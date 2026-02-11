I’m a Brown Eyed Girl Who Just Discovered Brown Liquid Liner—It’s Transformed My Make-Up

For as long as I can remember, I've worn a thick layer of black liquid eyeliner on my lids. And when I say 'as long as I can remember,' I literally mean since school days, when I first started wearing make-up—I just feel weirdly naked without it.

As I've reached my thirties, however, I’ve started to embrace more of a low-key, soft glam look, which this kind of liner doesn't work well with. I've tried to turn to smudgy kohl pencils on the lash line instead, but they don't have the same impact as liquid.

This is when I discovered brown liquid liner, and I can’t believe I hadn’t thought of this solution before. The product allows me to still achieve that gorgeous statement flick, but in a much softer, more muted tone that suits a more ‘grown-up’ aesthetic.

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

Make-up artists agree that a brown liquid formula tends to be more flattering on a wider range of skin tones and eye colours. Drita Paljevic, Director of Artistry and Makeup at Kevyn Aucoin, says: "Brown liquid eyeliner is softer than black liquid eyeliner, so it can be more flattering and forgiving as it avoids harsh lines on the eyes."

But while it's softer than black liquid pens, it's more impactful than pencil liners, making it the perfect 'in-between' product. Black liner, she says, certainly still has a place, but having a brown formula allows you to mix it up: "I tend to use black liquid eyeliner for evening looks, when the emphasis is on adding drama, whereas brown is perfect for daytime. Black liquid liner can be a bit harsh, while the brown remains natural."

Rebecca with brown liner (left) and black liner (right). (Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

There are other benefits, according to Paljevic, too. For one, a brown liquid "Gives a very clean and sharp definition while still looking natural." By nature, it also "won't smudge, so if you want that clean line that stays perfectly in place all day and night, [it's] a great option."

I also think it's pretty universally flattering, although I have to say, on those with brown eyes, it does seem to especially pop. Now, I rarely use eye make-up during the daytime, but when I do, I'll reach for the brown liquid liner, which also complements a subtle, deep brown smoky eye in the evening.

If I want more of a dramatic look, of course, there's always the option to fall back on my trusty black liquid liner— but I'm definitely enjoying the switch-up right now.

The best brown liquid liners