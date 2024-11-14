If I had to use just one make-up brand on my entire face then it would 100% be this luxury one

Despite only spending around 5 minutes on my make-up routine most days, I have to confess that I am a bit of a magpie when it comes to collecting beautiful make-up products. And while designer brands like Dior and Chanel might spring to mind first when you think of covetable beauty products, there’s one brand that holds a special place in my heart, that does luxury beauty incredibly well and that’s Hourglass.

Founded in 2004 by Carisa Janes, Hourglass aimed to totally redefine the luxury cosmetics space—proving that high-end beauty needn’t only be the domain of designer fashion houses or heritage brands, but that there was space for a more innovative approach to beautiful cosmetics. A vegan and cruelty-free brand at its heart, the products are considered with a focus on high-quality formulations and cutting-edge textures, all encased in sleek and beautiful packaging.

And while some brands might dominate when it comes to the best mascaras or have nailed their foundations for every skin type , I can say with confidence that whatever make-up product you’re looking for—be it a glow-boosting blusher or a does-it-all concealer , Hourglass will deliver a formula to impress.

Ahead, I’ve rounded up my best investment buys from Hourglass that I think are more than worth the money.

1. Hourglass Veil Hydrating Skin Tint

Reasons to buy + Glowy finish + Lightweight texture Reasons to avoid - Not a huge amount of coverage

I wasn’t fussed about skin tints for the longest time, assuming them to be exclusively aimed at people with "good" skin. It doesn’t sound very forward-thinking I know, but while I truly believe that we shouldn’t feel a societal pressure to cover up blemishes, pigmentation or other things on our skin that have been traditionally deemed to be an imperfection, as someone that has grown up with acne I also understand that some days your inner confidence might be bolstered by a little skin coverage. This, for me, is the perfect compromise between an almost imperceptible skin tint (like many I’ve tried) and a lightweight foundation. Yes, it won’t offer much in the way of coverage, but it does have an incredible ability to wash over areas of redness and congestion and dial down their intensity while leaving behind a glowy veil. It basically makes my skin look incredibly healthy and fresh, and it’s the perfect base product if you need something that can be slapped on haphazardly with fingers before you run out the door.

2. Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer

Reasons to buy + Full coverage + Very creamy + Works well all over the face Reasons to avoid - Some might find it too opaque

At the other end of the coverage spectrum comes this concealer—a full-coverage, waterproof, liquid formulation that I reach for when I want to cover things up. The thing I love most about this product is its versatility. All too often I’ll find a concealer that I adore for dark circles, but it just doesn’t work on breakouts. Or I’ll find a heavy-duty blemish concealer that looks way too heavy when applied under the eyes. This stuff works all over the face, for whatever part of the skin you’re looking to cover. And while it is undoubtedly heavy duty in terms of its opacity, it doesn’t look heavy in the slightest. In fact, it meshes almost imperceptibly with the skin with a smoothing and brightening finish. Dark circles will disappear as if by magic, and even the biggest of blemishes will camouflage into the background.

3. Hourglass Ambient Lighting Edit

Reasons to buy + Six versatile powders + Radiant finish + Lasts for ages Reasons to avoid - Not for you if you prefer cream or liquid formulas

Something of a collector’s item, these Hourglass Ambient Lighting Edits are released each year ahead of the holiday season in a variety of packaging designs and versions to suit different skin tones. I haven’t got my hands on this year’s offering, but you can see from the photo how well loved last year’s palette is. These palettes are pricey but, if you’re looking for something special to treat yourself with then I actually do think they make a brilliant investment. I use mine most days and I’ve barely made a dent in any of the finely-milled powders. Typically, you get a combination of blushers, highlighters, bronzers and setting powders in the mix—all of them infused with a subtle glow that really illuminates and brightens skin. I use these on cheeks, on eyes, wherever I fancy adding a little extra polish and shine. Shout out to the huge mirror inside too, which makes it a non-negotiable in my makeup bag whenever I’m travelling.

4. Hourglass Confession Lipstick

Reasons to buy + Long-wearing + Velvety modern finish Reasons to avoid - Lots of red shades, would love some more neutrals

I’ll be the first to admit that I’m hard to please when it comes to lipsticks and really fussy about the formulas that I use. I want something that packs a punch when it comes to pigment yet doesn’t feel high-maintenance, and while I want a formula that is going to last for hours and hours (preferably all day) I can’t stand lipsticks that feel even the slightest bit drying on the lips. It’s no small feat then that this Hourglass lipstick has passed my rather demanding list of requirements and made it into my pick of the brand’s best products. Infused with sunflower seed oil, it has a surprisingly hydrating texture considering just how long it sticks around for—and the satin finish feels modern and easy to wear. Plus, the ultra-sleek bullet makes it so easy to apply precisely to your lips, which is essential when wearing a bold colour. Bonus points go to the sleek gold case which feels so glamorous to pull out and re-apply.

5. Hourglass Unreal Liquid Blush

Reasons to buy + Beautiful range of shades + Creates dewy, plump cheeks Reasons to avoid - It's quite watery so takes some getting used to

They might have only launched this year, but the Hourglass Unreal Liquid Blushes have to be one of the best make-up products of 2024. In fact, basically every beauty editor I know is as obsessed with them as me—with fellow Marie Claire contributor Tori Crowther writing a love letter to them a few months back. Liquid blushers don’t tend to be my bag, I find cream formulations so much easier to use, but these ones are true innovations. From the push packaging which helps you to dispense the perfect amount of product to the lightweight serum-like texture which meshes seamlessly with your skin, it’s a fast and easy way to add a flush of natural-looking colour to your cheeks. And once it’s on, it dries down beautifully and doesn’t budge.

6. Hourglass Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balm

Reasons to buy + Great everyday lip product + Glossy and plumping Reasons to avoid - Has a slight tingle to it

I’m not the kind of person that can leave the house without some kind of colour on my lips, so on days that it’s not a full-on lipstick I rely on an army of tinted lip balms to give me my colour fix. This one is certainly more expensive than most in my make-up bag, but it’s undeniably one of the nicest to use too. Not only does it add a juicy pop of colour to lips, it also adds a beautiful shine (not far off a lip gloss, but with none of the stickiness) and it also delivers a subtle volume boost for a fuller-looking pout. It’s nourishing, hydrating, and surprisingly long-lasting for a product like this, but best of all it makes me feel a whole lot more pulled-together with very minimal effort required on my part. Marie Claire editors Katie Thomas and Shannon Lawlor are also huge fans.

7. Hourglass Vanish Airbrushed Pressed Powder

Reasons to buy + Finely milled and so blendable + Brings down shine without dulling radiance Reasons to avoid - Don't love the powder puff applicator

Despite having oily skin, for the last few years I’ve had a bit of a love-hate relationship with powder. I came of age in the early noughties where it was all about matte skin—so I’d go through countless pans of pressed powder to keep any hint of shine at bay. Things have changed though, and our collective obsession with glow meant that I stopped using powder almost entirely and embraced my skin’s shininess. It’s only when I started questioning why my make-up never seems to last very long that I realised powder can be a good thing if you’re using the right one. This one from Hourglass is perfect. It’s utterly weightless on the skin and manages to absorb excess oil and dramatic shine without making skin look flat or one-dimensional. In fact, it kind of gives skin a soft focus, velvety appearance while improving the longevity of anything that you’ve applied underneath. Oh, and like all Hourglass products, the packaging is totally divine.

8. Hourglass Curator Eyeshadow

Reasons to buy + So many textures, colours and finishes + Can be applied with fingers or a brush Reasons to avoid - Very pricey for one eyeshadow

I’m utterly useless at eye makeup , but these individual pans of powder pigment are so effortless to apply that you can create a fairly impressive eyeshadow look with zero skill required. Available in a mix of finishes, from mattes and metallics to satins and shimmers, there’s a colour and finish to suit every taste, mood and occasion. And while they are highly pigmented, they blend out beautifully so you can wear them as a bold pop of colour or more of a sheer wash. In fact, I tend to apply them using just my fingertips as they’re that creamy and easy to use. The refillable palettes are an utter dream as you can mix-and-match your shades to ensure that every single colour works for you, and as gifting season is nearly upon as I can guarantee that these would go down a treat for a make-up lover in your life.

9. Hourglass Unlocked Instant Extensions Mascara

Reasons to buy + Genuinely lengthening + Nice sleek brush that catches all lashes Reasons to avoid - I find that it dries out quite fast