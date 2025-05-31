Hundreds of Beauty Products Have Dropped on Our Desk this Month—but These 9 Are the Crème de la Crème
Only the very best
Katie Thomas
We've said it before and we'll say it again: our beauty cupboard is bursting at the seams. It's safe to say that the month of May was no help, given it was jam packed with excellent, new releases. Summer is just a whisper away, and brands are well aware of how we might be changing our beautifying habits ahead of sweltering days and night—oh, and hopefully, a vacation or two.
Safe to say we were spoilt for choice in May when it came to beauty. From perfumes that conjure up the hallmarks of summer beautifully to game changing cleansers, these are the nine products that really deserve to be on your radar as you begin to switch up your routines. Ahead, only the crème de la crème of beauty releases for May's Beauty Desk Drop.
1. Killian Sunkissed Goddess Eau de Parfum
Killian Sunkissed Goddess Eau de Parfum
Specifications
"I have often spoken about my relationship with fragrance being a tricky one. I know what I like and I know what I really don't like, there is no middle ground. I can tell you now that I really, really, like Killian Sunkissed Goddess. With iconic summery notes like coconut, ylang-ylang and tiare flower, this is an undeniable holiday scent. It's creamy, it's warm, it's slightly sweet, it smells like warm skin after a day of sun cream. I'm calling it: it's the scent of the summer." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor
2. Hair by Sam McKnight Pure Genius Scalp Oil
Hair By Sam McKnight Pure Genius Scalp Restoring Oil
"There's no better feeling than a clean scalp, and after a bumper few months of testing all kinds of hair products, I was in dire need of a deep cleanse, and TLC. I've long been a fan of basically anything from Sam McKnight's excellent range and this is no exception. This super fine clear oil is designed to be applied to your scalp for at least 10 minutes before washing, and safe to say, it's become an integral part of my routine over the last few weeks. It's faff free, and it leaves my scalp feeling super fresh, expertly sloughing away any product build-up and grime. After, my hair feels silky smooth and glossy." - Nessa Humayun, Beauty Editor
Orveda High-Cleansing Skinmulsion
Orveda High-Cleansing Skinmulsion
"For some unknown reason, I took my foot off the cleansing routine gas at the start of this year and boy did my skin suffer. I vowed to never let that happen again and swiftly reintroduced a rigorous nightly regimen that includes this magnificent cleanser. In place of my normal balms, this non-foaming creamy cleanser helps to remove make-up and break down the day's grime. Not only that, but its INCI list reads like a high-performance serum—hyaluronic acid, ceramides and amino acids galore. Perfect for my dry skin, but gentle enough for sensitive skin too. It comes with a kabuki brush, which, when used in circular motions, helps to clear out the pores. I have to be honest, I could take or leave the brush; I much prefer using a muslin flannel. It's currently sold out on Harrods, such is its popularity, but keep an eye out, because this is a game-changing cleanser." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor
Uni Golden Microalgae Body Oil
Uni Golden Microalgae Body Oil
"One of my beauty goals this year was no more chalky limbs. I have very dry skin, and that extends to my body, especially my knees and elbows. It's so hard to remember to slather yourself with body butter post shower, but this super lightweight oil absorbs instantly. It takes no more than two minutes tops to slather it all over my body, and after just a few uses, my legs and arms are noticeably more nourished, and the skin looks healthy bare-legged in a skirt, which is the dream. It's also worth noting that this oil is not perfumed, and comes in a clear glass vessel, which looks very lovely indeed on my countertop. It's a keeper, folks." - Nessa Humayun, Beauty Editor
YSL Loveshine Candy Glow Tinted Butter Balm
YSL Loveshine Candy Glow Tinted Butter Balm
"Tinted lip balms have become the new handbag essential. And I am totally on board. I used to wear red lipstick almost every day, but now I just don't have the time to perfect it in the morning, and the maintenance throughout the day is tiresome. Which is why I have joined the tinted balm brigade. This bullet looks like one of the best satin lipsticks, but when you swipe it over the lips, it hugs them like a rich balm would. Other products on the market lean heavily into nourishment, forgetting that what most of us want is impressive colour payoff too. This is exactly that, each shade coats the lips in a hydrating balm that leaves behind a beautiful wash of colour. YSL's Loveshine Candy Glow is tinted balm perfection." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor
The Ordinary UV Filters SPF 45 Serum
The Ordinary UV Filters SPF 45 Serum
"Right now, it's another day, another SPF—but unlike many others, The Ordinary's UV Filters SPF 45 serum has truly blown my socks off. I'm always looking for a lightweight SPF that applies beautifully under make-up, and this more than delivers. It's super thin, leaves no white cast, and feels like a seamless step in my routine. As I've said many times, you forget about the best SPFs, and I forget about this one every day." - Nessa Humayun, Beauty Editor
Hermes Les Mains
Hermes Les Mains in Rose Papillon
"I have waxed lyrical about the Hermes Les Mains polishes before. I often wear the brand's base coat alone, because it creates the most beautiful naked manicure look, similar to the soap nails trend we saw earlier this year. However, for spring (and summer), I'm thrilled that their new collection features shades of pure joy. There's a delicious pearlescent white, a zingy yellow, a bright coral, a barely there turquoise (which always looks amazing with a tan) and this perfect pink, which isn't too bright, isn't too pale—it's just right." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor
Three Warriors Hydrabronze Tan Drops
Three Warriors Hydrabronze Tan Drops
"The theme of my picks this month has clearly been ease, but I'm not mad about it—isn't that what summer is all about?! You want something easy and lightweight that you can easily integrate into your routine. Well, the Three Warriors Hydrabronze Tan Drops are the easiest tanning solution I've ever used. These are a doddle to use and blend effortlessly with moisturiser to deliver a perfectly bronzed complexion without drying out the skin. I have sensitive skin, and these weren't a problem at all. No steaks, a natural-looking tan, and no harsh chemicals, it's a dream. Plus, it's available in two different shades to suit your skin tone." - Nessa Humayun, Beauty Editor
Acqua di Parma La Terrazza Candle Trio
Acqua di Parma La Terrazza Candle Trio
"Candles and summer aren't quite a match made in heaven, but I'm someone who will burn a candle even on the hottest day of the year. This trio is beyond chic—I'm obsessed with the candy coloured stripes, and while collections often compromise on throw and quality, these deliver. Each candle has enough potency to account for one full-sized candle, and I love how sweet these look around my home. They may be expensive, but they sure look good." - Nessa Humayun, Beauty Editor
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Nessa Humayun is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over eight years of editorial experience across lifestyle sectors, Nessa was previously the Editorial Lead of HUNGER Magazine, and has bylines in British Vogue, Dazed, and Cosmopolitan. A self-confessed human guinea pig, Nessa covers everything from product must-haves to long-reads about the industry writ large. Her beauty ethos is all about using products that work hard, so you don't have to.
-
It’s an Insider Secret That Bosu Ball Exercises Are the Best Way To Supercharge Your Core Strength – 7 Moves Instructors Swear By
Build your strength and balance with this handy piece of fitness kit.
-
I Was One of the First People to Get Their Hands on Makeup by Mario’s New Mascara—And It's the Most Long-lasting Formula I've Ever Tried
Reviewed by a Makeup by Mario superfan
-
10 of the Most Iconic Moments from Maria Grazia Chiuri's Tenure at Dior
A look back through her decade at the helm of the fashion house
-
I Can Confirm the Viral K-Beauty Multi-Tasking Balm Is Worth the Money—It’s Been A Saviour On Everything From Dry Patches to Sunburn
A clean and simple formula
-
Behind the Cover Look: How to Get Jessica Biel’s Effortless Glowy Base
Renowned make-up artist Kara Yoshimoto shares her tips and tricks
-
If You're Fed Up of Fragrances That Don't Last Till Lunch, It May Be Time to Invest in an 'Extrait' Perfume
Longevity in spades
-
It Took Me Years to Try This Best-Selling £12 Milky Toner—I’m Kicking Myself for Not Using It Sooner
A bestseller for a reason
-
Biohacking Is Huge in Beauty Right Now—Here’s How to Integrate It Into Your Routine, Without Being a Millionaire
Everything you need to know about the beauty buzzword
-
‘Anti-attraction’ perfumes are mossy, smoky, and a tad dirty—here’s why I couldn’t be more obsessed
For those who can't stand gourmands...
-
Universally Flattering and Completely Timeless, These Are the Best Berry Lipsticks to Have in Your Collection
Take it from the experts
-
This face wash has been an icon for 25 years—it’s fuss-free, gentle, but *works hard*
We'll never get tired of this one...