Hundreds of Beauty Products Have Dropped on Our Desk this Month—but These 9 Are the Crème de la Crème

We've said it before and we'll say it again: our beauty cupboard is bursting at the seams. It's safe to say that the month of May was no help, given it was jam packed with excellent, new releases. Summer is just a whisper away, and brands are well aware of how we might be changing our beautifying habits ahead of sweltering days and night—oh, and hopefully, a vacation or two.

Safe to say we were spoilt for choice in May when it came to beauty. From perfumes that conjure up the hallmarks of summer beautifully to game changing cleansers, these are the nine products that really deserve to be on your radar as you begin to switch up your routines. Ahead, only the crème de la crème of beauty releases for May's Beauty Desk Drop.

1. Killian Sunkissed Goddess Eau de Parfum

(Image credit: Killian)

Killian Sunkissed Goddess Eau de Parfum Best new perfume Specifications Key notes: Ylang-ylang, tiare flower, coconut Today's Best Deals £225 at Cult Beauty

"I have often spoken about my relationship with fragrance being a tricky one. I know what I like and I know what I really don't like, there is no middle ground. I can tell you now that I really, really, like Killian Sunkissed Goddess. With iconic summery notes like coconut, ylang-ylang and tiare flower, this is an undeniable holiday scent. It's creamy, it's warm, it's slightly sweet, it smells like warm skin after a day of sun cream. I'm calling it: it's the scent of the summer." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

2. Hair by Sam McKnight Pure Genius Scalp Oil

(Image credit: Sam McKnight)

Hair By Sam McKnight Pure Genius Scalp Restoring Oil Today's Best Deals £36 at Selfridges

"There's no better feeling than a clean scalp, and after a bumper few months of testing all kinds of hair products, I was in dire need of a deep cleanse, and TLC. I've long been a fan of basically anything from Sam McKnight's excellent range and this is no exception. This super fine clear oil is designed to be applied to your scalp for at least 10 minutes before washing, and safe to say, it's become an integral part of my routine over the last few weeks. It's faff free, and it leaves my scalp feeling super fresh, expertly sloughing away any product build-up and grime. After, my hair feels silky smooth and glossy." - Nessa Humayun, Beauty Editor

Orveda High-Cleansing Skinmulsion

(Image credit: Orveda)

Orveda High-Cleansing Skinmulsion Best new cleanser Today's Best Deals £100 at Harrods

"For some unknown reason, I took my foot off the cleansing routine gas at the start of this year and boy did my skin suffer. I vowed to never let that happen again and swiftly reintroduced a rigorous nightly regimen that includes this magnificent cleanser. In place of my normal balms, this non-foaming creamy cleanser helps to remove make-up and break down the day's grime. Not only that, but its INCI list reads like a high-performance serum—hyaluronic acid, ceramides and amino acids galore. Perfect for my dry skin, but gentle enough for sensitive skin too. It comes with a kabuki brush, which, when used in circular motions, helps to clear out the pores. I have to be honest, I could take or leave the brush; I much prefer using a muslin flannel. It's currently sold out on Harrods, such is its popularity, but keep an eye out, because this is a game-changing cleanser." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

Uni Golden Microalgae Body Oil

(Image credit: Uni Body Oil)

Uni Golden Microalgae Body Oil Today's Best Deals £48 at Space NK

"One of my beauty goals this year was no more chalky limbs. I have very dry skin, and that extends to my body, especially my knees and elbows. It's so hard to remember to slather yourself with body butter post shower, but this super lightweight oil absorbs instantly. It takes no more than two minutes tops to slather it all over my body, and after just a few uses, my legs and arms are noticeably more nourished, and the skin looks healthy bare-legged in a skirt, which is the dream. It's also worth noting that this oil is not perfumed, and comes in a clear glass vessel, which looks very lovely indeed on my countertop. It's a keeper, folks." - Nessa Humayun, Beauty Editor

YSL Loveshine Candy Glow Tinted Butter Balm

(Image credit: YSL)

YSL Loveshine Candy Glow Tinted Butter Balm Best new tinted lip balm Today's Best Deals £35 at Lookfantastic

"Tinted lip balms have become the new handbag essential. And I am totally on board. I used to wear red lipstick almost every day, but now I just don't have the time to perfect it in the morning, and the maintenance throughout the day is tiresome. Which is why I have joined the tinted balm brigade. This bullet looks like one of the best satin lipsticks, but when you swipe it over the lips, it hugs them like a rich balm would. Other products on the market lean heavily into nourishment, forgetting that what most of us want is impressive colour payoff too. This is exactly that, each shade coats the lips in a hydrating balm that leaves behind a beautiful wash of colour. YSL's Loveshine Candy Glow is tinted balm perfection." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

The Ordinary UV Filters SPF 45 Serum

(Image credit: The Ordinary)

The Ordinary UV Filters SPF 45 Serum Today's Best Deals £15.80 at Boots

"Right now, it's another day, another SPF—but unlike many others, The Ordinary's UV Filters SPF 45 serum has truly blown my socks off. I'm always looking for a lightweight SPF that applies beautifully under make-up, and this more than delivers. It's super thin, leaves no white cast, and feels like a seamless step in my routine. As I've said many times, you forget about the best SPFs, and I forget about this one every day." - Nessa Humayun, Beauty Editor

Hermes Les Mains

(Image credit: Hermes)

Hermes Les Mains in Rose Papillon Best new nail polish Today's Best Deals £48 at Selfridges

"I have waxed lyrical about the Hermes Les Mains polishes before. I often wear the brand's base coat alone, because it creates the most beautiful naked manicure look, similar to the soap nails trend we saw earlier this year. However, for spring (and summer), I'm thrilled that their new collection features shades of pure joy. There's a delicious pearlescent white, a zingy yellow, a bright coral, a barely there turquoise (which always looks amazing with a tan) and this perfect pink, which isn't too bright, isn't too pale—it's just right." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

Three Warriors Hydrabronze Tan Drops

(Image credit: Three Warriors)

Three Warriors Hydrabronze Tan Drops Today's Best Deals £38 at Three Warriors

"The theme of my picks this month has clearly been ease, but I'm not mad about it—isn't that what summer is all about?! You want something easy and lightweight that you can easily integrate into your routine. Well, the Three Warriors Hydrabronze Tan Drops are the easiest tanning solution I've ever used. These are a doddle to use and blend effortlessly with moisturiser to deliver a perfectly bronzed complexion without drying out the skin. I have sensitive skin, and these weren't a problem at all. No steaks, a natural-looking tan, and no harsh chemicals, it's a dream. Plus, it's available in two different shades to suit your skin tone." - Nessa Humayun, Beauty Editor

Acqua di Parma La Terrazza Candle Trio

(Image credit: Acqua di Parma)

Acqua di Parma La Terrazza Candle Trio Today's Best Deals £127 at Acqua di Parma

"Candles and summer aren't quite a match made in heaven, but I'm someone who will burn a candle even on the hottest day of the year. This trio is beyond chic—I'm obsessed with the candy coloured stripes, and while collections often compromise on throw and quality, these deliver. Each candle has enough potency to account for one full-sized candle, and I love how sweet these look around my home. They may be expensive, but they sure look good." - Nessa Humayun, Beauty Editor