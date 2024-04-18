Trust me, tinted lip balms are the low maintenance way of adding a wash of colour without the stress - here are 7 of the best
From affordable to luxe, these are the ones I love
Even if you're not a beauty enthusiast, I can bet that you've got the best lip balm at your disposal at any given moment. Hydrated lips are happy lips after all. I, for one, have one in every single handbag - never wanting to be caught short. However, as we head into spring, I want a wash of colour on my lips that makes me feel more put together, but can't be bothered with the faff of a lipstick or liner. Enter: the best tinted lip balms. Both nourishing and pigmented, there are so many great options out there right now.
I've pretty much tried them all and have come to the conclusion that these seven are the very best.
1. Rhode Peptide Lip Tint in Espresso
Rhode Peptide Lip Tint in Espresso
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
The hype is well-deserved for this one—and no, not just because of the Rhode lip case. First and foremost, this is a fantastic lip product. It's glossy, comfortable and gives the lips such a nice hydrated feel and finish, all without being sticky. The tint comes with four shades to choose from: Espresso (a rich brown), Raspberry Jelly (a berry), Ribbon (a sheer pink) and Toast (a rose taupe). For some reason, I seem to get through a tube really quickly. Whether that's just because I use it loads and love it, or if the formula dries down quicker than others do, I'm still not sure. Regardless, I'll still keep a tube in my bag at all times.
2. Naturium Phyto-Glow Lip Balm
Naturium Phyto-Glow Lip Balm
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
There's a reason Naturium products always seem to be out of stock—they've bloomin' brilliant. Seriously, there's not a product from that brand that I don't rate. This lip product is up there among the best Naturium products. The formula contains ingredients like shea, cupuacu butter and squalane, which are ideal for dry lips. The finish is much more glossy than a balm and can be a tad more tacky than others in the list. I personally love the finish of this but definitely more of a going out gloss than staying home balm for me.
3. ILIA Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm
ILIA Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This formula is such a gooden. If you're not into glossy finishes, then you'll love this true balm that gives such a fantastic tint to the lips. You can add a wash of colour or build it up to be more of a lipstick than a balm. Unlike a lot of classic lipstick formulas, this contains a cocktail of ingredients that work to add moisture to the lips. The best part for me is how easy it is to apply out and about without a mirror to hand—no high maintenance colour here.
4. Gucci Baume À Lèvres Lip Balm
Gucci Baume À Lèvres Lip Balm
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If you love a luxe option then you'll adore this. It's a lip tint first then a balm second, as it doesn't have quite as many skincare benefits as others in the list. The colours are so great though, I don't tend to worry about whether my lips are hydrated. There are three shades to choose from — "No More Orchids" (pink), "Rosewood" (red) "Penelope Plum" (purple-pink) and every one is beautiful. It doubles as a bit of a two-in-one as dabbed on the cheeks, it makes a stunning blush colour, too.
5. RMS Beauty Tinted Daily Lip Balm
RMS Beauty Tinted Daily Lip Balm
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I can quickly see these being a go-to daily product, because they're so comfy and give such a lovely wash of colour. The formula is incredibly creamy (which I love in a balm) with lots of moisturising ingredients like cocoa butter, beeswax and jojoba oil to keep lips feeling comfy all day. However, this does mean that the colour isn't long-lasting but that would kind of defeat the whole point of a balm. There are three pretty shades to choose from: a light pink, coral and purple-pink with the lighter pink being the favourite.
6. Refy Lip Gloss
Refy Lip Gloss
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Look, I know it's called a lip gloss, but it deserves to be in this roundup because it could be a balm. The formula contains lip-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid, jojoba oil and shea butter to keep them from feeling dry and uncomfortable. It's non-sticky and leaves a beautiful glassy finish. There are seven shades to choose from, though there isn't a massive variation between the colours. I love this product but I do find the Refy packaging a bit of a let down. For me, it doesn't reflect how great the formulas are and feels a little cheap. I really like the metal tip applicator but do find that it can leak.
7. Dr Sam's Flawless Lip Tint
Dr Sam's Flawless Lip Tint
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Dr Sam's Flawless Lip is the product I reach for when my lips need some serious TLC but I want something a bit more special than just a clear balm. It has a universally-flattering berry tint that is beautiful worn alone or over the top of lipstick for added moisture and shine. It's a great option if you don't get on with lots of other lip products but still want that no-makeup makeup tint.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Tori is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor for Marie Claire. She has written for various titles, including Allure, Glamour, Elle, Refinery29, Brides, and more. Currently training to be a nail tech, Tori is a total nail enthusiast and always has time to talk all things nail art. When she’s not writing about beauty and testing products, Tori can be found walking her rescue dog Pip, drinking great coffee, and eating as many croissants as humanly possible.
-
Here's exactly how to get your feet sandal-ready in 6 simple steps, according to a nail tech
These are the products I rely on
By Tori Crowther
-
With their Sunlit Clementine & Vetiver collection, Molton Brown has mastered the aroma of an endless summer
Escapism at its finest
By Shannon Lawlor
-
I tried goblet squats every day for 7 days and wow - my core strength and balance has never been better
Prepare for your lower body to be humbled.
By Rebecca Shepherd