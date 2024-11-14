If I had to use just one make-up brand on my entire face then it would 100% be this luxury one
Trust me—there isn’t one dud in the entire lineup
Despite only spending around 5 minutes on my make-up routine most days, I have to confess that I am a bit of a magpie when it comes to collecting beautiful make-up products. And while designer brands like Dior and Chanel might spring to mind first when you think of covetable beauty products, there’s one brand that holds a special place in my heart, that does luxury beauty incredibly well and that’s Hourglass.
Founded in 2004 by Carisa Janes, Hourglass aimed to totally redefine the luxury cosmetics space—proving that high-end beauty needn’t only be the domain of designer fashion houses or heritage brands, but that there was space for a more innovative approach to beautiful cosmetics. A vegan and cruelty-free brand at its heart, the products are considered with a focus on high-quality formulations and cutting-edge textures, all encased in sleek and beautiful packaging.
And while some brands might dominate when it comes to the best mascaras or have nailed their foundations for every skin type, I can say with confidence that whatever make-up product you’re looking for—be it a glow-boosting blusher or a does-it-all concealer, Hourglass will deliver a formula to impress.
Ahead, I’ve rounded up my best investment buys from Hourglass that I think are more than worth the money.
1. Hourglass Veil Hydrating Skin Tint
Hourglass Veil Hydrating Skin Tint
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I wasn’t fussed about skin tints for the longest time, assuming them to be exclusively aimed at people with "good" skin. It doesn’t sound very forward-thinking I know, but while I truly believe that we shouldn’t feel a societal pressure to cover up blemishes, pigmentation or other things on our skin that have been traditionally deemed to be an imperfection, as someone that has grown up with acne I also understand that some days your inner confidence might be bolstered by a little skin coverage. This, for me, is the perfect compromise between an almost imperceptible skin tint (like many I’ve tried) and a lightweight foundation. Yes, it won’t offer much in the way of coverage, but it does have an incredible ability to wash over areas of redness and congestion and dial down their intensity while leaving behind a glowy veil. It basically makes my skin look incredibly healthy and fresh, and it’s the perfect base product if you need something that can be slapped on haphazardly with fingers before you run out the door.
2. Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer
Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
At the other end of the coverage spectrum comes this concealer—a full-coverage, waterproof, liquid formulation that I reach for when I want to cover things up. The thing I love most about this product is its versatility. All too often I’ll find a concealer that I adore for dark circles, but it just doesn’t work on breakouts. Or I’ll find a heavy-duty blemish concealer that looks way too heavy when applied under the eyes. This stuff works all over the face, for whatever part of the skin you’re looking to cover. And while it is undoubtedly heavy duty in terms of its opacity, it doesn’t look heavy in the slightest. In fact, it meshes almost imperceptibly with the skin with a smoothing and brightening finish. Dark circles will disappear as if by magic, and even the biggest of blemishes will camouflage into the background.
3. Hourglass Ambient Lighting Edit
Hourglass Ambient Lighting Edit
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Something of a collector’s item, these Hourglass Ambient Lighting Edits are released each year ahead of the holiday season in a variety of packaging designs and versions to suit different skin tones. I haven’t got my hands on this year’s offering, but you can see from the photo how well loved last year’s palette is. These palettes are pricey but, if you’re looking for something special to treat yourself with then I actually do think they make a brilliant investment. I use mine most days and I’ve barely made a dent in any of the finely-milled powders. Typically, you get a combination of blushers, highlighters, bronzers and setting powders in the mix—all of them infused with a subtle glow that really illuminates and brightens skin. I use these on cheeks, on eyes, wherever I fancy adding a little extra polish and shine. Shout out to the huge mirror inside too, which makes it a non-negotiable in my makeup bag whenever I’m travelling.
4. Hourglass Confession Lipstick
Hourglass Confession Lipstick
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I’ll be the first to admit that I’m hard to please when it comes to lipsticks and really fussy about the formulas that I use. I want something that packs a punch when it comes to pigment yet doesn’t feel high-maintenance, and while I want a formula that is going to last for hours and hours (preferably all day) I can’t stand lipsticks that feel even the slightest bit drying on the lips. It’s no small feat then that this Hourglass lipstick has passed my rather demanding list of requirements and made it into my pick of the brand’s best products. Infused with sunflower seed oil, it has a surprisingly hydrating texture considering just how long it sticks around for—and the satin finish feels modern and easy to wear. Plus, the ultra-sleek bullet makes it so easy to apply precisely to your lips, which is essential when wearing a bold colour. Bonus points go to the sleek gold case which feels so glamorous to pull out and re-apply.
5. Hourglass Unreal Liquid Blush
Hourglass Unreal Liquid Blush
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
They might have only launched this year, but the Hourglass Unreal Liquid Blushes have to be one of the best make-up products of 2024. In fact, basically every beauty editor I know is as obsessed with them as me—with fellow Marie Claire contributor Tori Crowther writing a love letter to them a few months back. Liquid blushers don’t tend to be my bag, I find cream formulations so much easier to use, but these ones are true innovations. From the push packaging which helps you to dispense the perfect amount of product to the lightweight serum-like texture which meshes seamlessly with your skin, it’s a fast and easy way to add a flush of natural-looking colour to your cheeks. And once it’s on, it dries down beautifully and doesn’t budge.
6. Hourglass Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balm
Hourglass Phantom Volumising Glossy Balm
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I’m not the kind of person that can leave the house without some kind of colour on my lips, so on days that it’s not a full-on lipstick I rely on an army of tinted lip balms to give me my colour fix. This one is certainly more expensive than most in my make-up bag, but it’s undeniably one of the nicest to use too. Not only does it add a juicy pop of colour to lips, it also adds a beautiful shine (not far off a lip gloss, but with none of the stickiness) and it also delivers a subtle volume boost for a fuller-looking pout. It’s nourishing, hydrating, and surprisingly long-lasting for a product like this, but best of all it makes me feel a whole lot more pulled-together with very minimal effort required on my part. Marie Claire editors Katie Thomas and Shannon Lawlor are also huge fans.
7. Hourglass Vanish Airbrushed Pressed Powder
Hourglass Vanish Airbrushed Pressed Powder
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Despite having oily skin, for the last few years I’ve had a bit of a love-hate relationship with powder. I came of age in the early noughties where it was all about matte skin—so I’d go through countless pans of pressed powder to keep any hint of shine at bay. Things have changed though, and our collective obsession with glow meant that I stopped using powder almost entirely and embraced my skin’s shininess. It’s only when I started questioning why my make-up never seems to last very long that I realised powder can be a good thing if you’re using the right one. This one from Hourglass is perfect. It’s utterly weightless on the skin and manages to absorb excess oil and dramatic shine without making skin look flat or one-dimensional. In fact, it kind of gives skin a soft focus, velvety appearance while improving the longevity of anything that you’ve applied underneath. Oh, and like all Hourglass products, the packaging is totally divine.
8. Hourglass Curator Eyeshadow
Hourglass Curator Eyeshadow
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I’m utterly useless at eye makeup, but these individual pans of powder pigment are so effortless to apply that you can create a fairly impressive eyeshadow look with zero skill required. Available in a mix of finishes, from mattes and metallics to satins and shimmers, there’s a colour and finish to suit every taste, mood and occasion. And while they are highly pigmented, they blend out beautifully so you can wear them as a bold pop of colour or more of a sheer wash. In fact, I tend to apply them using just my fingertips as they’re that creamy and easy to use. The refillable palettes are an utter dream as you can mix-and-match your shades to ensure that every single colour works for you, and as gifting season is nearly upon as I can guarantee that these would go down a treat for a make-up lover in your life.
9. Hourglass Unlocked Instant Extensions Mascara
Hourglass Unlocked Instant Extensions Mascara
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Last but by no means least comes this lash-lengthening mascara from Hourglass, which has to be one of the best tubing mascaras I’ve ever tried for transforming my short, curly lashes into fluttery, feathery delights. I truly don’t expect miracles when it comes to mascara as my lashes are pretty short and sparse, but this really is the ultimate formula when it comes to adding definition, lift and length. And because it's a tubing mascara, despite the high impact results it’s incredibly easy to remove—it rinses entirely clean with warm water. Plus, as someone with oily eyelids, I can attest to the fact that it stays put without smudging or slipping around.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Mica Ricketts is a freelance beauty editor and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29 and Who What Wear UK, and also works with beauty brands on content messaging and marketing copy. She was previously Who What Wear UK's beauty editor. As someone that has tried basically every acne product on the market, she has a particular passion for debunking skincare myths and finding products that work. Plus, with two small children at home she is all about time-saving beauty routines that boost glow and disguise dark circles.
-
After trying the newest iterations I can confirm that this blusher is one of the most iconic of all time
Orgasm is 25
By Rebecca Fearn
-
I'm not usually one for floral homeware, but Cath Kidston's exclusive collection has made me totally rethink my interior style
Available at Next, the brand has found its signature country chic look
By Amelia Yeomans
-
Ever wondered which is more effective: weekend or weekday workouts? PT's share the definitive answer
Are you team weekdays or weekends?
By Ally Head