These Are the Standout Beauty Looks From Fashion Week AW26

The Autumn/Winter 2026 Fashion Week season is upon us, and with it comes a whole host of superb beauty looks. From the great return of eyeshadow to the ever-present focus on skin, so far, this season is about considered maximalism and technical skill.

Check back for our rolling coverage of the upcoming shows in Milan and Paris.

London Fashion Week

Completed Works: 'Oil painting' skin

(Image credit: Completed Works)

Make-up artist Zoe Taylor used Morphe to channel a 90's aesthetic over at Completed Works. When it came to the star of the show, Jemima Kirke, she built up several shades of cream blush, with a particular favourite being the plum shade 'Wine and Dine'.

Morphe Cheek Thrills Multi-Finish Face Trio - Wine and Dine £19 at Lookfantastic

Erdem: Structural Glass Skin

(Image credit: Skinceuticals)

Celebrity facialist Hadda Akrim gave SkinCeuticals Express Glass Skin Sculpting Facials backstage at Erdem. The treatment was designed to lift, de-puff and enhance skin integrity to ensure the skin looked firm, bouncy and radiant through multiple show changes.

Julien MacDonald: Bronzed goddess

(Image credit: Charlotte Tilbury)

Julian MacDonald partnered with Charlotte Tilbury to deliver the brand's signature, sexy glam. The eyes were blown-out and elongated with a suffused, smoky haze, and framed with dialled-up lashes. The look was finished with a metallic, light-catching sparkle on the lids.

Simone Rocha: Eye-bags galore

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

At Simone Rocha, no attempt was made to cover the under-eyes of models—the result was an entirely natural, slightly puffy, discoloured eye area. This is one trend we can certainly get behind.

Chopowa Lowena: Liner art

A post shared by Chopova Lowena (@chopovalowena) A photo posted by on

Models at Chopowa Lowena sported this intricate, softly diffused liner and eyeshadow art reminiscent of flowers. It also acted as a nod to the Regency-era, which the designers were inspired by.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Harris Reed: Elongated Eyeliner

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

At Harris Reed, models wore jet black graphic eyeliner, which extended to the temples, and the under-eye area.

Dreaming Eli: Versailles Chic

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

At Dreaming Eli, make-up artists drew inspiration from the make-up of the French court during Marie Antoinette's reign. As such, the base was white, and accented with dramatic, messy pops of colour on the cheeks and lips.

Bora Aksu: 'Dead Girl' Greige

A post shared by Bora Aksu (@bora_aksu) A photo posted by on

Make-up artists made models' skin and lips super pale, à la the "dead girl" aesthetic that saw a surge in popularity last year. The lids were softly washed with grey to complete the look.

New York Fashion Week

Ralph Lauren: More blush please

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Models at Ralph Lauren, including Gigi Hadid, sported the "cold girl blush" look to dramatic effect. In fact, it was rather reminiscent of Margot Robbie's flushed, ruddy cheeks in Emerald Fennell's "Wuthering Heights".

Marc Jacobs: Vampy Minimalism

A post shared by Marc Jacobs (@marcjacobs) A photo posted by on

Over at Marc Jacobs, the focus was either on the eyes or the lips—never both. I loved the vampy feel of this super dark lip paired with incredibly minimal skin and apparently nothing on the eyes. Even the nails were bare.

Anna Sui: Graphic, Metallic Eyeliner

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

This oversized eyeliner look at Anna Sui was part indie sleaze and part 60's mod.

Private Policy: Peach is in

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

20's style, super skinny eyebrows and a soft, diffused peach lid were on the catwalk over at Private Policy.

Carolina Herrera: OTT Eyeshadow

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Make-up artist James Kaliardos washed models' lids with a single bright colour, extending right up to the brow bone.