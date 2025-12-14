Emma Stone Played a Surprisingly Major Role in Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has been making non-stop headlines this week, with the 36-year-old releasing her six-part documentary series, The End of an Era.

The highly-anticipated Disney+ project documents Swift’s record-breaking Eras tour, giving a behind the scenes look at nearly two years on the road.

And with the first two episodes airing on Friday, everything from Swift's powerful End of an Era speech to her sweet pre-show phone call with fiancé Travis Kelce have been going viral.

It was Emma Stone's surprising involvement in the Eras tour that got the world talking the most however, as Swift can be seen crediting her actor friend in episode two of her documentary series.

The two A-listers are known to be longtime friends, with Swift's Speak Now track 'When Emma Falls in Love' widely believed to have been written about Stone.

And when Swift was searching for a choreographer for the Eras tour, she reportedly turned to the Easy A star for advice.

"With choreography, I asked one of my friends, Emma Stone, who's done a lot of work in dance in her films, 'Who have you worked with that you would recommend for this?'," Swift recalled in her documentary series.

"She's like, 'There's only one person that needs to be on your list, and it's Mandy Moore,'" she continued.

Mandy Moore worked with Stone on 2016 hit, La La Land. And the choreographer has worked on other major projects from Glee to Silver Linings Playbook in the past.

However, the Eras tour was reportedly new territory, with Moore explaining herself that she had little experience choreographing tours.

"I never would have thought that I would be in the same sentence as Taylor Swift, ever, in my life," Moore reflected in the documentary series. "You know, I've always been a big fan, but funny enough, I come from really more film and television. I don't really do artist performance.

"Now I understand why I was brought in," she continued, describing Swift's songs as "mini movies". "Because she really wanted to do something different, and she likes the storytelling."

The pair is said to have got along so well in fact, that Moore even choreographed the music video for Swift's most recent hit, 'The Fate of Ophelia'.

Well, this is lovely.

The End of an Era documentary series is available to watch now on Disney+, with new episodes released each week.