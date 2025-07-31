If there was one word to sum up the new beauty launches that have dropped on our desks this month, it would be refined. Thoughtful textures, sophisticated scents and specialised formulations, each one of these products are guaranteed to elevate your beauty routine, turning even the most mundane act into an elegant ritual.

There’s a lightweight serum-in-mist, (all the freshness of a mist, powered by potent skincare science) and sun-drenched scents evocative of wild citrus fields, sheer washes of blush, intelligent sun protection formulas, transformative haircare solutions. They are the beauty upgrades that bring intention, and indulgence, to every step.

Here are nine of the best new beauty products the team instantly fell in love with in this month's Beauty Desk Drop...

N°1 De Chanel Serum-in-Mist

(Image credit: Chanel)

No.1 de Chanel Serum-In-Mist Best new serum Today's Best Deals £79.90 at John Lewis

"From stuffy tube journeys to blazing sunshine to heavy, humid air, a mist is the easiest way to refresh yourself during the summer months, and I'm rarely without one (or three) in my handbag. Every spritz of this new serum-in-mist feels luxurious—it fits perfectly into the palm of your hand like a ultra-chic, calming pebble, and the ultra-fine mist instantly cools and revives. The formula itself is equally as impressive, featuring red camellia extract to protect against oxidative stress as well as camellia leaf buds, which contain a high concentration of a soothing amino acid as well as antioxidant-rich polyphenols, and works to instantly soothe the skin." - Lottie Winter, Beauty Director

Living Proof Leave-in Conditioning Spray

(Image credit: Living Proof)

Living Proof Leave-In Conditioning Spray Best new leave-in conditioner Today's Best Deals £27 at Lookfantastic

"It doesn't matter how much conditioner I apply in the shower, once I'm out and it's been towel-dried, my hair looks like a tumbleweed. Trying to get a brush through it has been, at times, a real battle. It wasn't until I started using leave-in conditioning sprays on my daughter's hair that I found my own solution to detangling. I've been using Living Proof's spray for around three months, and it has to be one of the best I've ever used. Crucially, it's lightweight, almost like a mist—you don't want anything too rich that weighs the hair down. I generously apply it to the areas that I need it, and my brush sails through with ease. Once dry, my hair feels soft and smooth." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

Jo Malone London Amber Labdanum Cologne Intense

(Image credit: Jo Malone London)

Jo Malone London Amber Labdanum Cologne Intense Best new perfume Specifications Key notes: Bitter orange, labdabnum, amber Today's Best Deals £164 at Harrods

"I am a sucker for amber fragrances. I find them comforting and alluring. Something about the smell draws me in. So it's unsurprising that Jo Malone London's newest Cologne Intense, Amber Labdanum, came home with me as soon as it landed on my desk. It's a power perfume, not for those who prefer the subtlety of a skin scent or the delicacy of a marine fragrance. It was inspired by the sun-drenched citrus fields of southern Spain, but when I wear it, I'm a little further south in Morocco, walking through the spice souks. The labdanum, a rich sap traditionally used for incense, is the note you can smell most, but the bitter orange at the top ensures that it never feels too heavy and brings a zestiness to the scent. It's not one I see myself wearing on my summer holiday, but as soon as the kids go back to school, this will be my evening scent come autumn." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

Victoria Beckham Beauty Colour Wash

(Image credit: Victoria Beckham Beauty)

Victoria Beckham Beauty Colour Wash Best new blush tint Today's Best Deals £44 at Victoria Beckham Beauty

"Victoria Beckham Beauty’s new liquid blush is the kind of product that earns its place in your routine on first swipe. A true watercolour for the skin, it melts in with a diffused flush that's sheer, weightless, and quietly radiant. The slow-setting formula gives you just enough time to blend (fingers work beautifully, as does a buffer brush), before locking in for impressive all-day wear. Infused with mineral-rich sea water, it hydrates as it stains—no dryness, no chalkiness, just a lit-from-within bloom that looks entirely your own skin." - Nessa Humayun, Beauty Editor

L’Objet Kérylos Hand + Body Soap

(Image credit: L’Objet)

L’Objet Kérylos Hand + Body Soap Best new hand and body wash Today's Best Deals £40 at L'Objet

"Chic hand soaps (and their matching hand creams) are something that beauty editors will rarely give to their friends and families. They are just some of the products (alongside luxury candles and lip balms) that we stockpile. The most recent hand wash that I've added to my collection? L'Objet's Kérylos Hand + Body Soap. The brand's Kérylos scent brings together two iconic scents of the Mediterranean: the saltiness of the sea water and the juiciness of citrus fruit. A scent so glorious, devoted fans were calling for the brand to create the hand soap and cream duo. And so they did, and we are grateful." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

Jones Road Everyday Sunscreen SPF30

(Image credit: Jones Road)

Jones Road Everday Sunscreen SPF30 The best new SPF Today's Best Deals £36 at Liberty London

"It takes a lot to impress me when it comes to beauty products—but this new SPF genuinely made my jaw drop. It wasn’t just the way it absorbed instantly, blending in without a trace (despite being a fully mineral formula), which is thanks to colour-correcting pigments that cancel out any hint of a white cast. It was the way it made my skin look and feel. Like baby skin. Velvety-soft with a glowy bounce. I’ve honestly never seen my complexion look quite this good—and the fact that it's all from an SPF (not a foundation or even a tinted moisturiser) is quite astonishing." - Lottie Winter, Beauty Director

Hourglass Curator Eyeshadow Palette in Realist

(Image credit: Hourglass)

Hourglass Curator Eyeshadow Palette in Realist The best new eyeshadow palette Today's Best Deals £67 at Cult Beauty

"Hourglass’s Curator Palette is what happens when neutrals go nuanced. This is not your average beige. The six shades—soft peach, dusty rose and pearlescent bronze—shift elegantly between matte and shimmer, delivering just enough drama while staying firmly in elevated territory. Each powder blends like silk, wears like second skin, and builds with the kind of ease that makes a smoky eye feel less like a statement and more like a mood. Add to that: it’s vegan, talc-free, refillable, and almost too chic to touch." - Nessa Humayun, Beauty Editor

Modern Chemistry Glow 10% Vitamin C Serum With Ferulic Acid

(Image credit: Modern Chemistry)

Modern Chemistry Glow 10% Vitamin C Serum With Ferulic Acid Best new vitamin C serum Today's Best Deals £13 at Boots

Vitamin C remains a cornerstone of any well-rounded skincare routine, so finding a serum that’s both effective and affordable feels essential. Boots' new Modern Chemistry range delivers exactly that: proven, science-led formulas at accessible price points. Rooted in the brand’s legacy, each product is developed by an expert in-house team of cosmetic chemists and scientists. This particular serum rivals its far pricier counterparts—absorbing instantly and, after just three weeks, leaving my skin noticeably brighter. Bonus points for the packaging: all clean lines and modern apothecary charm." - Lottie Winter, Beauty Director

Glossier Hair & Body Spritz in Sandstone

(Image credit: Glossier)

Glossier Hair & Body Spritz Sandstone Best new body mist Today's Best Deals £35 at Sephora

"Glossier’s Sandstone Body Mist smells like golden hour in a bottle—warm, grounding, and just unexpected enough. The fig leaf adds a fresh green snap that lifts the creaminess of sandalwood, while clary sage lends a soft, herbal haze that lingers on skin and in hair. It’s the kind of scent that doesn’t overpower—it pulls you in. The mist itself is weightless, subtle, and ideal for mid-day resets or post-shower layering. Casual, but considered. Familiar, but intriguing. It’s fast becoming the one I reach for without thinking." - Nessa Humayun, Beauty Editor