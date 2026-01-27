The Makeup Brands Currently Commanding My Attention as a Beauty Insider

Few things feel as energising as discovering a beauty brand in its infancy—before scale and investment shape its direction, when decisions are still driven by innovation, creativity, and pure passion.

After all, the industry is brimming with artistry, but it’s those who translate expertise into beautifully considered products that shape what comes next. From A-list makeup artists turning technique into tools, to Scandi disruptors redefining performance, these are the makeup brands on my radar this year—and the ones I’ll be watching closely as they evolve.

Fara Homidi

The first time I held a Fara Homidi product, it stopped me in my tracks: beautifully designed, weighty in the hand and rendered in a striking red case. It’s this meticulous attention to detail and quiet sophistication that the New York–based makeup artist brings to every facet of her work, from editorial shoots for the world’s most revered publications to her namesake beauty brand.

Every product is created with longevity in mind: elevated, refillable packaging, exceptionally sourced ingredients and a consciously edited range focused on artistry essentials. There’s no excess, no filler, no throwaway ideas—just fewer, better products. Yes, the price point is considerable. But this is not a range designed for impulse buying; it’s about intention at every stage, from creation to acquisition to application.

My favourite in the line is the first I encountered: the Essential Face Compact. Inside is a duo of skin-enhancing formulas, or as the brand say, a 'complexion system'. The first is a creamy Smooth Veil Soft Matte formula with Amazonian Cupuaçu Butter to restore skin’s elasticity, and Kaolin Clay to minimise the appearance of pores. to create a buildable soft-focus finish. The second is the Shine Baume, which adds luminosity and glow without shimmer or glitter.

Sweed

First known for its game-changing cluster lashes—designed to mimic the look of natural lashes—alongside prostaglandin-free growth serums, Scandi beauty brand Sweed has quickly become a go-to for effortless, barely-there makeup.

Today, the range spans everything from the viral Glass Skin Foundation, which hydrates, lifts and plumps while delivering buildable coverage, to the Barely There Lip Liner for a subtle “your lips, but fuller” effect, and Hydra Gel Eye Patches for pre-makeup brightening and de-puffing.

With celebrity fans including Sabrina Carpenter and Jasmine Tookes, the brand is rapidly gaining traction in the US, with major retailers such as Credo, Nordstrom, The Detox Market and Revolve now stocking the line.

Kulfi

Launched in 2021 by Priyanka Ganjoo to celebrate diverse skin tones and joyful, expressive beauty, Kulfi—named after the vibrant South Asian ice cream—has quickly made its mark with pigment-rich products, high-performance formulas and an inclusive shade range.

A particular favourite of mine is the Badi Lash Mascara: a tubing formula that delivers remarkable definition and volume without ever clumping or smudging, no matter how generously I layer it. I also love the Lip Staining Oil for its transfer-proof colour and long-lasting hydration. Having only arrived in the UK last summer, it’s a brand I’m excited to watch closely and eagerly await whatever is coming next.

Hildun Beauty

As someone who struggles to keep makeup in place—even with the best setting sprays on the market—Irish beauty brand Hildun has somehow cracked the code with its hyper-pigmented, ultra long-wearing formulas.

Launched in 2022 by Suzy Griffin Dunne to deliver high-performance makeup at accessible price points, the brand debuted with its Silk to Set Eyeliner, which quickly went viral on TikTok and earned the nickname the “viral kajal”. (Side note: the shade Chocolate is my everyday go-to).

Successive launches, including the Silk to Set Lip Pencil and Luxe Quads eyeshadow palettes, have since reached cult status. Here’s hoping 2026 brings the addition of complexion products to the line-up.