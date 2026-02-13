Under-Eye Blush Is the Lifting Trick Changing My Make-Up Game

It's official: 2026 is the year we learn how to have fun with make-up again. Fresh from a two-year 'clean girl' stint where skincare was the priority, many of us are rediscovering how joyful makeup can be, without the constraints of keeping things looking 'natural' or soft and subtle.

A key indicator of this (along with the loud return of eyeshadow) is under-eye blush, a Korean beauty trend that celebrates a juicy flush of colour in a higher-than-usual placement on the face.

A super accessible trend anyone can follow, under-eye blush is all about achieving a cutesy, coquette aesthetic, and also can help to naturally lift the appearance of the face with a pop of colour and hit of radiance.

Dr Christine Hall, Aesthetic Doctor at Taktouk Clinic and K-beauty expert, says of the trend: "The under-eye blush trend has recently gone viral on TikTok and is heavily inspired by K-beauty, specifically the "aegyo-sal" (cute eye bags) technique. A touch of shading under the eyes is done to create a more youthful and awake appearance."

The look has been spotted all across TikTok—and while many 'trends' on the platform are a little out there to get on board with (or, when it comes to skin, can be more harmful than helpful), this one is easy to try out and is arguably universally flattering.

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

Placement is everything here; whereas you'd usually apply blush on the apples of your cheeks, this look hinges on product sitting at the very top of the cheeks around the under-eyes. You can go as bold or pared-back as you like here; for a braver look, an obvious flush directly under the eyes (where your concealer would usually go) is an option. For something subtler, simply apply your usual blush an inch or so higher than you usually would.

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

I love using my Rhode Pocket blushers for this, as blush sticks allow for more precision and specific placement. They also tend to stay put more than liquid blush, and are bolder (and offer more radiance) than a powder.

Dr Hall also loves the now-viral Fwee Lip&Cheek Blurry Pudding Pot, which she says "is perfect for soft under-eye flushes, as "it has a creamy texture that blends easily for a natural and dewy finish." Plus, it comes in a gorgeous range of shades.