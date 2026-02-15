‘Ballet-Slipper Lips’ Are the Nostalgic Trend That Will Be Everywhere This Spring

The Y2K revival shows no sign of slowing down, and the latest trend to emerge, "ballet-slipper lips", is as wearable as it is pretty. It's as it sounds: a creamy, frosted pale pink lip, reminiscent of Pamela Anderson's 90s make-up—but Kim Kardashian was also partial to a pared-down version of the look in early episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Her favourite product for this was M.A.C's Angel Frost lipstick, which you can still buy today.

In fact, various creators on TikTok have been going viral trying out this trend. Most US-based influencers gush over L’Oréal’s Colour Riche Lipstick in Ballerina Shoes, which, sadly, isn't available in the UK—but don't fret: there are lots of good alternatives, and surprisingly, you can wear this look in many ways, depending on how dramatic you want to go.

"The ballet slippers lip trend is the return of beloved Y2K pale frosted lips. Think a hyper-feminine, pearlescent baby pink with a cool metallic shift, mimicking the sheen you’d see on a fresh pair of satin ballet slippers," Louise Ridsdale, M·A·C PRO Artist, tells me. "It’s somehow both the girl chewing gum whilst aggressively typing on her flip-phone and the perfectly poised reformer Pilates goer who never drinks less than two litres of water a day. She’s quite confidence in a lipstick and isn’t confined to only one vibe."

As to why it's trending now, Ridsdale explains: "We’re seeing a major revival in all things nostalgic and familiar, and increasingly more customers are pulling from references from the early noughties when shopping for make-up. The ultra-minimal “Clean Girl Aesthetic” is out and we’re craving more colour, more texture and more personality.

So, how can you get the look? For a slightly more subtle nod to the trend, pair MAC's Angel Frost lipstick with plenty of Dreamy Lipglass, explains the expert. "The lipstick gives you a cool pink with a delicate frost, while the lipglass adds a pouty glaze to the lips. Or if you really want to amp it up? Contour with Cool Spice Lip pencil and layer up Spaced Out Dazzle Lip Crayon for extra bling and dimension. It’s an elevated rhinestone-studded glamour."