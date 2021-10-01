Addison Rae has a cool new gig with Pandora

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Pandora is relaunching its Pandora ME collection with a little help from Gen Z’s favourite icons, including TikTok star and actress Addison Rae, singer Charli XCX, Donte Colley, Beabadoobee and Cecilia Cantarano.

Inspired by the world of music and online culture, the campaign features an exclusive track, SWEAT, from artist Charli XCX, which celebrates individuality, reflecting each talent’s signature style.

For Addison, that’s her transformative and DIY style, reflecting her power to defy conventions. So it makes sense that personalisation is at the heart of the new collection, allowing the wearer to create a unique style through endless combinations.

From chunky link chain bracelets and necklaces, mono hoop earrings and stackable rings to word links and mini dangles full of symbolism, the Pandora ME range is hand finished, with pieces that include mix and match metals in sterling silver, 14k rose-gold and rutheniumplated unique metal blends, freshwater cultured pearls and vibrant enamels.

Here, Addison opens up about her cool new gig.

What inspired you to partner with Pandora for the relaunch of the Pandora ME collection?

As soon as I heard about the concept of Pandora ME I was all over it. It’s all about inspiring individuality and empowering everyone to express who they are, but still as part of a community connected by values and interests. Pandora has chosen music to inspire this connected individuality, which I think is super cool. And seeing that music is such a huge part of my life and my song ‘Obsessed’ is about self-love, it felt like such a natural fit to work on this.

What is your favourite piece from the collection?

There are so many options it’s hard to pick one! That’s what’s so awesome about this collection – limitless styling options to get inspired and represent our many sides, which I think is important to people of my age. But I do love the Pandora ME necklace because it’s so versatile and I can style it up depending how I feel that day. In the campaign you can see how I mixed it up and wrapped it around my wrist for a layered look.

Pandora ME Rays of Life Medallion, £35 View Deal

What’s your advice for the younger generation and how they can make a difference to the world they live in?

I would say that they need to stay true to themselves and find a close circle of friends, family, and mentors who keep them grounded and push them to achieve great things!

Other than music and dancing, how else do you express who you are?

Music and dancing are my passions, but I love to express myself online, through acting, deep discussions on my podcast, and experimenting with my creativity through my company ITEM BEAUTY. I always try to concentrate on enjoying what I’m doing regardless of what that is. Staying true to my own views, style and personality is paramount for me.

How do you describe your style?

My style is pretty varied because it’s usually based on how I want to feel that day. Since moving to LA, I’m out a lot more so a lot of the pieces in my wardrobe can be easily mixed and matched. Right now, I love 2000’s style and I’m obsessed with cute accessories to customise outfits. I think you can definitely go all out with jewellery, bags and shoes. Whether it’s running about town, heading to Pilates or to a party – it’s fun to be unexpected and keep everyone guessing.