This Is The Exact Lip Combo Ariana Grande Wore In 'Wicked: For Good'

The most enduring thought I had while watching Wicked: For Good earlier this month? Well, alongside the stream of tears that made an appearance halfway through 'For Good,' (the song), it was how phenomenal Glinda's lip combo looked. That beautiful, glossy, iridescent hue with hints of lilac, pink and blue was totally mesmerising, and I made it my mission to discover exactly which products the makeup artists used to create the look.

Sadly, there seemed to be no clear answer, much to my rising frustration. But then I remembered I was a beauty journalist, and I was lucky enough to be connected to some of the film industry's most respected makeup artists, like Wicked: For Good's award-winning MUA Frances Hannon. Could we call this a beauty PSA of the highest form? I'd say so.

A post shared by Wicked: For Good (@wickedmovie) A photo posted by on

Hannon told me that it was crucial to make a clear distinction between the make-up of Wicked and Wicked: For Good. "It was very important for both Glinda's [Ariana Grande] and Elphaba's [Cynthia Erivo's] make-up looks to evolve to tell the visual story of their characters. How they have grown up and changed since the days of Shiz is shown by subtle make-up changes that give a big difference visually by using many different methods, for example, more density of colour, changing colours and shaping and contouring in various areas," Hannon explained.

For Grande's character, she said, this meant embracing a more 'grown-up' Glinda: "In Wicked: For Good, her maturer look was achieved by making her hair longer and a much paler, creamier colour. Her make-up was intense, particularly around her eyes. The combination immediately made her look much stronger."

A post shared by r.e.m.beauty (@r.e.m.beauty) A photo posted by on

Interestingly, she says that Ariana was "one of the most collaborative actors I have ever had the pleasure to work with," and that "Having the opportunity to use her wonderful r.e.m beauty [Grande's makeup brand] products was a fantastic bonus."

This was particularly notable in her lip look. In fact, says Hannon, "Ariana always applied her own lipstick." This consisted of a layer of r.e.m's Practically Permanent Lip Stain Marker in 'Booked n Busy' (which "was then buffed with her finger") followed by the On Your Collar Plumping Lip Gloss in the shades 'Scrunchie' and 'Jelly Sandals.' "Ari regularly topped up her lip gloss during the filming day and, if necessary, on very long days, sometimes added more stain."

r.e.m beauty Practically Permanent Lip Stain Marker in Booked n Busy £14.40 at Boots r.e.m beauty On Your Collar Plumping Lip Gloss in Jelly Sandals

As for the rest of her make-up, there was plenty more r.e.m. For the base, Hannon says that the brand's Sweetener Foundation and Sweetener Concealer were used.

For Glinda's beautiful all-over glow, Hannon also used the Interstellar Highlighter Topper in the shade 'Miss Mercury.'

r.e.m beauty Interstellar Highlighter Topper in Miss Mercury £21.60 at Boots

Luckily for us, most of these products are available to buy in UK markets at Boots and Sephora. The lip gloss shade 'Scrunchie' is the only thing that's currently not shoppable, but r.e.m recently released its 'Glinda Makeup Set,' which features two lip products, an eyeshadow and a highlighter; all of which capture that gorgeous iridescent Glinda look.