red polish, this sleek design on Jennie's hands features a nude rosy base and a bold red shade outlining the nail in a thin C-shaped line.

2. Festive C-French Nails

If you want to amp it up a notch, try a little pop of glitter instead of a plain colour, which could also be a great choice for the festive season.

3. Mismatched C-French Nails

Why settle for one shade when you can mix and match? Whether you're alternating between muted pastels, darker autumnal colours or bolder hues, combining multiple shades can easily elevate the whole design.

4. Almond C-French Nails

A C-French design will look that much more elegant on a mid-length almond shape. The C-shaped outline is bound to complement and elongate the nail and will look great regardless of your choice of nail polish.

5. Short C-French Nails

If you're not one for the longer lengths, you can also opt for a short shape (like this chic square design that blends two colours into the C-shape).