As a beauty editor, I’d pick Dior over all other luxury brands—these 10 products are the reasons why

While I love an affordable beauty buy, there’s something about using a high-end beauty product that always makes me feel amazing. After all, I might never own a handbag from one of the major fashion houses, but adding a designer lipstick or foundation to my make-up bag allows me a little slice of luxury at a more accessible price point. And if I could only use one designer beauty brand for the rest of my life? It would have to be Dior.

For me, Dior’s appeal lies in the fact that their products are both luxurious and innovative. While they’re known for their classics—basically every beauty editor I know has at least one Dior foundation or mascara that they swear by—they keep their finger on the pulse of what’s new in the industry. While viral beauty products often don’t live up to the hype, both the Dior Rosy Glow Blush and lip oil blew up on TikTok and are truly worth the buzz. Plus, let’s not forget how beautifully packaged every single beauty product is—making them an absolute joy to use.

And as a beauty editor that has been lucky enough to try a lot from the brand, I’ve worked up quite a collection over the last few years. From the lip balm that I use every single day to a highlighter that makes my skin glow like nothing else, ahead I’m sharing the 10 best Dior products that I swear by.

1. Dior Addict Lip Glow

Dior Addict Lip Glow Best tinted lip balm

I absolutely hate having dry lips and therefore have something of a lip balm obsession. And while I probably wouldn’t have ever considered purchasing this if I hadn’t been sent one to try originally, I have now purchased several with my own money because I love it that much. It makes lips look so good that when I applied it in front of one of my friends recently, she immediately purchased one for herself. For me, this it’s the perfect everyday lip product because it offers long-lasting hydration with wearable colour. 001 Pink is my favourite for an effortlessly clean and glowy look, but I also love 015 Cherry for more of a playful, poppy red lip.

2. Dior Forever Glow Star Filter

Dior Forever Glow Star Filter Best radiance booster

This is a new launch from Dior and is so impressive that it has immediately taken up permanent residency in my everyday make-up bag. Described as a ‘complexion enhancer’, it’s a multipurpose product that delivers the level of hydration that you could expect from a lightweight moisturiser with the skin-smoothing benefits of a make-up primer. But it’s so much more than that, too. Worn alone, it delivers a natural glow to dull skin—blurring over pores, easing redness and basically delivering an abundance of brightness. I have found myself reaching for this happily in place of my usual skin tints for daily use. If you prefer some coverage from your base products, however, this can be mixed with your usual foundation to boost radiance or even placed on top as a subtle highlighter—it’s incredibly versatile.

3. Rouge Dior

Rouge Dior Best long-wear lipstick

I’ll admit that I am an absolute sucker for a designer lipstick, and Dior truly excels in the lip product department. The Rouge Dior lipsticks are beauty classics—available in a rainbow of hues for every taste and in both velvet and satin finishes. For me, though, nothing makes me feel more incredible than slicking on one of their velvety red shades, and 999 Velvet is lipstick perfection. From the packaging to the formula itself, everything about this lipstick is stunning. It glides on, coating your lips evenly with intense colour, but it never feels drying or looks patchy. In fact, it offers both longevity and comfort, which is a hard combination to master. The only downside for me is the slight floral scent which I don’t love, but I can overlook thanks to how plump and smooth my lips look when wearing it.

4. Dior Miss Dior Eau de Parfum

Miss Dior Eau de Parfum Best everyday perfume

Thanks to having a fairly excessive collection of perfumes, I switch up the scent that I’m wearing a fair amount, but there are certain perfumes that I always come back to and the Miss Dior Eau de Parfum is one of them. No matter my mood or the occasion, this classic perfume always feels appropriate thanks to how utterly pretty and wearable it is. The first spritz is a flurry of spring florals—lily-of-the-valley, peony and powdery iris—before a blooming rose takes centre stage. (I adore rose perfumes anyway, so it’s no surprise that this is a staple for me.) Once it’s settled onto the skin is where this perfume gets really special though, with sweet vanilla and tonka bean, creamy sandalwood, and cosy musks creating a comforting, skin-like base that lasts for hours.

5. Dior Rosy Glow

Dior Rosy Glow Best powder blush

This blush practically broke the internet a few years back when Kylie Jenner revealed that she used the pink shade when doing her make-up and has continued to trend on social media ever since. I can totally understand why. At first, I thought that the reactive element of this powder blush (it adjusts to your skin’s pH and moisture levels to deliver a 'custom' colour) sounded a bit gimmicky. But, in actual fact, it’s a really innovative formula that delivers a skin-flattering colour to cheeks. It is sheer, so you have to build it up if you want a really intense colour pay-off, but I love it for the way it instantly enlivens a tired complexion (particularly the shade Poppy Coral which I'm wearing here). Plus, the powder is so finely-milled that it blends seamlessly into skin—and I say that as someone who typically opts for cream blushes over powder ones.

6. Dior Backstage Eye Palette

Dior Backstage Eye Palette Best powder eyeshadows

As someone who doesn’t wear eyeshadow everyday, most that land on my desk are passed fairly swiftly onto those who will make regular use of them. This palette from Dior, however, has survived countless product culls and is the product that I reach for whenever I’m feeling an eyeshadow moment. Available in a few different shade options, whichever palette you go for will provide a versatile blend of matte, shimmer and metallic eyeshadows in a complementary spectrum of colours. I have 003 Amber Neutrals which has soft peaches, golds and taupes that I like to wear during the day and more intense burgundies, plums and chocolate browns for a smokier evening look. Plus, there’s even a handy eye primer for the perfect canvas.

7. Dior Forever Skin Correct

Dior Forever Skin Correct Best concealer

While I love a sheer skin tint and a glowy base as someone with acne I have always been a fan of a high-coverage concealer. However, finding one that can cover blemishes without looking cakey and lasts all day without leaving skin flakey and dry can be a challenge. Look no further: this one from Dior is perfect. It’s so creamy and hydrating that I was dubious about the coverage that it would provide at first, but trust me when I say that it covers spots, dark circles, redness and pigmentation with ease. If you have excessively oily skin then you might want to use a little powder just to elongate its staying power, but otherwise it lasts impressively well alone without settling into any lines or texture. Oh, and it’s available in 31 shades.

8. Dior Nail Glow

Dior Nail Glow Best nail product for an effortless mani

I am utterly useless at painting my own nails. No matter how carefully I apply the polish and how long I wait between coats, they inevitably always end up smudged and chipped within hours of application. And while a gel manicure is my method of choice, I find fitting in the regular appointments needed for removal and re-application a bit of a faff. This product is the perfect solution if you want your nails to look polished and perfected, but it also needs to be effortless to use. I like to think of it as a tinted moisturiser for your nails—it won’t offer coverage, but instead makes your nails look more fresh, brighter and subtly tinted with pink. And it dries down incredibly fast so you can get on with whatever else you need to do.

9. Dior Forever Glow Maximizer

Dior Forever Glow Maximizer Best multipurpose highlighter

As someone who looks (and is) perpetually tired, I’m obsessed with liquid highlighters for offering a quick luminosity fix. So when I discovered that Dior were launching their own I couldn’t wait to try it—and luckily I wasn’t disappointed. Available in seven versatile shades, from an opalescent pearl to a deep golden bronze, this product feels like silk on the skin. Infused with ultra-fine pearly pigments, it is so glow-inducing that you really only need to press a few dots onto your skin for a really radiant effect. Not only that, but depending on the shade you choose, it works not only as a light-reflecting highlighter but as a glowy blush or eyeshadow. I can see myself collecting the lot.

10. Dior Eden-Roc Eau de Parfum

Dior Eden-Roc Eau de Parfum Best summer perfume

While you’ll likely have heard of the aforementioned Miss Dior perfume, Dior has a lesser-known line of luxurious scents known as La Collection Privée which beauty insiders swear by. I have a couple of now-discontinued scents in my collection which I use sparingly (Holy Peony being my absolute favourite) as they’re all inspired by the most lavish perfume ingredients and therefore smell (and are) incredibly expensive. However, Eden-Roc is one of my absolute favourites in the line-up—inspired by a hotel on the French Riviera, it’s a sophisticated summer scent that captures the essence of the South of France. Rather than traditional summer perfumes which tend to be rowdy affairs packed with coconut and sweet fruit, this is a pared-back take on the season with an understated lavishness. There’s invigorating green pine, blossoming white florals and a hint of citrus and sea salt that gives an almost skin-scent undertone. It’s a true delight to wear and I’ll eke it out for as long as possible.