Even if you're not a beauty enthusiast, I can bet that you've got the best lip balm at your disposal at any given moment. Hydrated lips are happy lips after all. I, for one, have one in every single handbag - never wanting to be caught short. However, as we head into spring, I want a wash of colour on my lips that makes me feel more put together, but can't be bothered with the faff of a lipstick or liner. Enter: the best tinted lip balms. Both nourishing and pigmented, there are so many great options out there right now.

I've pretty much tried them all and have come to the conclusion that these seven are the very best.

1. Rhode Peptide Lip Tint in Espresso

(Image credit: Rhode)

Rhode Peptide Lip Tint in Espresso Specifications Shades: 4 Size : 10ml Today's Best Deals £16 at Rhode Reasons to buy + Great shades to choose from + Glossy without being sticky Reasons to avoid - You might get through a tube quickly

The hype is well-deserved for this one—and no, not just because of the Rhode lip case. First and foremost, this is a fantastic lip product. It's glossy, comfortable and gives the lips such a nice hydrated feel and finish, all without being sticky. The tint comes with four shades to choose from: Espresso (a rich brown), Raspberry Jelly (a berry), Ribbon (a sheer pink) and Toast (a rose taupe). For some reason, I seem to get through a tube really quickly. Whether that's just because I use it loads and love it, or if the formula dries down quicker than others do, I'm still not sure. Regardless, I'll still keep a tube in my bag at all times.

2. Naturium Phyto-Glow Lip Balm

(Image credit: Space NK)

Naturium Phyto-Glow Lip Balm Specifications Shades : 3 Size: 10ml Today's Best Deals View at Space NK UK Reasons to buy + Improves condition of lips + Glossy finish Reasons to avoid - It's often out of stock

There's a reason Naturium products always seem to be out of stock—they've bloomin' brilliant. Seriously, there's not a product from that brand that I don't rate. This lip product is up there among the best Naturium products. The formula contains ingredients like shea, cupuacu butter and squalane, which are ideal for dry lips. The finish is much more glossy than a balm and can be a tad more tacky than others in the list. I personally love the finish of this but definitely more of a going out gloss than staying home balm for me.

3. ILIA Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm

(Image credit: Space NK)

ILIA Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm Specifications Shades: 2 Size: 4.4g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Sephora UK View at Naturisimo Reasons to buy + Super easy to apply + Buildable colour Reasons to avoid - More a balm than gloss finish

This formula is such a gooden. If you're not into glossy finishes, then you'll love this true balm that gives such a fantastic tint to the lips. You can add a wash of colour or build it up to be more of a lipstick than a balm. Unlike a lot of classic lipstick formulas, this contains a cocktail of ingredients that work to add moisture to the lips. The best part for me is how easy it is to apply out and about without a mirror to hand—no high maintenance colour here.

4. Gucci Baume À Lèvres Lip Balm

(Image credit: Space NK)

Gucci Baume À Lèvres Lip Balm Specifications Shades: 3 Size : 3.5g Today's Best Deals View at Selfridges View at John Lewis View at Harrods Reasons to buy + Three beautiful shades + Can be dabbed on the cheeks too Reasons to avoid - Very expensive for a lip balm - Doesn't have as many skincare benefits

If you love a luxe option then you'll adore this. It's a lip tint first then a balm second, as it doesn't have quite as many skincare benefits as others in the list. The colours are so great though, I don't tend to worry about whether my lips are hydrated. There are three shades to choose from — "No More Orchids" (pink), "Rosewood" (red) "Penelope Plum" (purple-pink) and every one is beautiful. It doubles as a bit of a two-in-one as dabbed on the cheeks, it makes a stunning blush colour, too.

5. RMS Beauty Tinted Daily Lip Balm

(Image credit: Space NK)

RMS Beauty Tinted Daily Lip Balm Specifications Shades: 3 Size: 5g Today's Best Deals View at Naturisimo View at Free People UK View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Super easy to use + Lovely colours Reasons to avoid - On the pricey side

I can quickly see these being a go-to daily product, because they're so comfy and give such a lovely wash of colour. The formula is incredibly creamy (which I love in a balm) with lots of moisturising ingredients like cocoa butter, beeswax and jojoba oil to keep lips feeling comfy all day. However, this does mean that the colour isn't long-lasting but that would kind of defeat the whole point of a balm. There are three pretty shades to choose from: a light pink, coral and purple-pink with the lighter pink being the favourite.

6. Refy Lip Gloss

(Image credit: Refy)

Refy Lip Gloss Specifications Shades : 7 Size: 13ml Today's Best Deals £16 at Selfridges Reasons to buy + Lots of shades to choose from + Great formula Reasons to avoid - Like a lot of Refy products, unfortunately the packaging is not great

Look, I know it's called a lip gloss, but it deserves to be in this roundup because it could be a balm. The formula contains lip-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid, jojoba oil and shea butter to keep them from feeling dry and uncomfortable. It's non-sticky and leaves a beautiful glassy finish. There are seven shades to choose from, though there isn't a massive variation between the colours. I love this product but I do find the Refy packaging a bit of a let down. For me, it doesn't reflect how great the formulas are and feels a little cheap. I really like the metal tip applicator but do find that it can leak.

7. Dr Sam's Flawless Lip Tint

(Image credit: Dr Sam's)

Dr Sam's Flawless Lip Tint Specifications Shade : 1 Size: 15ml Today's Best Deals £15 at Dr Sam Bunting Reasons to buy + Comforting lanolin formula Reasons to avoid - Only comes in 1 shade

Dr Sam's Flawless Lip is the product I reach for when my lips need some serious TLC but I want something a bit more special than just a clear balm. It has a universally-flattering berry tint that is beautiful worn alone or over the top of lipstick for added moisture and shine. It's a great option if you don't get on with lots of other lip products but still want that no-makeup makeup tint.