Trust me, these are the 13 best foundations for dark skin that money can buy

When shopping for the best foundation (opens in new tab) for dark skin, there are a few factors at play. Aside from deciding if you're after a super-smooth base that will last all day or a full-coverage formula to see you through a Friday night of dancing, landing on the perfect foundation for your desired finish (especially for darker skin) can be both time-consuming and disheartening.

While we might have come a long way since NW45-for-all days (thank you, Rihanna), when it comes to dark-skin-friendly foundations, finding formulas without the dreaded 'too red' or 'vaguely ashy' undertones is still a common issue. A great foundation for dark skin requires brands to have an understanding of deeper skin tones—meaning less pink and yellow undertones and more warm, cool and neutral undertones. It's safe to say, we still have a way to go when it comes to creating foundations that suit darker skin (of all shades) in wearable finishes.

Luckily, if you're looking for the best foundation for dark skin, then you've come to the right place. As a beauty journalist with extensive knowledge on what makes a foundation for dark skin great, I've tested a load of foundations to find the very best on the market right now.

1. Sleek In Your Tone 24 Hour Foundation

Sleek In Your Tone 24 Hour Foundation Specifications Number of shades: 30 Formula: Liquid

The OG drugstore foundation option for dark skin girls has had a grown-up makeover. Sleek's newest offering, aptly named 'In Your Tone', is a semi-matte, medium-coverage foundation. I loved this both because of its tonal match and even coverage, when applied with my favourite stippling brush. I found the foundation had more of a natural finish, but in terms of staying power, I would lean towards using this in the day rather than full glam for the night.

2. Armani Luminous Silk Foundation

Armani Luminous Silk Foundation Specifications Number of shades: 40 Formula: Liquid

Being a fan of Armani’s cult beauty concealer is one thing, but trusting that the equally beloved Luminous Silk Foundation (opens in new tab) would hold up against the undertone test is quite another. However, I am glad I took the plunge. This lightweight and easy-to-build foundation surprised me with its seamless coverage and adaptability—from daily glowy wear to a full date-night out. Despite its dewy nature, this foundation didn’t dramatically slip and settle in my laughter lines or disappear from my fringe-covered brow, making it a newest favourite all-rounder.

3. Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation Specifications Number of shades: 50 Formula: Liquid

Putting the fanfare of Fenty's extended foundation aside (and I say this lightly as 50 shades are far from something to sniff at), this long-wearing formula is definitely one to believe the hype over—it’s just that good. I love wearing around two pumps of this foundation on those pre-period days when my skin is leaning towards the oilier and more textured side.

4. Pat Mcgrath Sublime Perfection Foundation

Pat Mcgrath Sublime Perfection Foundation Specifications Number of shades: 36 Formula: Liquid

This formula is not for the overzealous, messy make-up appliers amongst us—a fact I discovered after the second squirt across my make-up desk. However, don’t let this unique trait steer you off because this foundation is a dreamy thin base that covers all dark marks and spot scars without an orange hue in sight. I love using a stippling brush to apply my foundation, but when using this formula I opted for a hybrid fingertip and brush approach. After mastering the art of the perfect pump and wearing this foundation for a week, the case for this product joining my daily rotation was made. Full coverage and skin-like? Sign me up.

5. Milk Makeup Flex Foundation Stick

Milk Makeup Flex Foundation Stick Specifications Number of shades: 36 Formula: Stick

I am normally not a huge fan of stick foundations because, as a serial eye rubber, I like to limit the amount of tugging and pulling I do to my face. However, the ‘glide-ability’ of this creamy stick foundation was enough to make me start to reconsider. I’ve been a big fan of NYC-based brand Milk for years thanks to its Black girl-friendly bronzers and cruelty-free foundations, and the fact that four swipes of this foundation (forehead, chin, both cheeks) is enough to create a medium coverage look that doesn’t cake makes it a winner in my book.

6. Hourglass Ambient Soft Glow Foundation

Hourglass Ambient Soft Glow Foundation Specifications Number of shades: 32 Formula: Liquid

I have to admit, when initially applying this foundation I thought: oh dear, another to add to the reddish hue pile. However, after initial apprehension and a bit of brush blending I was left with a soft-filtered look that lasted all day. I loved this foundation for its flexibility but found it to be especially great as a lone base with bronzer for quick make-up days.

7. Rare Beauty Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation

Rare Beauty Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation Specifications Number of shades: 48 Formula: Serum

Despite its launch in 2022, this is the first time I have used anything from Selena Gomez’s self-love-focused beauty brand, Rare Beauty. Its promise of major colour payoff with minimal product is truly one you just have to see to believe. For anyone looking for a powdery-matte finish, this might not be the best option for you as it applies more like a serum, but with a good setting powder in hand it’s still a great dark-skin option.

8. DCYPHER Custom Foundation

Dcypher Custom Foundation Specifications Number of shades: Personalised Formula: Liquid

Another new-school foundation which offers custom shades to the masses. Although intrigued by the brand, I admit I was initially sceptical (as always) because of the subjective nature of foundations, especially when it comes to dark-skin options. After completing the 10-minute shade questionnaire, you are sent a sample pot containing your 'perfect match' with the option to adjust based on preference. My initial sample was a tad too light for me, but within days of flagging via the QR code I was sent two new shade samples to choose from and landed on a true-to-skin match. The formula felt flexible on the skin, leaving an ultra-light finish.

9. Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation Specifications Number of shades: 30 Formula: Liquid

The beauty industry may be awash with TikTok scepticism, especially when it comes to Charlotte Tilbury, but during my time in the industry I have learnt that some things are popular because they really are good. With cool, neutral and warm options across the range (I was best suited to 14 neutral), ashen skin is a thing of the past. As a plus, the foundation’s hyaluronic acid and Tilbury’s own 'hyalurosmooth' (an addition that’s meant to improve texture and reduce dryness and dullness) left my skin feeling supple and nourished after wearing it all day.

10. Trinny London BFF De-Stress Tinted Serum

Trinny London BFF De-Stress Tinted Serum Specifications Number of shades: 12 Formula: Serum

This serum foundation is one of the more exciting options for dark-skin-make-up lovers. It's best applied with fingers, but when buffed in with a brush, I was left with unbelievably lightweight coverage and a truly 'lit from within' glow. Now, despite being positioned as a tinted skincare component, I found it to be perfect for everyday wear and fully capable of creating an even-toned base for the rest of my make-up routine. Don't let the curated shade range fool you. Within the range I was able to find two options that blended undetectably with my skin—a feat even some of the larger ranges have yet to master.

11. Il Makiage Woke Up Like This Foundation

Il Makiage Woke Up Like This Foundation Specifications Number of shades: 50 Formula: Liquid

I discovered this foundation shortly after its launch in 2020. As a lover of all things beauty innovation, its shade-matching algorithm (which the brand uses rather than traditional shade-matching methods) drew me in. The formula offers seamless coverage, which is why this foundation remains my most-used to date. I typically use two pumps of the foundation in shade 230 to create a medium-coverage look with a semi-matte finish. As I often favour cream-based bronzers and blushes, I love having this foundation’s matte base to build on without fear of having to go in with a lot of powder to manage oiliness.

12. Givenchy Prisme Libre Skin-Caring Glow Foundation

Givenchy Prisme Libre Skin-Caring Glow Foundation Specifications Number of shades: 50 Formula: Liquid

Despite my scepticism over viral foundations, after seeing the now viral video of Whitney Madueke (opens in new tab) applying Givenchy's Prisme Libre Foundation I was immediately hooked. By seamless, I mean seamless colour match and a 'WOW' over its immediate brightening effect. I love dewy makeup, but if you love a powdered finish this foundation is truly the Swiss army knife of dark-skin foundation options.

13. Yves Saint Laurent All Hours Foundation

Yves Saint Laurent All Hours Foundation Specifications Number of shades: 44 Formula: Liquid

This foundation was placed on my radar not via rave internet reviews or even a fantastically positioned campaign, but instead through my mother who discovered it via a telephone chain often referred to as 'Whatsapp aunties'. The formula dries down more matte than I would normally opt for, but in the interest of true beauty testing, I tried this foundation for over a week and was blown away by its weightless feel and neural undertone. It doesn’t hurt that it’s also formulated with SPF20.