I have a bit of a love-hate relationship with lipstick. As a beauty editor, I have hoards of the best lipsticks at my disposal but find myself rarely reaching for them. The reason? I find it tedious having to regularly check my reflection to check to see that it still looks good and hasn't transferred across my entire face unknowingly. That's where the best long-lasting lipsticks come in.

Although I love a balmy, glossy lip and the ease of just slapping some lip balm on, I equally love how put together and elevated a lipstick makes me feel and a transfer-proof, long-lasting liquid lipstick formula tends to be the one that I grab to help me do that without the fear of getting it everywhere. I don't want to let these wonderful lipsticks gather dust, I want to wear them.

I'm incredibly picky when it comes to formulas though because whilst I want them to be long-lasting, I don't want them to be overly drying, difficult to apply or patchy as it naturally wears off.

That's why I've put a number of different formulas to the test, wearing them through many (many) coffees, workout classes, pub outings and long days to determine the very best.

So if you're equally struggling to find one, these nine are the best longest lasting lipsticks out there.

9 of the longest lasting lipsticks you can rely on

1. Huda Beauty Liquid Matte Lipstick

Reasons to buy + Really pigmented + Comfortable, matte formula Reasons to avoid - Drying for some

Huda Beauty is a go-to for long-lasting, comfortable lipstick. I know that I can rely on it because the colours are really wearable and I don't find it really annoying or uncomfortable to wear. It's incredibly easy to apply as it's a liquid formula with a pointed doe foot applicator. It gives enough time to manipulate and get the shape you want before drying down completely. I tend to do one layer, blot with a tissue before reapplying another if I want it to really stay put.

I do find that it comes off the inner areas of my lips when drinking a lot but in general, it stays exceptionally well. I really love the red shade, Slaytina.

2. Benefit Benetint Rose Tinted Lip & Cheek Stain

Reasons to buy + Lightweight stain + Can be used on the cheeks Reasons to avoid - Not as pigmented as others

The OG in lip stains has to be Benefit's Benetint. Although this isn't a lipstick, it is a lip stain that really means business in the long-wearing department. Trust me when I say, it'll stay put. Whilst it's not the most pigmented, it does have a beautiful red stain that looks great on all skin tones and can be used on cheeks, too. It's ideal if you don't love the feeling of anything on your lips.

3. Kylie Cosmetics Matte Liquid Lipstick

Reasons to buy + Pigmented + Great colour pay-off Reasons to avoid - Might require touch-ups if eating and drinking

I know Kylie's lip products have mixed reviews in general but if you want something the truly lasts, this is the one. It promises to be a true matte, which it absolutely lives up to and also promises 8-hour stay. Now, if you're being careful with eating and drinking and make sure to blot and powder on your first application then you'll definitely get this. Otherwise, you might need touch-ups.

4. KVD Beauty Epic Kiss Lipstick

Reasons to buy + Stains really well even after removal + Fun selection of shades Reasons to avoid - Obviously difficult to remove shortly after applying, but that's the point!

This lipstick stains like no others (even after removing with micellar water). I have tried so go careful with the application on this one. It has a little give for manipulation when applying but in general, once you apply it, it's staying put. I really like the small, thin size in a solid formula versus liquid, but some people might find it a little more difficult to get precise application. I might prefer this formula over the liquid but that comes down to person preference.

5. Elf O Face Satin Lipstick

Reasons to buy + More affordable than many others + Solid formula Reasons to avoid - None, I love this

This lipstick really surprised me when it came to longevity. I honestly wasn't expecting much, but I should really know better because e.l.f. always delivers. It's incredibly creamy when it applies and dries down to last all day. It's completely waterproof and transfer-proof but doesn't feel heavy on the lips. Since it's pigmented, you really don't need much of it, which is the trick to making it last whilst still feeling comfortable.

6. Westman Atelier Lip Suede Matte Lipstick

Reasons to buy + Stunning packaging + Lasts really well Reasons to avoid - Obviously more expensive than others

Definitely a luxe option but if you're looking for something fancy that performs well, this is the one. I would go as far as saying this is the creamiest lipstick I've worn to date, which makes it incredibly pigmented. You can dab this onto lips to make it incredibly lightweight but still delivering on colour and lasting all day.

I'm a sucker for the pretty packaging too and it has a hidden mirror in the cap. For me, it really lives up to all of its promises.

7. Vieve Modern Matte Lipstick

Reasons to buy + Waterproof and transfer-proof + Flattering shades Reasons to avoid - May feel a little more dry than other bullet lipsticks

The brand doesn't actually promise that this formula is long-lasting but I found it to be just that. It was waterproof (even when I washed the swatch off my arm with a jelly cleanser and water) and transfer-proof all whilst still being really comfy on the lips. It may feel a little more dry than other bullet lipsticks but that's simply because it lasts so well. The shades are so flattering on many skin tones and true to what the images show.

8. Estée Lauder Pure Color Whipped Matte Lip Color

Reasons to buy + True matte formula + Doesn't crack or dry out Reasons to avoid - I think it's expensive compared to the quality of others

A true matte formula, this Estée Lauder lipstick is everything you'd want it to be. It's got good pigment and lasts well without the formula cracking or drying out. It does wear off after a couple of hours, so might require a small application for very long wear days, but overall, the velvety formula lasts really well.

You'll either love or hate the applicator, it's flat and slanted rather than being pointed as most are, which I found a little more difficult to use. That doesn't mean that everyone will, it just might require a bit of practice. Please don't let it put you off as the formula is great.

9. Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution

Reasons to buy + Really comfortable on the lips Reasons to avoid - Need to blot to make it super long-lasting

Last but by no means least is Charlotte Tilbury's Matte Revolution. It does last well but not as much as some of the others on the list. The reason I included though is because with clever application you can make it last much longer. Apply your first (thin layer) then blot with a tissue and apply some powder over the top, then apply a second layer of lipstick. This will keep it in place for longer. The main thing I love about this lipstick is how comfortable it is to wear; it doesn't feel drying at all despite being a matte formula.