For healthy, weather-proof nailbeds, these are the 6 best cuticles according to a nail tech

If you ask any nail technician out there about their number one tip for growing longer, stronger and healthier nails is, I guarantee that they would recommend applying cuticle oil regularly. As a beauty editor and qualified nail tech, you'll find at least 10 (not joking) cuticle oils stashed around my house, car and bags at all times. It's the most effective way I've found (far more than any expensive supplement) to keep my nails naturally long and healthy. Paired with a nourishing hand cream and you have yourself a dynamic duo.

But what does the cuticle oil actually do, what makes a good one and where should you start looking for one? I've answered all for you below.

What does cuticle oil do?

The reason us nail techs recommend cuticle oil is all down to moisture. It keeps the skin surrounding your nails as healthy and moisturised as possible to keep our cuticles from drying out (which can lead to breakage) and hangnails from forming. Hand creams are good, but targeted cuticle oils are far superior when it comes to nail health (more on that later.)

Applying regular cuticle oil also keeps them flexible, which might seem counterintuitive at first because surely we want our nails to be strong? We do, yes. But strong nails need to be flexible so that they don't end up brittle and snap at the lightest touch.

If you're planning an at-home manicure, then a cuticle oil should also be your very last step. Especially, if you have removed your cuticles.

You should be applying cuticle oil at least once a day. I tend to use cuticle oil about four times a day when I'm sat at my desk working. I keep one by my desk, one in my bag, one in my car and one (OK, about four) on my bedside table. It's become a habit for me now, just like applying lip balm and I'll do it as often as I can. At the very least, I always apply it before bed ahead of using a thick layer of hand cream.

My top tip when applying cuticle oil, especially at nighttime, is to also apply a drop down the back of your nails where the free edge is. This keeps the whole area nice and moisturised, particularly if you're like me and have long nails.

How to choose a cuticle oil?

The first, and most important thing, is finding oils that you enjoy using so that you actually use them. Looking at elements, like scent, application method (dropper, brush or roll-on), and ingredients.

One of the best oils that I like to look for in a formula is jojoba oil. It has lightweight properties meaning that it can penetrate into the layers of the skin. Remember, our skin is a barrier and is brilliant at keeping things out so it's not as easy as we might think for oils to penetrate.

Best cuticle oils, according to a beauty editor and nail tech

1. Famous Names Dadi'oil

Dadi'oil Nail Treatment

Ask a bunch of nail techs about their favourite cuticle oil and I guarantee most of them will say Famous Names. Not a household name, but one all of the pros relies on. It contains 21 essential oils, including jojoba, avocado and olive oil that work effectively to penetrate the cuticle oil thanks to being so lightweight. It has a brush applicator and a citrus scent making it both effective and enjoyable to use.

2. OPI Nail & Cuticle Oil-To-Go

OPI Nail & Cuticle Oil-To-Go

This one is great if you don't like greasy oils as it's a slightly thicker, almost gel-oil consistency meaning it won't run all over your hands. It's a handy brush in a tube that, as the name suggests, is super easy to use on the go. It has a gorgeous citrus scent and is the product I recommend to people who want something they can throw in their bag to moisturise dry cuticles without getting all messy.

3. Burt's Bees Cuticle Cream

If you hate the feeling of oil on your hands then try a cuticle balm. This Burt's Bees Cuticle Cream contains sweet almond oil, sunflower oil, vitamin E and cocoa butter to intensely moisturise nails without worrying about oily residue. It has the most beautiful lemon scent and comes in a smart metal pot.

Burt's Bees Cuticle Cream

4. Essie On a Roll Apricot Nail & Cuticle Oil

Essie On a Roll Apricot Nail & Cuticle Oil

I wasn't sure about a roll-on cuticle oil at first but actually it's a fantastic handbag or desk option. It delivers just the right amount of product so that your cuticles feel moisturised without being overloaded with product, which can happen with dropper cuticle oils. It's also got a lovely apricot scent. I'd recommend also getting a dropped or brush applicator cuticle oil for nighttime though to give nails a good dose of oil before bed.

5. L'Occitane Shea Nail and Cuticle Nourishing Oil

L'Occitane Shea Nail and Cuticle Nourishing Oil

Another brilliant on-the-go option is L'Occitane's Shea Nail and Cuticle Nourishing Oil. I find this to be so deeply moisturising for the cuticle, particularly if you follow it with the brand's iconic Shea Butter Hand Cream. This formula contains a bunch of oils including castor, sweet almond, apricot and grape. And of course also includes shea butter.

6. Nailberry Little Treasure Cuticle Oil

Nailberry Little Treasure Nourishing Cuticle Oil

This is such a great little cuticle oil, it comes in a dropper applicator meaning you can really drown your cuticles in oil, adding a drop down the free edge of your nails too. I don't mind the feeling of oil on my cuticles so love a dropper applicator to give them a big dose of moisture. The main oils in this formula are sweet almond and castor oil and it's surprisingly lightweight. The only downside is that this oil is small for its price, it doesn't last long for me (since I really douse my nails).

7. CND SolarOil

CND SolarOil

This is hands down one of my most favourite - rich in jojoba oi, the CND SolarOil has always been reliable and I've used it for years. It's rich, but lightweight and absorbs incredibly fast - which means that it suits daytime use, as well as before bed. It has an almond scent, which isn't exactly my cup of tea (I always prefer a citrus scent), but I see past that will always have this in my kit.