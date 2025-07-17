Sponsored by Urban Decay
Behind the Cover Look: Get Dove Cameron's Playful Summer Look
Vibrant, fun and effortlessly cool
In a world where a bronzed minimal glam reigns supreme, statement makeup looks may seem intimidating. Yet, when done right, they never fail to remind us that at the end of the day, makeup is a form of art, and it's all about having fun and experimenting.
Be it a pop of 'sunburnt' blush, a bolder touch of metallics or a gentle wash of pastels across the eyelids, the right kind of accent can help take your look to a whole new level. And as it happens, it's the exactly what makeup artist Kale Teter intended to replicate for our latest covergirl Dove Cameron.
Having created not one but three looks in total (each unique in their own regard), Kale describes the overall theme as "vibrant, playful and otherworldly ethereal." With a heavy focus on the eyes, Kale managed to add an effortlessly cool touch to each look while still embracing Dove's naturally soft features.
Intrigued? Below is the full breakdown on everything you need to know to recreate each look, including the exact products and shades used on the shoot.
1. The mismatched sunset eyes
Kale describes this look in particular as his favourite of the bunch. "It's different from something we would normally do,” he says. At the core, he shares that this look is "fun, optimistic and bright," and we couldn't agree more. A pop of yellow on one eye, and an orange hue on the other—together, this look blends into a sunset-like ensemble, finished with a touch of a peachy blusher and a nude glossy lip.
2. The metallic statement
Bold and graphic, this look is for those not afraid to make a statement. "I always tailor the glam to her style, and for this look, we had a vision to make her look a little bit more like an alien, if that makes sense," shares Kale. To add to its cat-eye nature, Kale "pulled the eyes out really far, making them appear wider and more lifted."
And to marry everything together, Kale focused on keeping the complexion "super luminous and glass-like," complementing the eye look that much further.
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
3. The ethereal pastel moment
Last but most certainly not least—the pastel eye look. The lavender hue added to the ethereal vibe and effortlessly complemented Dove's green eyes. The lashes were kept more or less natural to draw all the attention to the lids, while the mauve-y nude lips perfectly completed the ensemble. The brows had a subtle feathery feel to them, all courtesy of the Urban Decay Brow Blade, which also happens to be one of Kale's favourite brow products.
Denise is an award-winning beauty journalist with years of experience in the industry, writing about everything from makeup and skincare to perfume and haircare. Having interviewed celebrities like Khloe Kardashian and Winnie Harlow, Denise's vast writing portfolio also includes a number of product reviews, buying guides, first-person features and deep-dive explainers.
-
Mia Regan’s H&M Collection Is Finally Live, and It Might Just Be the Coolest Summer Collaboration Yet
I mean it when I say I'll take one of everything
-
Bye-bye, Arbitrary Workout Counts - This Is Exactly How Many Sets To Do to Build Muscle Effectively, According to a PT
Set yourself up for workout success.
-
This Year, I Vowed to Get to the Root of My Dry, Dehydrated Hair—These Filtered Shower Heads Have Made All the Difference
Removing copper, iron, lead, chlorine and impurities