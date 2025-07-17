Behind the Cover Look: Get Dove Cameron's Playful Summer Look

Marie Claire UK created this content as part of a paid partnership with Urban Decay. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Marie Claire UK.

In a world where a bronzed minimal glam reigns supreme, statement makeup looks may seem intimidating. Yet, when done right, they never fail to remind us that at the end of the day, makeup is a form of art, and it's all about having fun and experimenting.

Be it a pop of 'sunburnt' blush, a bolder touch of metallics or a gentle wash of pastels across the eyelids, the right kind of accent can help take your look to a whole new level. And as it happens, it's the exactly what makeup artist Kale Teter intended to replicate for our latest covergirl Dove Cameron.

Having created not one but three looks in total (each unique in their own regard), Kale describes the overall theme as "vibrant, playful and otherworldly ethereal." With a heavy focus on the eyes, Kale managed to add an effortlessly cool touch to each look while still embracing Dove's naturally soft features.

Intrigued? Below is the full breakdown on everything you need to know to recreate each look, including the exact products and shades used on the shoot.

1. The mismatched sunset eyes

(Image credit: Future / Jonas Bresnan)

Kale describes this look in particular as his favourite of the bunch. "It's different from something we would normally do,” he says. At the core, he shares that this look is "fun, optimistic and bright," and we couldn't agree more. A pop of yellow on one eye, and an orange hue on the other—together, this look blends into a sunset-like ensemble, finished with a touch of a peachy blusher and a nude glossy lip.

2. The metallic statement

Bold and graphic, this look is for those not afraid to make a statement. "I always tailor the glam to her style, and for this look, we had a vision to make her look a little bit more like an alien, if that makes sense," shares Kale. To add to its cat-eye nature, Kale "pulled the eyes out really far, making them appear wider and more lifted."

And to marry everything together, Kale focused on keeping the complexion "super luminous and glass-like," complementing the eye look that much further.

(Image credit: Future / Jonas Bresnan)

(Image credit: Future / Jonas Bresnan)

3. The ethereal pastel moment

Last but most certainly not least—the pastel eye look. The lavender hue added to the ethereal vibe and effortlessly complemented Dove's green eyes. The lashes were kept more or less natural to draw all the attention to the lids, while the mauve-y nude lips perfectly completed the ensemble. The brows had a subtle feathery feel to them, all courtesy of the Urban Decay Brow Blade, which also happens to be one of Kale's favourite brow products.

(Image credit: Future / Jonas Bresnan)