Minimalist Makeup Is Here to Stay, and ‘Ghost Lashes’ Are the Latest Celebrity-Approved Look to Sway Me

I've always found joy in makeup—the creativity, the freedom, the thrill of the transformation. But one thing I have found anything but joy in is removing my mascara. There's something endlessly laborious and messy about the whole process, enough to make me dread it for hours before the time comes. So I'm embracing this summer's latest anti-makeup trend, ghost lashes, with open arms.

Anyone interested in the beauty industry will know that there has been a very distinctive shift towards minimalist makeup in recent years. The growth of brands like Glossier, Refy, and Merit (to name just a few) proved once and for all that consumers had adopted a 'less is more' mindset. And just when it seemed that the pendulum was set to swing back the other way, with dopamine nails and glittering festival beauty on everyone's lips this summer, celebrity-endorsed ghost lashes have landed.

"Think no mascara, healthy conditioned lashes and 'barely there' makeup for a super fresh and natural look," explains Emmy Clayton, Expert Lash & Brow Artist. This is music to my ears given my distaste for removing eye makeup, but it's also good news for those who suffer with hayfever, watery eyes, or just hate the feeling of mascara on the lashes.

Have we really reached a point where we need to be given permission to skip makeup by repackaging it as a must-try trend? I like to think not, instead believing that it signifies another intriguing shift in how we approach our beauty routines and which products are becoming more and less desirable to the consumer.

Either way, it's a trend that doesn't require any new products at all, except maybe an old-school clear mascara, and it offers lash health benefits too. What's not to love?

What are ghost lashes?

As previously discussed, ghost lashes are a barely-there look achieved by a lack of mascara. "This effortless style gives your lashes a much-needed break from heavy products, looks naturally elegant, and saves time, making it a perfect match for the ‘clean girl’ aesthetic," says makeup artist Mira Parmar.

"Think: no visible clumps, no heavy volume just a fine, fluttery lift that frames the eyes with almost supernatural softness. It’s the perfect balance of effortless minimalism and intentional detail.

"But it’s more than just a trend, it marks a shift. With less focus on dramatic volume and more on natural beauty and skin-first makeup, the ghost lash look reflects today’s values of authenticity, minimalism, and self-care," she says.

According to the latest industry stats, skincare has more beauty industry market share than hair care (22%) and make-up (17%) combined, so it's no surprise that trends are favouring minimalist makeup and skincare-focused routines.

"It’s a very city chic trend, and I find most women (particularly in London) haven't been wearing a lot of makeup the last few years since the wellbeing and beauty fusion," agrees Clayton. "Women are stripping back from extreme enhancing by embracing and nurturing what they naturally have. It's a much more low-maintenance and time saving way to achieve a natural look, as well as appearing much healthier to traditional lash looks we may have seen in the past."

Why are ghost lashes trending?

It seems natural that the general trend of spending more of our income on skincare than makeup will result in new approaches to beauty routines. Mascara is probably one of the most noticeable everyday makeup products most of us wear, so removing that element is the easiest way to allow your skin to shine.

Moreover, "it doesn’t make sense to pile on the mascara when you have a subtle natural make up look," says Clayton. "Otherwise, heavy lashes take over your diffused makeup look and become harsh looking, taking away from that fresh faced aesthetic."

Another large part of the current interest in ghost lashes must be due to the weather—and many of us going on holiday. I never wear mascara when I'm away, usually due to the fact I'm in and out of the pool at all hours of the day, but also because I can't really be bothered to apply it for just a couple of hours worth of wear in the evening. Plus, wearing sunglasses all day makes me less inclined to spend a large portion of my time on eye makeup.

And who can forget the celebrity influence? Anything Hailey Bieber does is pretty much guaranteed to catch on overnight, and ghost lashes are no exception.

How to wear ghost lashes

What makes this trend different than simply not wearing makeup is the idea that you pair ghost lashes with a face of other makeup. The likes of Bella Hadid and Zendaya have opted to forgo mascara whilst sporting glowy base makeup, blushed cheeks, and lined lips, enhancing the look of the bare eyes even more.

However, if you can't totally embrace the bare lash look, there are options. "Lash lifts come in perfectly for those who can’t go completely bare to add a flawless tint and natural curl. Finish with a clear conditioner applied directly to the lashes," says Clayton.

If you want to give it a go for yourself without a salon visit, Parmar recommends the following steps for a 'your lashes but better' feel:

Build the base: Apply a nourishing lash serum daily to encourage strength, softness, and subtle length. Choose one targeted to your needs: deep repair or growth stimulation.

Apply a nourishing lash serum daily to encourage strength, softness, and subtle length. Choose one targeted to your needs: deep repair or growth stimulation. Define with light: Curl lashes gently for shape. Optional: apply a clear mascara to hold lift and tame the look without pigment.

Curl lashes gently for shape. Optional: apply a clear mascara to hold lift and tame the look without pigment. Skip the volume: No black mascaras, no clusters. The trend thrives on negative space between lashes—airy and soft.

Collection Cosmetics Colour Lash Mascara £2.42 at Amazon UK This is my favourite clear mascara of all time, but I actually use it as brow gel. It's a true multitasker that can give your lashes some lift and definition without any colour or clumps. Revitalash Advanced Sensitive Eyelash Serum £109 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK Yes, it's pricey, but it really works. If you're on a lash health journey and want to make them grow unrecognisably, this is the serum for you. Stylpro Hot Lash Portable Heated Eyelash Curler £14.99 at sallybeauty.co.uk "A heat-based tool for gentle, lasting lash lift – no mascara needed. Simple, safe and easy to use, warming up to the perfect temperature to gently curl your lashes," says Parmar. Ardell Individual Medium Lashes Multipack £8.99 at sallybeauty.co.uk Parmar recommends these "for those who want a touch more definition without breaking the ghost lash illusion." Individual lashes will provide an enhanced look, but again with zero clumps.