Despite being lucky enough to receive a lot of products to test out for work, when it comes to my personal makeup and skincare routines I like to keep things pretty simple. The edit of beauty products that I reach for daily is small and curated, and when I’m shopping for beauty products myself I tend to look for two things above all else: efficacy and affordability. You see, although I might happily slather myself in a £200 moisturiser or a £120 foundation in the name of research I am all too aware that most people can’t afford to spend this kind of money on their beauty products. I get it—neither can I.

However, there is something to be said about the kind of buzz that comes with using a luxury beauty product. From the packaging to the formulations, the best ones not only feel expensive (as they well should) but they deliver in pure, unadulterated joy. And Chanel is one of those brands that makes me feel incredible whenever I use any of their best beauty products. From iconic fragrances and premium face serums to foundations adored by Hailey Bieber and beauty editor-approved mascaras , Chanel’s high-end offering covers every beauty essential.

But which ones are worth investing in? Ahead, I’m sharing a round-up of the very best Chanel beauty products that I, myself, have tried, gifted and purchased for myself over the years, as well as those beloved by the Marie Claire beauty team. And while it might be tempting to save them for best, I reckon the investment in a daily dose of joy is more than worth it.

1. Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet Luminous Matte Lip Colour

Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet Luminous Matte Lip Colour Best long-wear lipstick Specifications Shades: 20 Reasons to buy + Intense colour pay-off + Long-wearing yet comfortable + Love the packaging Reasons to avoid - Use a lip liner if you want a really defined lip with this

"Truly, I don’t think I ever feel fancier than when I’m applying a Chanel lipstick—and the Rouge Allure Velvet formulation is the best. Not only does the timeless black and gold packaging scream luxury, but the lipstick itself (a Chanel-embossed bullet, naturally) is one of my favourite textures to wear. Infused with shea butter and jojoba oil it manages to feel creamy and hydrating on the lips, but with none of the slippiness or shine that you’d expect from a moisturising formula. Instead, it glides onto lips to deliver rich, opaque colour with a soft matte finish that lasts for ages without ever drying lips out. Whether you’re a regular lipstick wearer, want a special occasion lippie, or are looking for the perfect makeup gift, this is one of the best Chanel beauty products in existence." - Mica Ricketts

2. Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Foundation

Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Foundation Best everyday foundation Specifications Shades: 41 Reasons to buy + Buildable, natural-looking coverage + Skin looks so smooth + Radiant without being shiny Reasons to avoid - It's fairly pricey for a foundation

"While there are plenty of high-street foundations that I love, if I am going to splurge on anything in my makeup bag it will generally be my foundations and concealers . So while £50 is undoubtedly expensive, I am a firm believer in getting the base right in order for the rest of your makeup to look good. As someone with spot-prone skin, I’ve spent a long time shying away from foundations that focus on glow, but Chanel’s approach is more grown-up than glittery. In fact, it delivers a beautiful, satin sheen, but prevents oiliness thanks to silicate powders which create an ultra-fine layer on the skin’s surface to improve longevity. Everything from large pores to blemishes appears diffused when I’m wearing this, so it’s safe to say that it really does deliver on its promise of a ‘healthy glow’." - Mica Ricketts

3. Chanel Les Beiges-Water Fresh Complexion Touch

Chanel Les Beiges-Water Fresh Complexion Touch Best base for dry skin Specifications Shades: 16 Reasons to buy + Feels weightless on the skin + Gives a natural-looking hydrated glow Reasons to avoid - Doesn't offer a huge amount of coverage

"I can honestly say that I have never used a product like this. And that's precisely why I love it. I have dry and dehydrated skin (what a wonderful combination that proves to be) and my skin practically thanks me when I apply it in the morning. That's all thanks to its unique formula - a gel texture made of 60% water infused with micro-droplets of pigments, which burst when buffed into the skin. It feels weightless on the skin and doesn't gather in my dehydration-induced creases. It comes with a stubby little kabuki-style brush, which works well for concealing, but I much prefer something less dense for buffing it in. I can honestly say that this is hands down one of my all-time favourite complexion products." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

4. Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream

Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream Best natural-looking bronzer Specifications Shades: 3 Reasons to buy + Natural, matte finish + Cream-gel texture is easy to blend + It lasts for ages Reasons to avoid - Would like an even wider shade offering

"I am by no means alone in my love for this product. Practically every beauty editor I know has a pot in their makeup bag, and Marie Claire’s Senior Beauty Editor Katie Thomas has written her own love letter to this cult bronzer such is its impressiveness. Interestingly, before I first tried this product a couple of years back, I rarely used bronzer at all. Although I have naturally pale skin , I’d had so many mishaps with bronzers either looking streaky or too dark that I’d sworn off them altogether. But then this luxurious pot of Chanel-emblazoned goodness landed on my desk and I was captivated. The cream-gel texture is so blendable that it almost melts into skin with the swish of a fluffy makeup brush, leaving me looking subtly sun-kissed rather than caked in makeup. The matte finish also helps with this natural effect—yet the light-reflecting pigments inside mean that skin looks fresh and bright rather than totally flat. As one of the best Chanel beauty products, however, I’d love to see an even wider shade range. They now offer it in three shades—light, medium and deep—but I’m not sure how easily very pale or dark skin tones would get on with these options." - Mica Ricketts

5. Chanel Rouge Coco Balm

Chanel Rouge Coco Baume in Pink Delight Specifications Size: 3g

"My chronically dry lips are the bane of my beauty existence, particularly because I adore wearing a bit of colour of them. Lipsticks make my lips dry and flaky, so I lean on tinted balms every single day. This one is, hands down, my most used and most loved. It's the exact product Sofia Richie wore on her lips on her wedding day, so I guess we have it in common. It delivers a beautiful wash of colour without being glossy or overly balmy. My lips can be grotesquely dry, and Rouge Coco Baume will always look great." – Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor

6. Chanel La Crème Main Texture Riche

Chanel La Crème Main Texture Riche Best luxury hand cream Specifications Size: 50ml Reasons to buy + Hydrates extremely dry hands + Iconic packaging + Gentle floral scent Reasons to avoid - It's the most expensive hand cream I've ever used

"Yes, £52 is a lot of money to spend on a hand cream, I get it. But hear me out. As someone who has perpetually dry hands and goes through more budget hand creams like water, there is nothing fun about slathering your hands lotion on an hourly basis. In fact, it feels as much of a chore to me as plucking my eyebrows or brushing my teeth—boring but necessary. However, applying hand cream from the sleekest, chicest, egg-shaped tube of all time makes this daily task feel a whole lot more indulgent. This richer-formulation of the classic hand cream offers deep hydration without any sticky residue, while also strengthening the skin barrier and brightening the skin—making it one of the best Chanel beauty products in my opinion. Basically, if you’re about to take a nail selfie then this is the hand cream to apply first. Plus, if you’re looking for a universally-appealing beauty gift then I think you can’t go wrong with this. It's a luxury beauty product worth the money." - Mica Ricketts

7. Chanel Coco Mademoiselle EDP Intense

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle EDP Intense Best amber fragrance Specifications Size : 50ml Reasons to buy + Makes a statement + Memorable scent Reasons to avoid - Might be too musky for some after a lighter fragrance

"In my opinion, Coco Mademoiselle is Chanel No.5's mischievous younger sister. They're obviously cut from the same cloth - they both smell rich, they're powerful and command attention, but Mademoiselle is lighter and fizzier. The blend of amber, patchouli and tonka bean gives the perfume its strength, the white floral notes its elegance, but it's the combination of the mandarin, bergamot and vetiver that makes it more playful. I fell in love with this fragrance, because I had to. Before I met my husband I considered myself a Chanel No.5 woman - I was, in fact, a young 20-year-old with far too little life experience to command that title - but when I met him (and his family) I realised that his mother was to be the only Chanel No.5 woman in his life and I immediately sought to find another scent. It's now 17 years later, and I still prefer Coco Mademoiselle - I would rather be known as the more playful and mischievous one." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

8. Chanel N°1 De Chanel Revitalizing Mask

N°1 De Chanel Revitalizing Mask Best brightening face mask Specifications Size: 50g Reasons to buy + Boosts radiance in just 5 minutes + Gently exfoliates with AHAs + Smooths uneven texture Reasons to avoid - You can find more affordable face masks with similar results, but this one is so luxe

"Historically, I’ve pretty much avoided buying skincare from the luxury fashion houses as their offering tended not to cater to my acne-prone skin. However, as I’ve reached my mid-30s and my skin is starting to show those early signs of ageing—it’s less plump, less bright, less refined—a brand like Chanel really comes into its own. Its products aim to boost radiance, smooth texture and restore some of that youthful glow. And this face mask in particular is brilliant. A refreshing gel formula, it’s brimming with radiance-boosting red camellia extract and oil and exfoliating AHAs to smooth the skin, refine the appearance of large pores and generally brighten and tighten. It works quickly and the results are instant so it’s the perfect pick-me-up on days where my skin looks really lacklustre." - Mica Ricketts

9. Chanel Paris Deauville Les Eaux De Chanel EDT

Chanel Paris Deauville Les Eaux De Chanel EDT Specifications Size: 50ml Reasons to buy + On the more affordable side of Chanel fragrances + Beautiful fresh, summery scent Reasons to avoid - EDT so doesn't last as long as an EDP

"Inspired by Normandy, where Gabrielle Chanel opened her first boutique, Paris-Deauville is a beautiful blend of coastline freshness and the green of the countryside. As with many of the best Chanel perfumes, there's patchouli at the base that gives Deauville its depth but everything above it is light and fresh. When it lands on the skin you instantly smell the lemon, lime, bergamot and Sicilian orange - it's a burst of citrus - but when it dries down there's a saltiness to it that works perfectly in the summer. I was lucky enough to get a small travel-sized bottle of this when it first launched and you can be sure that it's the fragrance that comes away with me on every one of my beach holidays. I particularly like wearing it in the evening when my skin is warm and you can really catch the white floral notes." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

10. Chanel Rouge Coco Bloom Hydrating and Plumping Lipstick

Chanel Rouge Coco Bloom Hydrating and Plumping Lipstick Best moisturising lipstick Specifications Shades: 24 Reasons to buy + As hydrating as a lip balm + Shiny and comfortable on the lips + Available in lots of great shades Reasons to avoid - It does need re-applying throughout the day

"On days that I don’t want to wear a full-on lipstick, but I want more pigment than a tinted lip balm, this luxurious lipstick provides the perfect solution. Made with hydrating waxes like mimosa and jojoba as well as lots of glossy oils, this is a beautifully sheeny formula that glides onto lips like a gloss but with the staying power of a classic lipstick. There are lots of shades to choose from, but whichever you opt for will leave your lips looking plump, full and healthy. Even if you hate wearing lipstick, I think you’ll like this as it feels so incredibly hydrating and comfortable once it’s on." - Mica Ricketts

11. Chanel Chance Eau Fraîche

Chanel Chance Eau Fraîche Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Citron accord, jasmine, teak wood

"When it comes to fragrance, I can't say I'm somebody who reaches for 'mainline' perfumes very often. What I mean by this is that I typically lean towards niche perfumes that can't be found on every counter. As somewhat of a fragrance aficionado, I know that Chanel makes the best perfumes around. Seriously, every luxury fragrance house out there is trying to achieve their levels of brilliance. Most of my Chanel fragrance collection is made up of the brand's more limited Les Eaux and Les Exclusifs collections. However, this is the one exception. Chance Eau Fraîche Eau de Parfum might be one of Chanel's more 'mainstream' fragrances, but my gosh is it special. It is zesty, juicy and fresh—like lemon juice squeezed over freshly cut grass—but it is seasoned with total expense. It possesses that sort of rich-smelling luxury only Chanel can achieve with its perfumes—like it is adorned in sparkling diamonds." – Shannon Lawlor