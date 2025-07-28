Out of all the different makeup products and tools on the market right now, there are very few that match up to the transformative effect that lash extensions have on any given makeup look. From Blink Brow Bar's subtle enhancement of my natural lash line to a customisable full set at Nails & Brows Mayfair, over the years I’ve become quite the lash extension addict thanks to their ability to make my everyday makeup routine that little bit faster. However, if you’re like me (i.e. someone that often forgets to schedule in her beauty appointments on time) then you know that finding at-home alternatives for your regular beauty treatments is a game changer. Enter underlashing.

Unlike traditional lash strips, underlashing as the name suggests, involves applying false lashes, either as a strip or clusters, underneath your natural lash line rather than on top. The best underlashing kits, offer a natural, yet effective option that has now become a staple within my beauty regime.

The technique is the brainchild of Lashify, who first brought the technique to mainstream audiences in 2016. Since then, the process has gone viral for its ability to create a seamless and natural lash effect and it has become a go-to option for enhancing eyes naturally, for both makeup artists and enthusiasts alike.

To get you started on you underlashing journey, we’ve asked two experts, Celebrity Makeup Artist Maria Asadi and makeup artist and Sculpted By Aimee's founder Aimee Connolly - to share their best tips for underlashing newbies along with their favourite underlashing kits.

Why are underlashing kits so popular?

Ata-Owaji Victor using Lashify's Lash Kit (Image credit: @ataowaji for Marie Claire)

According to the Connolly, underlashing's newfound popularity stems from a few key factors. "Firstly, it offers that incredible 'lash extension' look without the commitment or cost of professional extensions," she says. "People are looking for ways to achieve salon-quality results at home, and underlashing delivers on that.”

Connelly adds that the rising popularity of underlashing can also be credited to its seamless, natural-looking finish . "As the lash clusters are applied underneath your natural lashes, the band is completely hidden, it gives you that 'my lashes but better' effect that's so sought after. It's less obvious than traditional strip lashes applied on top. Which has made Underlashing a true game-changer for anyone who loves the look of extensions but wants more control, flexibility, and affordability.”

What are the differences between underlashing kits and lash extensions?

“Underlashing kits give you the look of lash extensions but in a fraction of the time price and without the commitment of having them on for weeks.” explains Asadi . “Lash extensions are applied directly onto your lash line using a very strong adhesive, which can sometimes pull your natural lashes out as they shed. Underlashes go just beneath your natural lashes and use a gentler bond.”

Plus, Asadi makes the key point that traditional extensions can look patchy or irregular once they start falling out. But with underlashes kits, you can fix that instantly by reapplying in the sparse spots. "This ultimately makes it the most accessible in between option for achieving a fresh lash extension look," she adds.

However, while underlashing gives you a similar look to lash extensions they are fundamentally different in application, longevity, and maintenance. “Lash extensions are applied by a trained professional in a salon, where individual synthetic lashes are meticulously glued to one single natural lash.” says Connolly. “Underlashing kits, on the other hand, is applied by yourself at home, so theres a major difference in longevity, “lash extensions typically last two to four weeks before requiring infills, as they shed with your natural lash cycle. Underlashing, however, lasts from one day up to seven days, depending on the system and care, offering much more flexibility.”

Maintenance and removal wise is much easier though. Unlike lash extensions, which require specific aftercare and professional removal to prevent damage, underlashing can be removed at home using a specific remover designed to dissolve the bond, making it much more convenient and gentle on your natural lashes.

What should I look for in a good underlash gel?

When it comes to underlash gel, or bond, it's crucial to choose wisely. In order to pick out a kit or more specifically a glue that will work no matter what your skin sensitivity, Asadi advises that beginners should start by looking for a gel that has a strong but flexible hold. "Ultimately, finding the best glue is all about figuring out which ones are safe for use near the waterline. So doing a patch prior to use is a non negotiable."

"You want something that isn’t harsh or too gluey, no burning, no fumes. Ideally, the formula should dry clear, be latex-free, and allow for easy adjustment in case you need to reposition."

How long does underlashing last?

Ata-Owaji Victor, wearing Kiss Falscara's Underlashing Kit (Image credit: @ataowaji for Marie Claire)

"The longevity of underlashing really depends on the specific product you're using and how well you apply and care for them," says Connolly. "Generally, you'll find underlashing systems designed for two main durations. Some are for single-day use, meaning you apply them in the morning and remove them before bed – fantastic for daily versatility. Some options are formulated to last a bit longer for up to five to seven days. This is achieved with a stronger, more durable bond and often a sealant. For these, proper application, avoiding oil-based products around the eyes, and gentle cleansing are key to maximising their wear time."

Who can use an underlashing kit?

"People always ask if it’s hard to do and honestly, it’s easier than it looks once you get the hang of it. I always suggest applying your underlashes in small sections, working with a mirror underneath your chin." says Asadi.

"[Underlashing] is generally suitable for most people, but I wouldn’t recommend it for anyone with very fragile lashes or excessively watery eyes, as it can be hard to get the bond to hold," she adds. "Anyone who’s used to false lashes or is looking for something low-maintenance for a few days is usually a great candidate."

Underlashing kits even work well alongside with other lash treatments, underlashing works beautifully after an LVL Lash Lift because your lashes are already curled and separated, so the underlashing has a perfect base to grip onto." explains Asadi.

However for mascara lovers, Connolly advises caution. "I generally advise against wearing mascara with your lashes. The underlashing kit clusters themselves provide plenty of definition, and applying mascara can make them clumpy, shorten their wear time, and make removal more difficult." If you simply can't live without your go-to mascara tube, then the makeup artist advises that "you can blend your natural lashes to the under lashes, with a very light coat of mascara before applying the clusters can work, but avoid it on the clusters themselves."

"This is key for a natural look! I recommend using shorter lengths for the inner corner of your eye, gradually increasing to longer clusters towards the outer corner. This mimics the natural growth pattern of your lashes beautifully." says Connolly.

Underlashing kits have completely changed my makeup routine, thanks to their seamless finish and flexible application, scroll for some of the underlashing kits that worked for me, along with some beauty expert-approved picks.

Best underlashing kits on the market right now

1. LASHIFY Led Control Kit and Bold Gossamer® Eyelash Extension Set

The OG Kit LASHIFY Led Control Kit and Bold Gossamer® Eyelash Extension Set £78 at Cult Beauty The handiest tip when using these actually comes courtesy of the team at Lashify. "For maximum length of wear make sure to apply 1mm away from the wetline of the lash. Applying with a magnifying mirror slightly beneath you will make a world of difference. Make sure to layer bond for maximum effectiveness and let dry for at least 45 seconds between coats, make sure it’s tacky and then apply. For extra care make sure to fuse lashes once dry after a shower and never touch them when they are wet!"

2. Eylure Underlash Salon Lash Extension Kit Wispy

Maria Asadi's Pick Eylure Underlash Salon Lash Extension Kit Wispy £20 at SpaceNK

"The Eylure Underlash quick dry bond is the perfect bond and is my go too! says Asadi. "You can buy it alone or in a kit which means you have the flexibility to use it with any cluster lash. All eyelash bonds need an oil based remover to melt away the glue."

3. Sculpted By Aimee Light Lift Lashes

Aimee Connolly's Pick Sculpted By Aimee UK Light Lift Lashes £9.60 at Amazon

"Lash extensions involve a substantial upfront investment plus ongoing infill costs, whereas underlashing, like our Sculpted by Aimee Lash Locks kit, is a much more affordable option, as you purchase the clusters and bond to apply yourself," says Connolly. In essence, underlashing offers the convenience and customisation of DIY at-home application with a temporary wear, while lash extensions are a professional, longer-term commitment for a consistently perfect lash line."

4. Kiss Falscara Starter Kit

As one of the first underlashing kits I used, I can testify to the ease transformative effect of a tray of the Natural Wisps, from Kiss. Their invisible band makes them great for everyday wear and no makeup days. If you're ever in the mood to dial up the drama however, their voluminous Extra Drama Wisps are a must.

5. Isamaya Edge Lash Control Kit

The seamless nature of underlashing kits often means you have to work a little harder in order to achieve eye-focused glam moments. This collaboration with boundary pushing beauty brand Isamaya and Lashify, is the perfect way to level up your underlashing game.

6. Ardell Seamless Extensions Faux Mink Lashes

The ARDELL Underlash Seamless Extensions Kit contains up to six applications and these underlash clusters can be worn for up to 10 days. So perfect for anyone looking to make the switch from lash extensions to a more flexible option.