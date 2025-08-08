I’ve Visited Every Nordic Capital—These Are the Scandi Beauty Brands Worth Knowing

Despite us having far more access to global trends in 2025 compared with a couple of decades ago, thanks to the internet and social media platforms, I’d argue that the allure of Scandi beauty and fashion hasn’t really wavered. Trends like the Scandi bob and the Scandi hairline continue to go viral.

In many ways, our approaches to beauty are similar, though Nordic countries see much harsher winters (which is why Scandi skincare tips are particularly useful in the colder months). The ultra-polished-yet-minimalist-looking aesthetic we’ve seen reign supreme here is also still super popular in Scandinavia.

What’s more, many excellent Scandi beauty brands have come out of Denmark, Sweden and Norway, covering everything from colour cosmetics and excellent at-home haircare. So, without further ado, here’s a rundown of some of the best Scandi beauty brands that you can buy in the UK (we also have a separate guide to gorgeous Scandi perfumes for ultra-chic fragrance inspiration).

The best Scandi beauty brands to shop now

Best Scandi Beauty Brands: OLEHENRIKSEN

I’m sure you’ve heard of this one; skincare brand OLEHENRIKSEN was founded by the Danish facialist of the same name. After opening a spa in Hollywood, he later launched his skincare brand to the masses, paving the way for products like Truth Serum, Banana Bright Eye Crème and Cold Plunge Pore Mask to become cult sensations. Today, the brand is still a viral sensation that’s loved all round the world—think lovely product textures and fun, cheerful-coloured packaging.

Best Scandi Beauty Brands: CAIA Cosmetics

CAIA is a gorgeous makeup brand that feels fresh, fun and modern. Co-founder Bianca Ingrosso is a bit like Scandinavia’s answer to Hailey Bieber or Kylie Jenner in terms of influence, and the brand taps into wider trends well without being entirely trend-focused. They’ve also just teamed up with Rotate for a beautiful fashion collab in time for Copenhagen Fashion Week.

The flagship store in Stockholm, docked out in pleasing plaster pink, taps into that beauty playground feel, designed to be a discovery space as well as a shop. Just as NYC or London beauty fans will notice Glossier bags around town, you’ll see lots of pink CAIA bags around central Stockholm. Their dewy products are particular standouts among fans.

Best Scandi Beauty Brands: Maria Nila

Maria Nila was doing high-performing vegan haircare long before that became The Thing To Do. The entire range is optimised for colour protection. Founded by the Wikström family, launching in their garage in southern Sweden, it was based on the ethos of creating professional-level products that were kind to animals and nature, and sustainability efforts have always been at its core. The True Soft range is one of the heroes, but the line also covers scalp care, volume boosting, curl & coil care and styling products.

Best Scandi Beauty Brands: Björn Axén

The name Björn Axén is big in Scandinavia. I actually first came across it in a hotel during a trip to Copenhagen and thought to myself, “Hmm, we don’t have this at home.” Fast forward to today and it’s now available to shop in the UK. The brand’s story is fascinating; now-CEO Johan Hellström worked as Axén’s assistant at 18 before deciding to pursue a career in dancing. Years later at 27, upon Axén’s sudden death, he gets a call saying the entire company has been left to him. And the rest, as they say, is history. Today, the brand serves the Swedish royals and has a number of salons around Sweden alongside its dozens-strong product range – think strong hold styling products, reparative treatments and scalp care.

Best Scandi Beauty Brands: MANTLE

Another great Nordic skincare brand, this one is based on combining Scandi minimalism with innovation. After a career in tech, founder Josefin Landgård combined her passion for tech innovation with her interest in skincare to set up a lab and create MANTLE. Focusing on biomimetic (skin mimicking) ingredients and barrier support, there are a lot of gorgeous, perfectly buttery textures that aren’t too heavy on the skin, as well as gentle gels and serums.

Best Scandi Beauty Brands: Sachajuan

I’ve loved Sachajuan for years and have, at times over the years, used its products regularly. Everything is produced and manufactured in Sweden, with the range centring around bioscience to strengthen, support and condition the hair – the brand is known for its Ocean Silk Complex. To me, they just get thorough-yet-non-stripping cleansing and non-greasy nourishment right.

Best Scandi Beauty Brands: Verso

Verso is another skincare brand that taps into that simple and minimalistic yet extremely efficacious approach. While much of its innovation centres around vitamin A skincare – i.e. retinoids, and a patented vitamin A and niacinamide molecule, NEAR 1 – they also make lovely hydrating and nourishing formulas to help keep skin soft year-round; ideal for a Scandi climate but also British winters.